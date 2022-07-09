TODAY
Prospect League Baseball
Lafayette Aviators at Danville Dans, 6:30 p.m.
SUNDAY
Legion Baseball
Shelby County at Danville Post 210 Junior Speakers, doubleheader, 10 a.m.
Danville Post 210 Speakers at Kokomo, doubleheader, 2 p.m.
Prospect League Baseball
Danville Dans at Terre Haute Rex, 3:30 p.m.
MONDAY
Legion Baseball
Danville Post 210 Speakers at Terre Haute, 6 p.m.
Prospect League Baseball
Danville Dans at Lafayette Aviators, 6 p.m.
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Auto Racing
NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: O'Reilly Auto Parts 150, FS1, 12:30 p.m.
NASCAR Xfinity Series: Alsco Uniforms 250, USA, 4 p.m.
Cycling
Tour De France, Stage 8, USA, 7 a.m.
Golf
PGA Tour: Scottish Open, third round, GOLF, 9 a.m.
Champions Tour: Bridgestone Senior Players Championship, third round, GOLF, 11 a.m.
PGA Tour: Scottish Open, third round, CBS, 11 a.m.
PGA Tour: Barbasol Championship, third round, GOLF, 3 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Philadelphia Phillies at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 1 p.m.
Detroit Tigers at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 1 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Los Angeles Dodgers, Marquee Sports Network, 9 p.m.
Tennis
Wimbledon, Ladies Championship, ESPN, 8 a.m.
Women's National Basketball Association
WNBA Skills Competition, ESPN, 2 p.m.
SUNDAY
Auto Racing
Formula One: Austrian Grand Prix, ESPN2, 7:55 a.m.
NASCAR Cup Series: Quaker State 400, USA, 2 p.m.
Cycling
Tour De France, Stage 9, USA, 7 a.m.
Golf
PGA Tour: Scottish Open, final round, GOLF, 7:30 a.m.
PGA Tour: Scottish Open, final round, CBS, 11 a.m.
Champions Tour: Bridgestone Senior Players Championship, final round, GOLF, 11 a.m.
PGA Tour: Barbasol Championship, second round, GOLF, 3 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Detroit Tigers at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 1 p.m.
Philadelphia Phillies at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 1 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Los Angeles Dodgers, Marquee Sports Network, 3 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Summer League: Chicago Bulls vs. New York Knicks, ESPN2, 4 p.m.
Tennis
Wimbledon: Gentlemen's Championship, ESPN, 8 a.m.
Women's National Basketball Association
WNBA All-Star Game, ABC, noon
MONDAY
Major League Baseball
Philadelphia Phillies at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 6 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Guardians, NBC Sports Chicago, 6 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
