TODAY
Legion Baseball
John Hayes Best of the Midwest Tournament at West Vigo High School: Washington (Mo.) vs. Danville Post 210 Speakers, 8 a.m.
John Hayes Best of the Midwest Tournament: Danville Post 210 Speakers vs. TBD
Diamond Sports Tournament at EIU: Danville Post 210 Junior Speakers vs. TBD
Prospect League Baseball
Wabash Valley Rex at Danville Dans, 6:30 p.m.
SUNDAY
Legion Baseball
John Hayes Best of the Midwest Tournament at Terre Haute North: Danville Post 210 Speakers vs. TBD
Diamond Sports Tournament at EIU: Danville Post 210 Junior Speakers vs. TBD
Prospect League Baseball
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp at Danville Dans, doubleheader, 4 p.m.
MONDAY
Prospect League Baseball
Danville Dans at Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp, 7:05 p.m.
ON THE AIR
TODAY
College Baseball
College World Series: Wake Forest vs. Stanford, ESPN, 1 p.m.
College World Series: LSU vs. Tennessee, ESPN, 6 p.m.
Golf
PGA Tour: U.S. Open, third round, NBC, noon
LPGA Tour: Meijer LPGA Classic, third round, GOLF, 2 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Baltimore Orioles at Chicago Cubs, Marquee Sports Network, 1 p.m.
St. Louis Cardinals at New York Mets, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 3 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Seattle Mariners, NBC Sports Chicago, 3 p.m.
United States Football League
Pittsburgh Maulers vs. New Jersey Generals, USA, noon
Birmingham Stallions at Memphis Showboats, FOX, 3 p.m.
SUNDAY
Auto Racing
Formula One: Canadian Grand Prix, ABC, 11:30 a.m.
Indy Car: Sonsio Grand Prix of Road America, USA, 12:30 p.m.
College Baseball
College World Series: TCU or Oral Roberts vs Florida or Virginia, ESPN, 1 p.m.
College World Series: TCU or Oral Roberts vs. Florida or Virginia, ESPN2, 6 p.m.
Golf
PGA Tour: U.S. Open, final round, NBC, noon
LPGA Tour: Meijer LPGA Classic, final round, CBS, 1 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Baltimore Orioles at Chicago Cubs, Peacock, noon
St. Louis Cardinals at New York Mets, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 12:30 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Seattle Mariners, NBC Sports Chicago, 3 p.m.
United States Football League
New Orleans Breakers vs. Houston Gamblers, FS1, 3 p.m.
Philadelphia Stars at Michigan Panthers, FOX, 6 p.m.
Women's National Basketball Association
Chicago Sky at Washington Mystics, Marquee Sports Network, 2 p.m.
Atlanta Dream at Indiana Fever, CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.
MONDAY
College Baseball
College World Series: Wake Forest or Stanford vs. LSU or Tennessee, ESPN, 1 p.m.
College World Series: Wake Forest or Stanford vs. LSU or Tennessee, ESPN, 6 p.m.
Major League Baseball
St. Louis Cardinals at Washington Nationals, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 3 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh Pirates, Marquee Sports Network, 6 p.m.
Texas Rangers at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
CONTACT US
Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151
Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210
E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com
Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.
