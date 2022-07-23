TODAY

Basketball

Original Danville Basketball Tournament at DACC, Game 4: H Nate's Guys vs. TBD, 10 a.m.

Original Danville Basketball Tournament at DACC, Game 5: teams TBD, 11:15 a.m.

Original Danville Basketball Tournament at DACC, Game 6: teams TBD, 12:30 p.m.

Original Danville Basketball Tournament at DACC, freshman exhibition: Danville vs. Indianapolis, 1:45 p.m.

Original Danville Basketball Tournament at DACC, Game 7: teams TBD, 3 p.m.

Original Danville Basketball Tournament at DACC, Game 8: teams TBD, 4:15 p.m.

Original Danville Basketball Tournament at DACC, Game 9: teams TBD, 6 p.m.

Original Danville Basketball Tournament at DACC, Game 10: teams TBD, 7:15 p.m.

Original Danville Basketball Tournament at DACC, Game 11: teams TBD, 9 p.m.

Legion Baseball

Fourth Division Tournament at Gruber Park: Danville Post 210 Speakers vs. TBD

Fourth Division Junior Tournament at Rantoul: Danville Post 210 Junior Speakers vs. TBD

Prospect League Baseball

O'Fallon Hoots at Danville Dans, 6:30 p.m.

SUNDAY

Basketball

Original Danville Basketball Tournament at DACC, Old Timer's Game: Damville vs. Indianapolis, 2 p.m.

Original Danville Basketball Tournament at DACC, girls exhibition game: teams TBD, 3 p.m.

Original Danville Basketball Tournament at DACC, Championship Game: teams TBD, 4 p.m.

Legion Baseball

Fourth Division Tournament at Gruber Park: Danville Post 210 Speakers vs. TBD

Prospect League Baseball

Danville Dans at Terre Haute Rex, 3:30 p.m.

MONDAY

Legion Baseball

Fourth Division Junior Tournament at Rantoul: Danville Post 210 Junior Speakers vs. TBD

Prospect League Baseball

Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp at Danville Dans, 6:30 p.m.

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Auto Racing

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: CRC Brakleen 150, FOX, 11 a.m.

IndyCar: Hy-VeeDeals.com 250, NBC, 3 p.m.

NASCAR Xfinity Series: Explore the Poconos Mountains 225, USA, 4 p.m.

Cycling

Tour De France, Stage 20, NBC, 7 a.m.

Golf

LPGA Tour: The Amundi Evian Championship, third round, GOLF, 4:30 a.m.

Champions Tour: Senior Open Championship, third round, GOLF, 8 a.m.

LPGA Tour: The Amundi Evian Championship, third round, CNBC, 8 a.m.

Champions Tour: Senior Open Championship, third round, NBC, 11 a.m.

PGA Tour: 3M Open, third round, GOLF, noon

PGA Tour: 3M Open, third round, CBS, 2 p.m.

Major League Baseball

Cleveland Guardians at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, noon

St. Louis Cardinals at Cincinnati Reds, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 5:30 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia Phillies, Marquee Sports Network, 5:30 p.m.

Cleveland Guardians at Chicago White Sox, Fox, 6 p.m.

Track and Field

World Track and Field Championships, Day Nine, NBC, 1 p.m.

World Track and Field Championships, Day Nine, NBC, 8 p.m.

SUNDAY

Auto Racing

Formula One: French Grand Prix, ESPN, 7:55 a.m.

NASCAR: M&M's Fan Appreciation 400, USA, 2 p.m.

IndyCar: Hy-Vee Salute to Farmers 300, NBC, 2:30 p.m.

Cycling

Tour De France, Stage 21, USA, 9 a.m.

Golf

LPGA Tour: The Amundi Evian Championship, final round, GOLF, 4:30 a.m.

LPGA Tour: The Amundi Evian Championship, final round, CNBC, 8 a.m.

Champions Tour: Senior Open Championship, final round, GOLF, 8 a.m.

PGA Tour: 3M Open, final round, GOLF, noon

Major League Baseball

National Baseball Hall of Fame Ceremonies, MLB Network, 10 a.m.

Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia Phillies, Peacock, 11:05 a.m.

St. Louis Cardinals at Cincinnati Reds, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 12:30 p.m.

Cleveland Guardians at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 1 p.m.

Track and Field

World Track and Field Championships, Day 10, NBC, 8 p.m.

Women's National Basketball Association

Dallas Wings at Indiana Fever, NBA TV, 2 p.m.

MONDAY

Major League Baseball

Pittsburgh Pirates at Chicago Cubs, Marquee Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

