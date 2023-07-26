TODAY
Legion Baseball
Illinois State Legion Tournament at Galesburg: Danville Post 210 Speakers vs. Wheaton, 2:30 p.m.
Prospect League Baseball
Danville Dans at Champion City Kings, 5:35 p.m.
FRIDAY
Legion Baseball
Illinois State Legion Tournament at Galesburg: Danville Post 210 Speakers vs. TBD
SATURDAY
Legion Baseball
Illinois State Legion Tournament at Galesburg: Danville Post 210 Speakers vs. TBD
Prospect League Baseball
Danville Dans at Alton River Dragons, 6;35 p.m.
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Golf
LPGA Tour: Amundi Evian Championship, first round, GOLF, 4 a.m.
Senior British Open Championship, first round, GOLF, 6 a.m.
LPGA Tour: Amundi Evian Championship, first round, GOLF, 8:30 a.m.
Senior British Open Championship, first round, GOLF, 10:30 a.m.
Major League Baseball
Chicago Cubs at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, Marquee Sports Network, Bally Sports Midwest, 6:30 p.m.
Cleveland Guardians at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.
Women's National Basketball Association
Las Vegas Aces at Chicago Sky, ESPN, 6 p.m.
Women's Soccer
Women's World Cup: Portugal vs. Vietnam, FS1, 2:30 a.m.
Women's World Cup: Australia vs. Nigeria, FS1, 5 a.m.
Women's World Cup: Argentina vs. South Africa, FS1, 7 p.m.
FRIDAY
Golf
LPGA Tour: Amundi Evian Championship, second round, GOLF, 4 a.m.
Senior British Open Championship, second round, GOLF, 6 a.m.
LPGA Tour: Amundi Evian Championship, second round, GOLF, 8:30 a.m.
Senior British Open Championship, second round, GOLF, 10:30 a.m.
Major League Baseball
Chicago Cubs at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, Marquee Sports Network, Bally Sports Midwest, 7 p.m.
Cleveland Guardians at Chicago White Sox, Apple+, 6 p.m.
Women's Soccer
Women's World Cup: England vs. Denmark, FS1, 3:30 a.m.
Women's World Cup: China vs. Haiti, FS1, 6 a.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
