TODAY

Legion Baseball

Frank Atwood Memorial Tournament at Gruber Park: Danville Post 210 Junior Speakers vs. Limestone, 10 a.m.

Frank Atwood Memorial Tournament at Laker Stadium in Paris: Danville Post 210 Blue Speakers vs. Shelby County, 10 a.m.

Frank Atwood Memorial Tournament at Gruber Park: Danville Post 210 Junior Speakers vs. Champaign, 12:30 p.m.

Prospect League Baseball

Johnstown Mill Rats at Danville Dans, 6:30 p.m.

FRIDAY

Prep Boys Golf

IHSAA State Series: Covington, Crawfordsville, Fountain Central, North Montgomery, North Putnam, Parke Heritage, Seeger, South Vermillion, Southmont, Tri-West Hendricks at Attica Sectional, 8 a.m.

Legion Baseball

Frank Atwood Memorial Tournament at Gruber Park: Danville Post 210 Junior Speakers vs. Eureka, 10 a.m.

Frank Atwood Memorial Tournament at Laker Stadium in Paris: Danville Post 210 Blue Speakers vs. Paris, 12:30 p.m.

Frank Atwood Memorial Tournament at Laker Stadium in Paris: Danville Post 210 Blue Speakers vs. Alton, 3 p.m.

Prospect League Baseball

Johnstown Mill Rats at Danville Dans, 6:30 p.m.

ON THE AIR

TODAY

College Softball

Women's College World Series: Tennessee vs. Alabama, ESPN, 11 a.m.

Women's College World Series: Oklahoma vs. Stanford, ESPN, 1:30 p.m.

Women's College World Series: Florida State vs. Oklahoma State, ESPN, 6 p.m.

Women's College World Series: Washington vs. Utah, ESPN, 8:30 p.m.

Golf

LPGA Tour: Mizuho Americas Open, first round, GOLF, 10 a.m.

PGA Tour: The Memorial, first round, GOLF, 1 p.m.

National Basketball Association

NBA Finals, Game 1: Miami Heat at Denver Nuggets, ABC, 7:30 p.m.

Tennis

French Open, second round, TENNIS, 4 a.m.

FRIDAY

College Softball

Women's College World Series: Tennessee or Alabama vs. Oklahoma or Stanford, ESPN, 6 p.m.

Women's College World Series: Florida State or Oklahoma State vs. Washington or Utah, ESPN, 8:30 p.m.

Golf

LPGA Tour: Mizuho Americas Open, second round, GOLF, 10 a.m.

PGA Tour: The Memorial, second round, GOLF, 1 p.m.

Major League Baseball

St. Louis Cardinals at Pittsburgh Pirates, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 6 p.m.

Detroit Tigers at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at San Diego Padres, Marquee Sports Network, 8 p.m.

Tennis

French Open, third round, TENNIS, 4 a.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

CONTACT US

Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151

Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210

E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com

Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.

