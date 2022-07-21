TODAY
Legion Baseball
Fourth Division Tournament
Prospect League Baseball
Johnstown Mill Rats at Danville Dans, 6:30 p.m.
FRIDAY
Basketball
Original Danville Basketball Tournament at DACC, Game 1: Not on My Watch vs. Team Bad Habits, 6:30 p.m.
Original Danville Basketball Tournament at DACC, Game 2: A+ Cutz vs. Defense 1st, 7:30 p.m.
Original Danville Basketball Tournament at DACC, Game 3: Law Office of Kevin Dixon vs. La Famila, 8:30 p.m.
Legion Baseball
Fourth Division Tournament at Gruber Park: Rantoul or Shelby County vs. Danville Post 210 Speakers, 5:30 p.m.
Prospect League Baseball
Johnstown Mill Rats at Danville Dans, 6:30 p.m.
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Cycling
Tour De France, Stage 18, USA, 7 a.m.
Golf
Champions Tour: Senior Open Championship, first round, GOLF, 6 a.m.
LPGA Tour: The Amundi Evian Championship, first round, GOLF, 8:30 a.m.
PGA Tour: 3M Open, first round, GOLF, 1 p.m.
Track and Field
World Track and Field Championships, Day Seven, USA, 7 p.m.
FRIDAY
Cycling
Tour De France, Stage 19, USA, 7 a.m.
Golf
Champions Tour: Senior Open Championship, second round, GOLF, 6 a.m.
LPGA Tour: The Amundi Evian Championship, second round, GOLF, 8:30 a.m.
PGA Tour: 3M Open, first round, GOLF, 1 p.m.
Major League Baseball
St. Louis Cardinals at Cincinnati Reds, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 5:30 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia Phillies, Apple+, 6:05 p.m.
Cleveland Guardians at Chicago White Sox, Apple+, 7 p.m.
Track and Field
World Track and Field Championships, Day Eight, USA,7:30 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
