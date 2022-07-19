TODAY
Prospect League Baseball
Danville Dans at Springfield Lucky Horseshoes, 6:30 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Prospect League Baseball
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp at Danville Dans, 6:30 p.m.
THURSDAY
Legion Baseball
Fourth Division Tournament
Prospect League Baseball
Johnstown Mill Rats at Danville Dans, 6:30 p.m.
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Cycling
Tour De France, Stage 16, USA, 7 a.m.
Major League Baseball
MLB All-Star Game, FOX, 7 p.m.
Women's National Basketball Association
Indiana Fever at Los Angeles Sparks, CBS Sports Network, 9:30 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Cycling
Tour De France, Stage 17, USA, 7 a.m.
Track and Field
World Track and Field Championships, Sixth Day, USA, 6:30 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
