TODAY
Prospect League Baseball
Danville Dans at Lafayette Aviators, 6 p.m.
FRIDAY
Prep Boys Golf
IHSAA State Series: Covington, Crawfordsville, Fountain Central, Greencastle, North Montgomery, North Putnam, Park Heritage, Seeger, South Vermillion and Southmont at Attica Sectional, 7:30 a.m. (Harrison Hills Golf Course)
Legion Baseball
Frank Atwood Memorial Tournament at Gruber Park: Danville Post 210 Junior Speakers vs. Rantoul, 10 a.m.
Frank Atwood Memorial Tournament at Gruber Park: Danville Post 210 Junior Speakers vs. Fortville, Ind., noon
Frank Atwood Memorial Tournament at Gruber Park: Danville Post 210 Junior Blue Speakers vs. Eureka, 4 p.m.
Frank Atwood Memorial Tournament at Gruber Park: Danville Post 210 Junior Blue Speakers vs. Champaign, 8 p.m.
Prospect League Baseball
Terre Haute Rex at Danville Dans, 6:30 p.m.
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Golf
PGA Tour: The Memorial, first round, GOLF, 1 p.m.
LPGA Tour: U.S. Women's Open, first round, USA, 2 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Chicago White Sox at Toronto Blue Jays, NBC Sports Chicago, 2 p.m.
St. Louis Cardinals at Chicago Cubs, WDAN-AM 1490, Marquee Sports Network, Bally Sports Midwest, 7 p.m.
National Basketball Association
NBA Finals, Game 1: Boston Celtics at Golden State Warriors, ABC, 8 p.m.
National Hockey League
Western Conference Finals, Game 2: Edmonton Oilers at Colorado Avalanche, TNT, 7 p.m.
Tennis
French Open: mixed doubles final, TENNIS, 5 a.m.
French Open: women's semifinals, TENNIS, 7 a.m.
French Open: women's semifinals, NBC, 11 a.m.
Women's National Basketball Association
Phoenix Mercury at Chicago Sky, ESPN2, 6 p.m.
FRIDAY
Golf
PGA Tour: The Memorial, second round, GOLF, 1 p.m.
LPGA Tour: U.S. Women's Open, second round, USA, 2 p.m.
Major League Baseball
St. Louis Cardinals at Chicago Cubs, WDAN-AM 1490, Marquee Sports Network, Bally Sports Midwest, 1 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay Rays, NBC Sports Chicago, 6 p.m.
National Hockey League
Eastern Conference Finals, Game 2: Tampa Bay Lightning at New York Rangers, ESPN, 7 p.m.
Men's Soccer
International Friendly: United States vs. Morocco, ESPN2, 6 p.m.
Tennis
French Open, men's semifinals, TENNIS, 7:45 a.m.
French Open, men's semifinals, NBC, 11 a.m.
Women's National Basketball Association
Indiana Fever at New York Liberty, CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.
United States Football League
Pittsburgh Maulers vs. New Jersey Generals, USA, 7 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
CONTACT US
Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151
Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210
E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com
Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.