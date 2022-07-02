TODAY
Prospect League Baseball
Cape Catfish at Danville Dans, 6:30 p.m.
SUNDAY
Prospect League Baseball
Champion City Kings at Danville Dans, 4:30 p.m.
MONDAY
No Local Sports Scheduled
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Auto Racing
NASCAR Xfinity Series: Henry 180, USA, 1:30 p.m.
Cycling
Tour De France, Stage 2, USA, 8:30 a.m.
Golf
PGA Tour: John Deere Classic, third round, GOLF, noon
PGA Tour: John Deere Classic, third round, CBS, 2 p.m.
Major League Baseball
St. Louis Cardinals at Philadelphia Phillies, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 3 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at San Francisco Giants, NBC Sports Chicago, 3 p.m.
Boston Red Sox at Chicago Cubs, FOX, 7 p.m.
Tennis
Wimbledon, third round, ESPN, 7 a.m.
Wimbledon, third round, ABC, noon
Women's National Basketball Association
Phoenix Mercury at Chicago Sky, ESPN, noon
SUNDAY
Auto Racing
Formula One: British Grand Prix, ESPN, 8:55 a.m.
IndyCar: Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio, NBC, 11:30 a.m.
NASCAR Cup Series: Kwik Trip 250, USA, 2 p.m.
Cycling
Tour De France, Stage 3, USA, 7 a.m.
Golf
PGA Tour: John Deere Classic, final round, GOLF, noon
PGA Tour: John Deere Classic, final round, CBS, 2 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Boston Red Sox at Chicago Cubs, Marquee Sports Network, 1 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at San Francisco Giants, NBC Sports Chicago, 3 p.m.
St. Louis Cardinals at Philadelphia Phillies, WDAN-AM 1490, ESPN, 6 p.m.
Tennis
Wimbledon: Third round, ESPN, 7 a.m.
Wimbledon: Third round, ABC, noon
United States Football League
Championship Game: Birmingham Stallions vs. Philadelphia Stars, FOX, 6:30 p.m.
MONDAY
Major League Baseball
Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee Brewers, Marquee Sports Network, 3 p.m.
St. Louis Cardinals at Atlanta Braves, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 6 p.m.
Minnesota Twins at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.
Tennis
Wimbledon: Round of 16, ESPN2, 5 a.m.
Wimbledon: Round of 16, ESPN, 7 a.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
CONTACT US
Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151
Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210
E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com
Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.