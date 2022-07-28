TODAY
Legion Baseball
Illinois Senior State Tournament at Aviston: Danville Post 210 Speakers vs. Moline Post 246, 5 p.m.
Illinois Junior State Tournament at Trenton: Danville Post 210 Junior Speakers vs. TBD
Prospect League Baseball
Clinton LumberKings at Danville Dans, 6:30 p.m.
FRIDAY
Legion Baseball
Illinois Senior State Tournament at Aviston: Danville Post 210 Speakers vs. TBD
Illinois Junior State Tournament at Trenton: Danville Post 210 Junior Speakers vs. TBD
Prospect League Baseball
Clinton LumberKings at Danville Dans, 6:30 p.m.
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Golf
LPGA Tour: Women's Scottish Open, first round, GOLF, 9 a.m.
PGA Tour: Rocket Mortgage Classic, first round, GOLF, 2 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Chicago Cubs at San Francisco Giants, Marquee Sports Network, 8:30 p.m.
FRIDAY
Auto Racing
NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: TSport 200, FS1, 8 p.m.
Golf
LPGA Tour: Women's Scottish Open, second round, GOLF, 9 a.m.
PGA Tour: Rocket Mortgage Classic, second round, GOLF, 2 p.m.
Major League Baseball
St. Louis Cardinals at Washington Nationals, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 6 p.m.
Oakland Athletics at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at San Francisco Giants, Apple+, 9 p.m.
Women's National Basketball Association
Las Vegas Aces at Indiana Fever, NBA TV, 6 p.m.
New York Liberty at Chicago Sky, Marquee Sports Network, CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
