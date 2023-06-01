TODAY
Legion Baseball
Frank Atwood Memorial Tournament at Gruber Park: Danville Post 210 Junior Speakers vs. Limestone, 10 a.m.
Frank Atwood Memorial Tournament at Laker Stadium in Paris: Danville Post 210 Blue Speakers vs. Shelby County, 10 a.m.
Frank Atwood Memorial Tournament at Gruber Park: Danville Post 210 Junior Speakers vs. Champaign, 12:30 p.m.
Prospect League Baseball
Johnstown Mill Rats at Danville Dans, 6:30 p.m.
FRIDAY
Prep Boys Golf
IHSAA State Series: Covington, Crawfordsville, Fountain Central, North Montgomery, North Putnam, Parke Heritage, Seeger, South Vermillion, Southmont, Tri-West Hendricks at Attica Sectional, 8 a.m.
Legion Baseball
Frank Atwood Memorial Tournament at Gruber Park: Danville Post 210 Junior Speakers vs. Eureka, 10 a.m.
Frank Atwood Memorial Tournament at Laker Stadium in Paris: Danville Post 210 Blue Speakers vs. Paris, 12:30 p.m.
Frank Atwood Memorial Tournament at Laker Stadium in Paris: Danville Post 210 Blue Speakers vs. Alton, 3 p.m.
Prospect League Baseball
Johnstown Mill Rats at Danville Dans, 6:30 p.m.
ON THE AIR
TODAY
College Softball
Women's College World Series: Tennessee vs. Alabama, ESPN, 11 a.m.
Women's College World Series: Oklahoma vs. Stanford, ESPN, 1:30 p.m.
Women's College World Series: Florida State vs. Oklahoma State, ESPN, 6 p.m.
Women's College World Series: Washington vs. Utah, ESPN, 8:30 p.m.
Golf
LPGA Tour: Mizuho Americas Open, first round, GOLF, 10 a.m.
PGA Tour: The Memorial, first round, GOLF, 1 p.m.
National Basketball Association
NBA Finals, Game 1: Miami Heat at Denver Nuggets, ABC, 7:30 p.m.
Tennis
French Open, second round, TENNIS, 4 a.m.
FRIDAY
College Softball
Women's College World Series: Tennessee or Alabama vs. Oklahoma or Stanford, ESPN, 6 p.m.
Women's College World Series: Florida State or Oklahoma State vs. Washington or Utah, ESPN, 8:30 p.m.
Golf
LPGA Tour: Mizuho Americas Open, second round, GOLF, 10 a.m.
PGA Tour: The Memorial, second round, GOLF, 1 p.m.
Major League Baseball
St. Louis Cardinals at Pittsburgh Pirates, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 6 p.m.
Detroit Tigers at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at San Diego Padres, Marquee Sports Network, 8 p.m.
Tennis
French Open, third round, TENNIS, 4 a.m.
