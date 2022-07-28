TODAY

Legion Baseball

Illinois Senior State Tournament at Aviston: Danville Post 210 Speakers vs. Moline Post 246, 5 p.m.

Illinois Junior State Tournament at Trenton: Danville Post 210 Junior Speakers vs. TBD

Prospect League Baseball

Clinton LumberKings at Danville Dans, 6:30 p.m.

FRIDAY

Legion Baseball

Illinois Senior State Tournament at Aviston: Danville Post 210 Speakers vs. TBD

Illinois Junior State Tournament at Trenton: Danville Post 210 Junior Speakers vs. TBD

Prospect League Baseball

Clinton LumberKings at Danville Dans, 6:30 p.m.

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Golf

LPGA Tour: Women's Scottish Open, first round, GOLF, 9 a.m.

PGA Tour: Rocket Mortgage Classic, first round, GOLF, 2 p.m.

Major League Baseball

Chicago Cubs at San Francisco Giants, Marquee Sports Network, 8:30 p.m.

FRIDAY

Auto Racing

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: TSport 200, FS1, 8 p.m.

Golf

LPGA Tour: Women's Scottish Open, second round, GOLF, 9 a.m.

PGA Tour: Rocket Mortgage Classic, second round, GOLF, 2 p.m.

Major League Baseball

St. Louis Cardinals at Washington Nationals, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 6 p.m.

Oakland Athletics at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at San Francisco Giants, Apple+, 9 p.m.

Women's National Basketball Association

Las Vegas Aces at Indiana Fever, NBA TV, 6 p.m.

New York Liberty at Chicago Sky, Marquee Sports Network, CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

