Prospect League Baseball

Lafayette Aviators at Danville Dans, 6:30 p.m.

SUNDAY

Legion Baseball

Shelby County at Danville Post 210 Junior Speakers, doubleheader, 10 a.m.

Danville Post 210 Speakers at Kokomo, doubleheader, 2 p.m.

Prospect League Baseball

Danville Dans at Terre Haute Rex, 3:30 p.m.

MONDAY

Legion Baseball

Danville Post 210 Speakers at Terre Haute, 6 p.m.

Prospect League Baseball

Danville Dans at Lafayette Aviators, 6 p.m.

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Auto Racing

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: O'Reilly Auto Parts 150, FS1, 12:30 p.m.

NASCAR Xfinity Series: Alsco Uniforms 250, USA, 4 p.m.

Cycling

Tour De France, Stage 8, USA, 7 a.m.

Golf

PGA Tour: Scottish Open, third round, GOLF, 9 a.m.

Champions Tour: Bridgestone Senior Players Championship, third round, GOLF, 11 a.m.

PGA Tour: Scottish Open, third round, CBS, 11 a.m.

PGA Tour: Barbasol Championship, third round, GOLF, 3 p.m.

Major League Baseball

Philadelphia Phillies at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 1 p.m.

Detroit Tigers at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 1 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Los Angeles Dodgers, Marquee Sports Network, 9 p.m.

Tennis

Wimbledon, Ladies Championship, ESPN, 8 a.m.

Women's National Basketball Association

WNBA Skills Competition, ESPN, 2 p.m.

SUNDAY

Auto Racing

Formula One: Austrian Grand Prix, ESPN2, 7:55 a.m.

NASCAR Cup Series: Quaker State 400, USA, 2 p.m.

Cycling

Tour De France, Stage 9, USA, 7 a.m.

Golf

PGA Tour: Scottish Open, final round, GOLF, 7:30 a.m.

PGA Tour: Scottish Open, final round, CBS, 11 a.m.

Champions Tour: Bridgestone Senior Players Championship, final round, GOLF, 11 a.m.

PGA Tour: Barbasol Championship, second round, GOLF, 3 p.m.

Major League Baseball

Detroit Tigers at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 1 p.m.

Philadelphia Phillies at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 1 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Los Angeles Dodgers, Marquee Sports Network, 3 p.m.

National Basketball Association

Summer League: Chicago Bulls vs. New York Knicks, ESPN2, 4 p.m.

Tennis

Wimbledon: Gentlemen's Championship, ESPN, 8 a.m.

Women's National Basketball Association

WNBA All-Star Game, ABC, noon

MONDAY

Major League Baseball

Philadelphia Phillies at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 6 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Guardians, NBC Sports Chicago, 6 p.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

