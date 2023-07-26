TODAY

Legion Baseball

Illinois State Legion Tournament at Galesburg: Danville Post 210 Speakers vs. Wheaton, 2:30 p.m.

Prospect League Baseball

Danville Dans at Champion City Kings, 5:35 p.m.

FRIDAY

Legion Baseball

Illinois State Legion Tournament at Galesburg: Danville Post 210 Speakers vs. TBD

SATURDAY

Legion Baseball

Illinois State Legion Tournament at Galesburg: Danville Post 210 Speakers vs. TBD

Prospect League Baseball

Danville Dans at Alton River Dragons, 6;35 p.m.

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Golf

LPGA Tour: Amundi Evian Championship, first round, GOLF, 4 a.m.

Senior British Open Championship, first round, GOLF, 6 a.m.

LPGA Tour: Amundi Evian Championship, first round, GOLF, 8:30 a.m.

Senior British Open Championship, first round, GOLF, 10:30 a.m.

Major League Baseball

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, Marquee Sports Network, Bally Sports Midwest, 6:30 p.m.

Cleveland Guardians at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.

Women's National Basketball Association

Las Vegas Aces at Chicago Sky, ESPN, 6 p.m.

Women's Soccer

Women's World Cup: Portugal vs. Vietnam, FS1, 2:30 a.m.

Women's World Cup: Australia vs. Nigeria, FS1, 5 a.m.

Women's World Cup: Argentina vs. South Africa, FS1, 7 p.m.

FRIDAY

Golf

LPGA Tour: Amundi Evian Championship, second round, GOLF, 4 a.m.

Senior British Open Championship, second round, GOLF, 6 a.m.

LPGA Tour: Amundi Evian Championship, second round, GOLF, 8:30 a.m.

Senior British Open Championship, second round, GOLF, 10:30 a.m.

Major League Baseball

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, Marquee Sports Network, Bally Sports Midwest, 7 p.m.

Cleveland Guardians at Chicago White Sox, Apple+, 6 p.m.

Women's Soccer

Women's World Cup: England vs. Denmark, FS1, 3:30 a.m.

Women's World Cup: China vs. Haiti, FS1, 6 a.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

CONTACT US

Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151

Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210

E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com

Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.

Tags

Trending Video