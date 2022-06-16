TODAY
Legion Baseball
John E. Hayes Best of the Midwest Invitational at Indiana State University: Danville Post 210 Speakers vs. Washington (Mo.), 3 p.m.
Prospect League Baseball
Terre Haute Rex at Danville Dans, 6:30 p.m.
FRIDAY
Legion Baseball
John E. Hayes Best of the Midwest Invitational at West Vigo High School: Danville Post 210 Speakers vs. Crawfordsville (Ind.), 5 p.m.
Prospect League Baseball
Danville Dans at Chillicothe Paints, 6:05 p.m.
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Golf
PGA Tour: U.S. Open, first round, USA, 8:30 a.m.
PGA Tour: U.S. Open, first round, NBC, 1 p.m.
LPGA Tour: Meijer LPGA Classic, first round, GOLF, 2 p.m.
Major League Baseball
San Diego Padres at Chicago Cubs, Marquee Sports Network, 1 p.m.
National Basketball Association
NBA Finals, Game 6: Golden State Warriors at Boston Celtics, ABC, 8 p.m.
FRIDAY
Golf
PGA Tour: U.S. Open, second round, USA, 8:30 a.m.
LPGA Tour: Meijer LPGA Classic, second round, GOLF, 2 p.m.
PGA Tour: U.S. Open, first round, NBC, 3 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Atlanta Braves at Chicago Cubs, Marquee Sports Network, 1 p.m.
St. Louis Cardinals at Boston Red Sox, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 6 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Houston Astros, Apple+, 7 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
