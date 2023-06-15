TODAY

Legion Baseball

John Hayes Best of the Midwest Tournament at West Vigo High School: Crawfordsville vs. Danville Post 210 Speakers, 5 p.m.

Diamond Sports Tournament at EIU: Danville Post 210 Junior Speakers vs. TBD

Prospect League Baseball

Danville Dans at Clinton LumberKings, 6:30 p.m.

FRIDAY

Legion Baseball

John Hayes Best of the Midwest Tournament at Bob Warn Field, Terre Haute, Ind.: Lancaster (Ohio) vs. Danville Post 210 Speakers, 12:30 p.m.

Diamond Sports Tournament at EIU: Danville Post 210 Junior Speakers vs. TBD

Prospect League Baseball

Danville Dans at Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp, 7:05 p.m.

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Golf

PGA Tour: U.S. Open, first round, USA, noon

LPGA Tour: Meijer LPGA Classic, first round, GOLF, 2 p.m.

PGA Tour: U.S. Open, first round, NBC, 7 p.m.

Major League Baseball

Pittsburgh Pirates at Chicago Cubs, Marquee Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Los Angeles Dodgers, NBC Sports Chicago, 9 p.m.

FRIDAY

College Baseball

College World Series: TCU vs. Oral Roberts, ESPN, 1 p.m.

College World Series: Florida vs. Virginia, ESPN, 6 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour: U.S. Open, second round, USA, noon

LPGA Tour: Meijer LPGA Classic, second round, GOLF, 2 p.m.

PGA Tour: U.S. Open, second round, NBC, 7 p.m.

Major League Baseball

Baltimore Orioles at Chicago Cubs, Marquee Sports Network, 1 p.m.

St. Louis Cardinals at New York Mets, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 6 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Seattle Mariners, Apple +, 9 p.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

CONTACT US

Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151

Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210

E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com

Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.

Tags

Trending Video