TODAY
Legion Baseball
John Hayes Best of the Midwest Tournament at West Vigo High School: Crawfordsville vs. Danville Post 210 Speakers, 5 p.m.
Diamond Sports Tournament at EIU: Danville Post 210 Junior Speakers vs. TBD
Prospect League Baseball
Danville Dans at Clinton LumberKings, 6:30 p.m.
FRIDAY
Legion Baseball
John Hayes Best of the Midwest Tournament at Bob Warn Field, Terre Haute, Ind.: Lancaster (Ohio) vs. Danville Post 210 Speakers, 12:30 p.m.
Diamond Sports Tournament at EIU: Danville Post 210 Junior Speakers vs. TBD
Prospect League Baseball
Danville Dans at Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp, 7:05 p.m.
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Golf
PGA Tour: U.S. Open, first round, USA, noon
LPGA Tour: Meijer LPGA Classic, first round, GOLF, 2 p.m.
PGA Tour: U.S. Open, first round, NBC, 7 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Pittsburgh Pirates at Chicago Cubs, Marquee Sports Network, 7 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Los Angeles Dodgers, NBC Sports Chicago, 9 p.m.
FRIDAY
College Baseball
College World Series: TCU vs. Oral Roberts, ESPN, 1 p.m.
College World Series: Florida vs. Virginia, ESPN, 6 p.m.
Golf
PGA Tour: U.S. Open, second round, USA, noon
LPGA Tour: Meijer LPGA Classic, second round, GOLF, 2 p.m.
PGA Tour: U.S. Open, second round, NBC, 7 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Baltimore Orioles at Chicago Cubs, Marquee Sports Network, 1 p.m.
St. Louis Cardinals at New York Mets, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 6 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Seattle Mariners, Apple +, 9 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
