TODAY
Legion Baseball
TB24 Tournament at Gruber Park: Crawfordsville vs. Post 210 Speakers, noon
Prospect League Baseball
Danville Dans at Alton River Dragons, 6:35 p.m.
SUNDAY
Legion Baseball
TB24 Tournament at Gruber Park: Post 210 Speakers vs. TBD
TB24 Tournament at Gruber Park, Championship: teams TBD, 3 p.m.
Prospect League Baseball
Danville Dans at Champion City Kings, 3:05 p.m.
MONDAY
Prospect League Baseball
Danville Dans at Terre Haute Rex, 5:30 p.m.
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Auto Racing
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: O'Reilly Auto Parts 150 at Mid-Ohio, FS1, 12:30 p.m.
NASCAR Xfinity Series: Alsco Uniforms 250, USA, 7 p.m.
Golf
PGA Tour: John Deere Open, third round, GOLF, noon
PGA Tour: John Deere Open, third round, CBS, 2 p.m.
LPGA Tour: U.S. Women's Open, third round, NBC, 2 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Chicago Cubs at New York Yankees, Marquee Sports Network, noon
St. Louis Cardinals at Chicago White Sox, WDAN-AM 1490, NBC Sports Chicago, Bally Sports Midwest, 1 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Summer League: Indiana Pacers vs. Washington Wizards, ESPN2, 7 p.m.
Soccer
CONCACAF Gold Cup quarterfinal: Panama vs. Qatar, FS1, 6 p.m.
CONCACAF Gold Cup quarterfinal: Mexico vs. Costa Rica, FS1, 8:30 p.m.
Tennis
Wimbledon, Third round, ESPN, 7 a.m.
Wimbledon, Third round, ABC, noon
Track
USA Track and Field Outdoors Championship, CNBC, 8 p.m.
SUNDAY
Auto Racing
Formula One: British Grand Prix, ESPN2, 8:55 a.m.
NASCAR Cup Series: Quaker State 400, USA, 6 p.m.
Golf
PGA Tour: John Deere Open, final round, GOLF, noon
PGA Tour: John Deere Open, final round, CBS, 2 p.m.
LPGA Tour: U.S. Women's Open, final round, NBC, 2 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Chicago Cubs at New York Yankees, Marquee Sports Network, 12:30 p.m.
St. Louis Cardinals at Chicago White Sox, WDAN-AM 1490, NBC Sports Chicago, Bally Sports Midwest, 1 p.m.
MLB Draft, ESPN, 6 p.m.
Soccer
CONCACAF Gold Cup quarterfinal: United States vs. Canada, FS1, 6:30 p.m.
Tennis
Wimbledon, Round of 16, ESPN, 7 a.m.
Wimbledon, Round of 16, ABC, noon
Women's National Basketball Association
Atlanta Dream at Chicago Sky, Marquee Sports Network, 7 p.m.
Women's Soccer
International Friendly: United States vs. Wales, TNT, 3 p.m.
MONDAY
Major League Baseball
Home Run Derby, ESPN, 7 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Summer League: Indiana Pacers vs. Orlando Magic, NBA TV, 7:30 p.m.
Tennis
Wimbledon: Round of 16, ESPN2, 5 a.m.
Wimbledon: Round of 16, ESPN, 7 a.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
