TODAY
Legion Baseball
Illinois State Legion Tournament at Galesburg: Danville Post 210 Speakers vs. TBD
Prospect League Baseball
Danville Dans at Alton River Dragons, 6;35 p.m.
SUNDAY
Prospect League Baseball
Danville Dans at Normal CornBelters, 3 p.m.
MONDAY
Prospect League Baseball
Terre Haute Rex at Danville Dans, 6:30 p.m.
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Auto Racing
NASCAR Xfinity Series: Henry 180, NBC, 2 p.m.
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: Worldwide Express 250, FS1, 6:30 p.m.
Golf
LPGA Tour: Amundi Evian Championship, third round, GOLF, 3:30 a.m.
Senior British Open Championship, third round, CNBC, 8 a.m.
Senior British Open Championship, third round, NBC, 11 a.m.
PGA Tour: 3M Open, third round, GOLF, noon
PGA Tour: 3M Open, third round, CBS, 2 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Chicago Cubs at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, Marquee Sports Network, Bally Sports Midwest, 6 p.m.
Cleveland Guardians at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 6 p.m.
Women's Soccer
Women's World Cup: Sweden vs. Italy, FS1, 2:30 a.m.
Women's World Cup: France vs. Brazil, FOX, 5 a.m.
Women's World Cup: Panama vs. Jamaica, FOX, 7:30 a.m.
Women's World Cup: South Korea vs. Morocco, FOX, 11:30 p.m.
SUNDAY
Auto Racing
Formula One: Belgian Grand Prix, ESPN, 7:55 a.m.
NASCAR Cup Series: Cook Out 400, WHRK-FM 94.9, 2 p.m.
Golf
LPGA Tour: Amundi Evian Championship, final round, GOLF, 4:30 a.m.
Senior British Open Championship, final round, CNBC, 7:30 a.m.
Senior British Open Championship, final round, NBC, 11 a.m.
PGA Tour: 3M Open, final round, GOLF, noon
PGA Tour: 3M Open, final round, CBS, 2 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Chicago Cubs at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, Marquee Sports Network, Bally Sports Midwest, 1 p.m.
Cleveland Guardians at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 1 p.m.
Women's Soccer
Women's World Cup: Switzerland vs. New Zealand, FOX, 2 a.m.
Women's World Cup: Norway vs. Philippines, FS1, 2 a.m.
Women's World Cup: Germany vs. Colombia, FS1, 4:30 a.m.
MONDAY
Women's Soccer
Women's World Cup: Japan vs. Spain, FOX, 2 a.m.
Women's World Cup: Costa Rica vs. Zambia, FS1, 2 a.m.
Women's World Cup: Canada vs. Australia, FOX, 5 a.m.
Women's World Cup: Ireland vs. Nigeria, FS1, 5 a.m.
TUESDAY
Women's Soccer
Women's World Cup: United States vs. Portugal, FOX, 2 a.m.
Women's World Cup: Vietnam vs. Netherlands, FS1, 2 a.m.
Women's World Cup: China vs. England, FOX, 6 a.m.
Women's World Cup: Haiti vs. Denmark, FS1, 6 a.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
