TODAY

Basketball

Original Danville Tournament: La Familia vs. Out Here Hoopin or A+Cutz, 10 a.m.

Original Danville Tournament: BAD Habits or Peoria Redeem vs. H'Nate or Kevin Dixon Law Firm, 11 a.m.

Original Danville Tournament consolation: BAD Habits or Peoria Redeem vs. H'Nate or Kevin Dixon Law Firm, noon

Original Danville Tournament consolation , 1:15 p.m.

Original Danville Tournament consolation, 2:30 p.m.

Original Danville Tournament:  La Familia or Out Here Hoopin or A+Cutz vs. TBD, 4 p.m.

Original Danville Tournament consolation, 5:30 p.m.

Original Danville Tournament consolation, 8:15 p.m.

Legion Baseball

Junior State Tournament at Carol Stream: Post 210 Junior Speakers vs. TBD

Fourth District Tournament at Tilton: Post 210 Senior Speakers  or Rantoul vs. Shelbyville or Stewardson-Strasburg, 11 a.m.

Prospect League Baseball

Alton River Dragons at Danville Dans, 6:30 p.m.

SUNDAY

Basketball

Original Danville Tournament Championship, 4 p.m.

Legion Baseball

Junior State Tournament at Carol Stream: Post 210 Junior Speakers vs. TBD

Fourth District Tournament at Tilton: Championship game, 1 p.m.

Prospect League Baseball

Champion City Kings at Danville Dans, 4:30 p.m.

MONDAY

Prospect League Baseball

Danville Dans at Normal CornBelters, 6:30 p.m.

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Auto Racing

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: CRC Brakleen 150, FS1, 11 a.m.

IndyCar: Hy-Vee Homefront 250 in Iowa, NBC, 2 p.m.

NASCAR Xfinity Series: Explore the Pocono Mountains 225, USA, 4:30 p.m.

Cycling

Tour De France, Stage 19, USA, 1 a.m.

Golf

British Open, third round, USA, 4 a.m.

British Open, third round, NBC, 6 a.m.

LPGA Tour: Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational, final round, CBS, 3 p.m.

PGA Tour: Barracuda Championship, third round, GOLF, 4 p.m.

Major League Baseball

St. Louis Cardinals at Chicago Cubs, WDAN-AM 1490, Marquee Sports Network, Bally Sports Midwest, 1 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota Twins, FOX, 6 p.m.

Women's National Basketball Association

Chicago Sky at Seattle Storm, Marquee Sports Network, 8 p.m.

Women's Soccer

Women's World Cup: England vs. Haiti, FOX, 4 a.m.

Women's World Cup: Denmark vs. China, FOX, 7 a.m.

SUNDAY

Auto Racing

Formula One: Hungarian Grand Prix, ESPN, 7:55 a.m.

IndyCar: Hy-Vee One Step 250 in Iowa, NBC, 1:30 p.m.

NASCAR Cup Series: M&M's Fan Appreciation 400, WRHK-FM 94.9, USA, 4:30 p.m.

Cycling

Tour De France, Stage 20, USA, 1 a.m.

Golf

British Open, final round, USA, 3 a.m.

British Open, final round, FOX, 6 a.m.

PGA Tour: Barracuda Championship, second round, GOLF, 4 p.m.

Major League Baseball

Baseball Hall of Fame Ceremony, MLB Network, 12:30 p.m.

St. Louis Cardinals at Chicago Cubs, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, Marquee Sports Network, 1 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota Twins, NBC Sports Chicago, 1 p.m.

Women's National Basketball Association

Indiana Fever at New York Liberty, NBA TV, 2 p.m.

Women's Soccer

Women's World Cup: Sweden vs. South Africa, FS1, 12 a.m.

Women's World Cup: Netherlands vs. Portugal, FS1, 2:30 a.m.

Women's World Cup: France vs. Jamaica, FOX, 5 a.m.

MONDAY

Cycling

Tour De France, Stage 21, USA, 1 a.m.

Major League Baseball

St. Louis Cardinals at Arizona Diamondbacks, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 8:30 p.m.

Women's Soccer

Women's World Cup: Italy vs. Argentina, FS1, 1 a.m.

Women's World Cup: Germany vs. Morocco, FS1, 3:30 a.m.

Women's World Cup: Brazil vs. Panama, FS1, 6 a.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

CONTACT US

Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151

Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210

E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com

Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.

