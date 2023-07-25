TODAY

Prospect League Baseball

Normal CornBelters at Danville Dans, 6:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Prospect League Baseball

Cape Catfish at Danville Dans, 6:30 p.m.

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Major League Baseball

Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, Marquee Sports Network, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.

St. Louis Cardinals at Arizona Diamondbacks, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 8:30 p.m.

Women's National Basketball Association

Las Vegas Aces at Chicago Sky, ESPN, 6 p.m.

Women's Soccer

Women's World Cup: New Zealand vs. Philippines, FS1, 12:30 a.m.

Women's World Cup: Switerzand vs. Norway, FS1, 3 a.m.

WEDNESDAY

Major League Baseball

St. Louis Cardinals at Arizona Diamondbacks, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 2:30 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, Marquee Sports Network, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.

Women's National Basketball Association

Indiana Fever at New York Liberty, NBA TV, 2 p.m.

Women's Soccer

Women's World Cup: Japan vs. Costa Rica, FS1, 12 a.m.

Women's World Cup: Spain vs. Zambia, FS1, 2:30 a.m.

Women's World Cup: Canada vs. Ireland, FS1, 7 a.m.

Women's World Cup: United States vs. Netherlands, FOX, 8 p.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

CONTACT US

Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151

Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210

E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com

Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.

