TODAY
Prospect League Baseball
Alton River Dragons at Danville Dans, 6:30 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Legion Baseball
Illinois Senior State Tournament at Aviston: Danville Post 210 Speakers vs. TBD
THURSDAY
Prospect League Baseball
Clinton LumberKings at Danville Dans, 6:30 p.m.
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Major League Baseball
Pittsburg Pirates at Chicago Cubs, Marquee Sports Network, 1 p.m.
St. Louis Cardinals at Toronto Blue Jays, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 6 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Colorado Rockies, NBC Sports Chicago, 7:30 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Major League Baseball
Chicago White Sox at Colorado Rockies, NBC Sports Chicago, 2 p.m.
St. Louis Cardinals at Toronto Blue Jays, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 6 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
