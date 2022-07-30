TODAY

Legion Baseball

Illinois Senior State Tournament at Aviston: Danville Post 210 Speakers vs. TBD

Illinois Junior State Tournament at Trenton: Danville Post 210 Junior Speakers vs. TBD

Prospect League Baseball

Danville Dans at Champion City Kings, doubleheader, 4:35 p.m.

SUNDAY

Legion Baseball

Illinois Junior State Tournament at Trenton: Danville Post 210 Junior Speakers vs. TBD

Prospect League Baseball

O'Fallon Hoots at Danville Dans, 4:30 p.m.

MONDAY

Prep Girls Golf

Fountain Central at Seeger Invitational, 11 a.m. (Harrison Hills)

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Auto Racing

IndyCar: Gallagher Grand Prix, NBC, 11:30 a.m.

NASCAR Xfinity Series: Pennzoil 150 at the Brickyard, NBC, 2:30 p.m.

Golf

LPGA Tour: Women's Scottish Open, third round, GOLF, 7:30 a.m.

PGA Tour: Rocket Mortgage Classic, third round, GOLF, noon

PGA Tour: Rocket Mortgage Classic, third round, CBS, 2 p.m.

Major League Baseball

St. Louis Cardinals at Washington Nationals, WDAN-AM 1490, FOX, 6 p.m.

Oakland Athletics at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 6 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at San Francisco Giants, Marquee Sports Network, 8 p.m.

SUNDAY

Auto Racing

Formula One: Hungarian Grand Prix, ESPN, 7:55 a.m.

NASCAR Cup Series: Verzion 200 at the Brickyard, NBC, 1:30 p.m.

Golf

LPGA Tour: Women's Scottish Open, final round, GOLF, 7:30 a.m.

PGA Tour: Rocket Mortgage Classic, final round, GOLF, noon

PGA Tour: Rocket Mortgage Classic, final round, CBS, 2 p.m.

Major League Baseball

St. Louis Cardinals at Washington Nationals, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 12:30 p.m.

Oakland Athletics at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 1 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at San Francisco Giants, ESPN, 6 p.m.

Women's National Basketball Association

Chicago Sky at Connecticut Sun, Marquee Sports Network, noon

Las Vegas Aces at Indiana Fever, NBA TV, 2 p.m.

MONDAY

Major League Baseball

Kansas City Royals at Chicago White Sox, ESPN, 7 p.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

