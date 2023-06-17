TODAY

Legion Baseball

John Hayes Best of the Midwest Tournament at West Vigo High School: Washington (Mo.) vs. Danville Post 210 Speakers, 8 a.m.

John Hayes Best of the Midwest Tournament: Danville Post 210 Speakers vs. TBD

Diamond Sports Tournament at EIU: Danville Post 210 Junior Speakers vs. TBD

Prospect League Baseball

Wabash Valley Rex at Danville Dans, 6:30 p.m.

SUNDAY

Legion Baseball

John Hayes Best of the Midwest Tournament at Terre Haute North: Danville Post 210 Speakers vs. TBD

Diamond Sports Tournament at EIU: Danville Post 210 Junior Speakers vs. TBD

Prospect League Baseball

Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp at Danville Dans, doubleheader, 4 p.m.

MONDAY

Prospect League Baseball

Danville Dans at Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp, 7:05 p.m.

ON THE AIR

TODAY

College Baseball

College World Series: Wake Forest vs. Stanford, ESPN, 1 p.m.

College World Series: LSU vs. Tennessee, ESPN, 6 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour: U.S. Open, third round, NBC, noon

LPGA Tour: Meijer LPGA Classic, third round, GOLF, 2 p.m.

Major League Baseball

Baltimore Orioles at Chicago Cubs, Marquee Sports Network, 1 p.m.

St. Louis Cardinals at New York Mets, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 3 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Seattle Mariners, NBC Sports Chicago, 3 p.m.

United States Football League

Pittsburgh Maulers vs. New Jersey Generals, USA, noon

Birmingham Stallions at Memphis Showboats, FOX, 3 p.m.

SUNDAY

Auto Racing

Formula One: Canadian Grand Prix, ABC, 11:30 a.m.

Indy Car: Sonsio Grand Prix of Road America, USA, 12:30 p.m.

College Baseball

College World Series: TCU or Oral Roberts vs Florida or Virginia, ESPN, 1 p.m.

College World Series: TCU or Oral Roberts vs. Florida or Virginia, ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour: U.S. Open, final round, NBC, noon

LPGA Tour: Meijer LPGA Classic, final round, CBS, 1 p.m.

Major League Baseball

Baltimore Orioles at Chicago Cubs, Peacock, noon

St. Louis Cardinals at New York Mets, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 12:30 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Seattle Mariners, NBC Sports Chicago, 3 p.m.

United States Football League

New Orleans Breakers vs. Houston Gamblers, FS1, 3 p.m.

Philadelphia Stars at Michigan Panthers, FOX, 6 p.m.

Women's National Basketball Association

Chicago Sky at Washington Mystics, Marquee Sports Network, 2 p.m.

Atlanta Dream at Indiana Fever, CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

MONDAY

College Baseball

College World Series: Wake Forest or Stanford vs. LSU or Tennessee, ESPN, 1 p.m.

College World Series: Wake Forest or Stanford vs. LSU or Tennessee, ESPN, 6 p.m.

Major League Baseball

St. Louis Cardinals at Washington Nationals, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 3 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh Pirates, Marquee Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Texas Rangers at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

