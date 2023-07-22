TODAY
Basketball
Original Danville Tournament: La Familia vs. Out Here Hoopin or A+Cutz, 10 a.m.
Original Danville Tournament: BAD Habits or Peoria Redeem vs. H'Nate or Kevin Dixon Law Firm, 11 a.m.
Original Danville Tournament consolation: BAD Habits or Peoria Redeem vs. H'Nate or Kevin Dixon Law Firm, noon
Original Danville Tournament consolation , 1:15 p.m.
Original Danville Tournament consolation, 2:30 p.m.
Original Danville Tournament: La Familia or Out Here Hoopin or A+Cutz vs. TBD, 4 p.m.
Original Danville Tournament consolation, 5:30 p.m.
Original Danville Tournament consolation, 8:15 p.m.
Legion Baseball
Junior State Tournament at Carol Stream: Post 210 Junior Speakers vs. TBD
Fourth District Tournament at Tilton: Post 210 Senior Speakers or Rantoul vs. Shelbyville or Stewardson-Strasburg, 11 a.m.
Prospect League Baseball
Alton River Dragons at Danville Dans, 6:30 p.m.
SUNDAY
Basketball
Original Danville Tournament Championship, 4 p.m.
Legion Baseball
Junior State Tournament at Carol Stream: Post 210 Junior Speakers vs. TBD
Fourth District Tournament at Tilton: Championship game, 1 p.m.
Prospect League Baseball
Champion City Kings at Danville Dans, 4:30 p.m.
MONDAY
Prospect League Baseball
Danville Dans at Normal CornBelters, 6:30 p.m.
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Auto Racing
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: CRC Brakleen 150, FS1, 11 a.m.
IndyCar: Hy-Vee Homefront 250 in Iowa, NBC, 2 p.m.
NASCAR Xfinity Series: Explore the Pocono Mountains 225, USA, 4:30 p.m.
Cycling
Tour De France, Stage 19, USA, 1 a.m.
Golf
British Open, third round, USA, 4 a.m.
British Open, third round, NBC, 6 a.m.
LPGA Tour: Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational, final round, CBS, 3 p.m.
PGA Tour: Barracuda Championship, third round, GOLF, 4 p.m.
Major League Baseball
St. Louis Cardinals at Chicago Cubs, WDAN-AM 1490, Marquee Sports Network, Bally Sports Midwest, 1 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Minnesota Twins, FOX, 6 p.m.
Women's National Basketball Association
Chicago Sky at Seattle Storm, Marquee Sports Network, 8 p.m.
Women's Soccer
Women's World Cup: England vs. Haiti, FOX, 4 a.m.
Women's World Cup: Denmark vs. China, FOX, 7 a.m.
SUNDAY
Auto Racing
Formula One: Hungarian Grand Prix, ESPN, 7:55 a.m.
IndyCar: Hy-Vee One Step 250 in Iowa, NBC, 1:30 p.m.
NASCAR Cup Series: M&M's Fan Appreciation 400, WRHK-FM 94.9, USA, 4:30 p.m.
Cycling
Tour De France, Stage 20, USA, 1 a.m.
Golf
British Open, final round, USA, 3 a.m.
British Open, final round, FOX, 6 a.m.
PGA Tour: Barracuda Championship, second round, GOLF, 4 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Baseball Hall of Fame Ceremony, MLB Network, 12:30 p.m.
St. Louis Cardinals at Chicago Cubs, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, Marquee Sports Network, 1 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Minnesota Twins, NBC Sports Chicago, 1 p.m.
Women's National Basketball Association
Indiana Fever at New York Liberty, NBA TV, 2 p.m.
Women's Soccer
Women's World Cup: Sweden vs. South Africa, FS1, 12 a.m.
Women's World Cup: Netherlands vs. Portugal, FS1, 2:30 a.m.
Women's World Cup: France vs. Jamaica, FOX, 5 a.m.
MONDAY
Cycling
Tour De France, Stage 21, USA, 1 a.m.
Major League Baseball
St. Louis Cardinals at Arizona Diamondbacks, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 8:30 p.m.
Women's Soccer
Women's World Cup: Italy vs. Argentina, FS1, 1 a.m.
Women's World Cup: Germany vs. Morocco, FS1, 3:30 a.m.
Women's World Cup: Brazil vs. Panama, FS1, 6 a.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
CONTACT US
Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151
Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210
E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com
Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.
