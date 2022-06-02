TODAY

Prospect League Baseball

Danville Dans at Lafayette Aviators, 6 p.m.

FRIDAY

Prep Boys Golf

IHSAA State Series: Covington, Crawfordsville, Fountain Central, Greencastle, North Montgomery, North Putnam, Park Heritage, Seeger, South Vermillion and Southmont at Attica Sectional, 7:30 a.m. (Harrison Hills Golf Course)

Legion Baseball

Frank Atwood Memorial Tournament at Gruber Park: Danville Post 210 Junior Speakers vs. Rantoul, 10 a.m.

Frank Atwood Memorial Tournament at Gruber Park: Danville Post 210 Junior Speakers vs. Fortville, Ind., noon

Frank Atwood Memorial Tournament at Gruber Park: Danville Post 210 Junior Blue Speakers vs. Eureka, 4 p.m.

Frank Atwood Memorial Tournament at Gruber Park: Danville Post 210 Junior Blue Speakers vs. Champaign, 8 p.m.

Prospect League Baseball

Terre Haute Rex at Danville Dans, 6:30 p.m.

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Golf

PGA Tour: The Memorial, first round, GOLF, 1 p.m.

LPGA Tour: U.S. Women's Open, first round, USA, 2 p.m.

Major League Baseball

Chicago White Sox at Toronto Blue Jays, NBC Sports Chicago, 2 p.m.

St. Louis Cardinals at Chicago Cubs, WDAN-AM 1490, Marquee Sports Network, Bally Sports Midwest, 7 p.m.

National Basketball Association

NBA Finals, Game 1: Boston Celtics at Golden State Warriors, ABC, 8 p.m.

National Hockey League

Western Conference Finals, Game 2: Edmonton Oilers at Colorado Avalanche, TNT, 7 p.m.

Tennis

French Open: mixed doubles final, TENNIS, 5 a.m.

French Open: women's semifinals, TENNIS, 7 a.m.

French Open: women's semifinals, NBC, 11 a.m.

Women's National Basketball Association

Phoenix Mercury at Chicago Sky, ESPN2, 6 p.m.

FRIDAY

Golf

PGA Tour: The Memorial, second round, GOLF, 1 p.m.

LPGA Tour: U.S. Women's Open, second round, USA, 2 p.m.

Major League Baseball

St. Louis Cardinals at Chicago Cubs, WDAN-AM 1490, Marquee Sports Network, Bally Sports Midwest, 1 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay Rays, NBC Sports Chicago, 6 p.m.

National Hockey League

Eastern Conference Finals, Game 2: Tampa Bay Lightning at New York Rangers, ESPN, 7 p.m.

Men's Soccer

International Friendly: United States vs. Morocco, ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Tennis

French Open, men's semifinals, TENNIS, 7:45 a.m.

French Open, men's semifinals, NBC, 11 a.m.

Women's National Basketball Association

Indiana Fever at New York Liberty, CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

United States Football League

Pittsburgh Maulers vs. New Jersey Generals, USA, 7 p.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

CONTACT US

Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151

Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210

E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com

Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you