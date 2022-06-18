TODAY

Legion Baseball

John E. Hayes Best of the Midwest Invitational at Terre Haute North High School: Danville Post 210 Speakers vs. Palos Post 1993 Coyotes, 9 a.m.

John E. Hayes Best of the Midwest Invitational: Danville Post 210 Speakers vs. TBD

Prospect League Baseball

Danville Dans at Johnstown Mill Rats, 6 p.m.

SUNDAY

Legion Baseball

John E. Hayes Best of the Midwest Invitational: Danville Post 210 Speakers vs. TBD

Prospect League Baseball

Danville Dans at Johnstown Mill Rats, 2 p.m.

MONDAY

Prospect League Baseball

Danville Dans at West Virginia Miners, 5:35 p.m.

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Auto Racing

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Clean Harbors 150, FS1, 8 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour: U.S. Open, third round, NBC, 11 a.m.

LPGA Tour: Meijer LPGA Classic, third round, GOLF, 2 p.m.

Horse Racing

Royal Ascot, Day 5, NBC, 8 a.m.

Major League Baseball

Atlanta Braves at Chicago Cubs, Marquee Sports Network, 1 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Houston Astros, NBC Sports Chicago, 3 p.m.

St. Louis Cardinals at Boston Red Sox, WDAN-AM 1490, FOX, 6 p.m.

National Hockey League

Stanley Cup Finals, Game 2: Tampa Bay Lightning at Colorado Avalanche, ABC, 7 p.m. 

United States Football League

Philadelphia Stars vs. New Jersey Generals, USA, 11 a.m.

Tampa Bay Bandits at Birmingham Stallions, FOX, 3 p.m.

SUNDAY

Auto Racing

Formula One: Canadian Grand Prix, ABC, 11:30 a.m.

Golf

PGA Tour: U.S. Open, final round, USA, 9 a.m.

PGA Tour: U.S. Open, final round, NBC, 11 a.m.

LPGA Tour: Meijer LPGA Classic, final round, GOLF, 2 p.m. 

Major League Baseball

St. Louis Cardinals at Boston Red Sox, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 12:30 p.m.

Atlanta Braves at Chicago Cubs, Marquee Sports Network, 1 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Houston Astros, ESPN, 6 p.m.

United States Football League

Michigan Panthers vs. Pittsburgh Maulers, USA, 11 a.m.

New Orleans Breakers vs. Houston Gamblers, FS1, 7:30 p.m.

MONDAY

Major League Baseball

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh Pirates, Marquee Sports Network, 6 p.m.

St. Louis Cardinals at Milwaukee Brewers, WDAN-AM 1490, FS1, 7 p.m.

Toronto Blue Jays at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.

National Hockey League

Stanley Cup Finals, Game 3: Colorado Avalanche at Tampa Bay Lightning, ABC, 7 p.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

