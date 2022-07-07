TODAY
Legion Baseball
Terre Haute at Danville Post 210 Speakers, 6 p.m.
Prospect League Baseball
Champion City Kings at Danville Dans, 6:30 p.m.
FRIDAY
Prospect League Baseball
Danville Dans at Champion City Kings, 5:35 p.m.
SATURDAY
Prospect League Baseball
Lafayette Aviators at Danville Dans, 6:30 p.m.
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Cycling
Tour De France, Stage 6, USA, 7 a.m.
Golf
PGA Tour: Scottish Open, first round, GOLF, 7:30 a.m.
Champions Tour: Bridgestone Senior Players Championship, first round, GOLF, 12:30 p.m.
PGA Tour: Barbasol Championship, first round, GOLF, 3 p.m.
Major League Baseball
St. Louis Cardinals at Atlanta Braves, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 6 p.m.
Minnesota Twins at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Los Angeles Dodgers, Marquee Sports Network, 7 p.m.
National Hockey League
NHL Draft, first round, ESPN, 6 p.m.
Tennis
Wimbledon, ladies semifinals, ESPN, 7 a.m.
Women's National Basketball Association
Chicago Sky at Indiana Fever, Marquee Sports Network, 6 p.m.
FRIDAY
Cycling
Tour De France, Stage 7, USA, 7 a.m.
Golf
PGA Tour: Scottish Open, second round, GOLF, 7:30 a.m.
Champions Tour: Bridgestone Senior Players Championship, second round, GOLF, 12:30 p.m.
PGA Tour: Barbasol Championship, second round, GOLF, 3 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Detroit Tigers at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia Phillies at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 7 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Los Angeles Dodgers, Marquee Sports Network, 9 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Summer League: Indiana Pacers vs. Charlotte Hornets, ESPN2, 5 p.m.
Tennis
Wimbledon: Gentlemen's semifinals, ESPN, 7 a.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
CONTACT US
Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151
Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210
E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com
Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.