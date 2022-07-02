TODAY

Prospect League Baseball

Cape Catfish at Danville Dans, 6:30 p.m.

SUNDAY

Prospect League Baseball

Champion City Kings at Danville Dans, 4:30 p.m.

MONDAY

No Local Sports Scheduled

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Auto Racing

NASCAR Xfinity Series: Henry 180, USA, 1:30 p.m.

Cycling

Tour De France, Stage 2, USA, 8:30 a.m.

Golf

PGA Tour: John Deere Classic, third round, GOLF, noon

PGA Tour: John Deere Classic, third round, CBS, 2 p.m.

Major League Baseball

St. Louis Cardinals at Philadelphia Phillies, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 3 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at San Francisco Giants, NBC Sports Chicago, 3 p.m.

Boston Red Sox at Chicago Cubs, FOX, 7 p.m.

Tennis

Wimbledon, third round, ESPN, 7 a.m.

Wimbledon, third round, ABC, noon

Women's National Basketball Association

Phoenix Mercury at Chicago Sky, ESPN, noon

SUNDAY

Auto Racing

Formula One: British Grand Prix, ESPN, 8:55 a.m.

IndyCar: Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio, NBC, 11:30 a.m.

NASCAR Cup Series: Kwik Trip 250, USA, 2 p.m.

Cycling

Tour De France, Stage 3, USA, 7 a.m.

Golf

PGA Tour: John Deere Classic, final round, GOLF, noon

PGA Tour: John Deere Classic, final round, CBS, 2 p.m.

Major League Baseball

Boston Red Sox at Chicago Cubs, Marquee Sports Network, 1 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at San Francisco Giants, NBC Sports Chicago, 3 p.m.

St. Louis Cardinals at Philadelphia Phillies, WDAN-AM 1490, ESPN, 6 p.m.

Tennis

Wimbledon: Third round, ESPN, 7 a.m.

Wimbledon: Third round, ABC, noon

United States Football League

Championship Game: Birmingham Stallions vs. Philadelphia Stars, FOX, 6:30 p.m. 

MONDAY

Major League Baseball

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee Brewers, Marquee Sports Network, 3 p.m.

St. Louis Cardinals at Atlanta Braves, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 6 p.m.

Minnesota Twins at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.

Tennis

Wimbledon: Round of 16, ESPN2, 5 a.m.

Wimbledon: Round of 16, ESPN, 7 a.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

CONTACT US

Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151

Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210

E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com

Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.

Tags

Trending Video