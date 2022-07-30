TODAY
Legion Baseball
Illinois Senior State Tournament at Aviston: Danville Post 210 Speakers vs. TBD
Illinois Junior State Tournament at Trenton: Danville Post 210 Junior Speakers vs. TBD
Prospect League Baseball
Danville Dans at Champion City Kings, doubleheader, 4:35 p.m.
SUNDAY
Legion Baseball
Illinois Junior State Tournament at Trenton: Danville Post 210 Junior Speakers vs. TBD
Prospect League Baseball
O'Fallon Hoots at Danville Dans, 4:30 p.m.
MONDAY
Prep Girls Golf
Fountain Central at Seeger Invitational, 11 a.m. (Harrison Hills)
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Auto Racing
IndyCar: Gallagher Grand Prix, NBC, 11:30 a.m.
NASCAR Xfinity Series: Pennzoil 150 at the Brickyard, NBC, 2:30 p.m.
Golf
LPGA Tour: Women's Scottish Open, third round, GOLF, 7:30 a.m.
PGA Tour: Rocket Mortgage Classic, third round, GOLF, noon
PGA Tour: Rocket Mortgage Classic, third round, CBS, 2 p.m.
Major League Baseball
St. Louis Cardinals at Washington Nationals, WDAN-AM 1490, FOX, 6 p.m.
Oakland Athletics at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 6 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at San Francisco Giants, Marquee Sports Network, 8 p.m.
SUNDAY
Auto Racing
Formula One: Hungarian Grand Prix, ESPN, 7:55 a.m.
NASCAR Cup Series: Verzion 200 at the Brickyard, NBC, 1:30 p.m.
Golf
LPGA Tour: Women's Scottish Open, final round, GOLF, 7:30 a.m.
PGA Tour: Rocket Mortgage Classic, final round, GOLF, noon
PGA Tour: Rocket Mortgage Classic, final round, CBS, 2 p.m.
Major League Baseball
St. Louis Cardinals at Washington Nationals, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 12:30 p.m.
Oakland Athletics at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 1 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at San Francisco Giants, ESPN, 6 p.m.
Women's National Basketball Association
Chicago Sky at Connecticut Sun, Marquee Sports Network, noon
Las Vegas Aces at Indiana Fever, NBA TV, 2 p.m.
MONDAY
Major League Baseball
Kansas City Royals at Chicago White Sox, ESPN, 7 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
CONTACT US
Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151
Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210
E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com
Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.