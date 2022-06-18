TODAY
Legion Baseball
John E. Hayes Best of the Midwest Invitational at Terre Haute North High School: Danville Post 210 Speakers vs. Palos Post 1993 Coyotes, 9 a.m.
John E. Hayes Best of the Midwest Invitational: Danville Post 210 Speakers vs. TBD
Prospect League Baseball
Danville Dans at Johnstown Mill Rats, 6 p.m.
SUNDAY
Legion Baseball
John E. Hayes Best of the Midwest Invitational: Danville Post 210 Speakers vs. TBD
Prospect League Baseball
Danville Dans at Johnstown Mill Rats, 2 p.m.
MONDAY
Prospect League Baseball
Danville Dans at West Virginia Miners, 5:35 p.m.
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Auto Racing
NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Clean Harbors 150, FS1, 8 p.m.
Golf
PGA Tour: U.S. Open, third round, NBC, 11 a.m.
LPGA Tour: Meijer LPGA Classic, third round, GOLF, 2 p.m.
Horse Racing
Royal Ascot, Day 5, NBC, 8 a.m.
Major League Baseball
Atlanta Braves at Chicago Cubs, Marquee Sports Network, 1 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Houston Astros, NBC Sports Chicago, 3 p.m.
St. Louis Cardinals at Boston Red Sox, WDAN-AM 1490, FOX, 6 p.m.
National Hockey League
Stanley Cup Finals, Game 2: Tampa Bay Lightning at Colorado Avalanche, ABC, 7 p.m.
United States Football League
Philadelphia Stars vs. New Jersey Generals, USA, 11 a.m.
Tampa Bay Bandits at Birmingham Stallions, FOX, 3 p.m.
SUNDAY
Auto Racing
Formula One: Canadian Grand Prix, ABC, 11:30 a.m.
Golf
PGA Tour: U.S. Open, final round, USA, 9 a.m.
PGA Tour: U.S. Open, final round, NBC, 11 a.m.
LPGA Tour: Meijer LPGA Classic, final round, GOLF, 2 p.m.
Major League Baseball
St. Louis Cardinals at Boston Red Sox, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 12:30 p.m.
Atlanta Braves at Chicago Cubs, Marquee Sports Network, 1 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Houston Astros, ESPN, 6 p.m.
United States Football League
Michigan Panthers vs. Pittsburgh Maulers, USA, 11 a.m.
New Orleans Breakers vs. Houston Gamblers, FS1, 7:30 p.m.
MONDAY
Major League Baseball
Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh Pirates, Marquee Sports Network, 6 p.m.
St. Louis Cardinals at Milwaukee Brewers, WDAN-AM 1490, FS1, 7 p.m.
Toronto Blue Jays at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.
National Hockey League
Stanley Cup Finals, Game 3: Colorado Avalanche at Tampa Bay Lightning, ABC, 7 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
