Prospect League Baseball
Normal CornBelters at Danville Dans, 6:30 p.m.
Prospect League Baseball
Cape Catfish at Danville Dans, 6:30 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, Marquee Sports Network, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.
St. Louis Cardinals at Arizona Diamondbacks, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 8:30 p.m.
Women's National Basketball Association
Las Vegas Aces at Chicago Sky, ESPN, 6 p.m.
Women's Soccer
Women's World Cup: New Zealand vs. Philippines, FS1, 12:30 a.m.
Women's World Cup: Switerzand vs. Norway, FS1, 3 a.m.
Major League Baseball
St. Louis Cardinals at Arizona Diamondbacks, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 2:30 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, Marquee Sports Network, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.
Women's National Basketball Association
Indiana Fever at New York Liberty, NBA TV, 2 p.m.
Women's Soccer
Women's World Cup: Japan vs. Costa Rica, FS1, 12 a.m.
Women's World Cup: Spain vs. Zambia, FS1, 2:30 a.m.
Women's World Cup: Canada vs. Ireland, FS1, 7 a.m.
Women's World Cup: United States vs. Netherlands, FOX, 8 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
