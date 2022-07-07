TODAY

Legion Baseball

Terre Haute at Danville Post 210 Speakers, 6 p.m.

Prospect League Baseball

Champion City Kings at Danville Dans, 6:30 p.m.

FRIDAY

Prospect League Baseball

Danville Dans at Champion City Kings, 5:35 p.m.

SATURDAY

Prospect League Baseball

Lafayette Aviators at Danville Dans, 6:30 p.m.

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Cycling

Tour De France, Stage 6, USA, 7 a.m.

Golf

PGA Tour: Scottish Open, first round, GOLF, 7:30 a.m.

Champions Tour: Bridgestone Senior Players Championship, first round, GOLF, 12:30 p.m.

PGA Tour: Barbasol Championship, first round, GOLF, 3 p.m.

Major League Baseball

St. Louis Cardinals at Atlanta Braves, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 6 p.m.

Minnesota Twins at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Los Angeles Dodgers, Marquee Sports Network, 7 p.m.

National Hockey League

NHL Draft, first round, ESPN, 6 p.m.

Tennis

Wimbledon, ladies semifinals, ESPN, 7 a.m.

Women's National Basketball Association

Chicago Sky at Indiana Fever, Marquee Sports Network, 6 p.m.

FRIDAY

Cycling

Tour De France, Stage 7, USA, 7 a.m.

Golf

PGA Tour: Scottish Open, second round, GOLF, 7:30 a.m.

Champions Tour: Bridgestone Senior Players Championship, second round, GOLF, 12:30 p.m.

PGA Tour: Barbasol Championship, second round, GOLF, 3 p.m.

Major League Baseball

Detroit Tigers at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia Phillies at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 7 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Los Angeles Dodgers, Marquee Sports Network, 9 p.m.

National Basketball Association

Summer League: Indiana Pacers vs. Charlotte Hornets, ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Tennis

Wimbledon: Gentlemen's semifinals, ESPN, 7 a.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

