Legion Baseball
TB24 Memorial Tournament at Gruber Park: Danville Post 210 Speakers vs. Harrisburg, 10 a.m.
TB24 Memorial Tournament at Gruber Park: Danville Post 210 Speakers vs. Barrington, noon
Prospect League Baseball
Burlington Bees at Danville Dans, 6:30 p.m.
Tennis
Danville City Tournament
SUNDAY
Legion Baseball
TB24 Memorial Tournament at Gruber Park, Semifinal No. 1: teams TBD, 10 a.m.
TB24 Memorial Tournament at Gruber Park, Semifinal No. 2: teams TBD, noon
Danville Post 210 Junior Speakers at Eureka, doubleheader, 1 p.m.
TB24 Memorial Tournament at Gruber Park, Championship: teams TBD, 2:30 p.m.
Prospect League Baseball
Burlington Bees at Danville Dans, 4:30 p.m.
Tennis
Danville City Tournament
MONDAY
Prospect League Baseball
Danville Dans at Cape Catfish, 6:35 p.m.
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Auto Racing
NASCAR Xfinity Series: Crayon 200, USA, 1:30 p.m.
Cycling
Tour De France, Stage 14, USA, 7 a.m.
Golf
PGA Tour: The Open Championship, third round, USA, 4 a.m.
PGA Tour: The Open Championship, third round, NBC, 6 a.m.
LPGA Tour: Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational, final round, CBS, 3 p.m.
PGA Tour: Barracuda Championship, third round, GOLF, 5 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Cincinnati Reds at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 1 p.m.
New York Mets at Chicago Cubs, Marquee Sports Network, 1 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Minnesota Twins, NBC Sports Chicago, 1:52 p.m.
Track and Field
World Track and Field Championships, second day, NBC, 8 p.m.
Women's National Basketball Association
Chicago Sky at Dallas Wings, Marquee Sports Network, CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.
SUNDAY
Auto Racing
NASCAR Cup Series: Ambetter 301, USA, 2 p.m.
Cycling
Tour De France, Stage 15, USA, 7 a.m.
Golf
PGA Tour: The Open Championship, final round, USA, 3 a.m.
PGA Tour: The Open Championship, final round, NBC, 6 a.m.
PGA Tour: Barracuda Championship, final round, GOLF, 5 p.m.
Major League Baseball
New York Mets at Chicago Cubs, Marquee Sports Network, 1 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Minnesota Twins, NBC Sports Chicago, 1 p.m.
Cincinnati Reds at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 1 p.m.
MLB Draft, first round, ESPN, MLB Network, 6 p.m.
Track and Field
World Track and Field Championships, Third Day, CNBC, 8 a.m.
World Track and Field Championships, Third Day, NBC, 1 p.m.
World Track and Field Championships, Third Day, CNBC, 7 p.m.
Women's National Basketball Association
Indiana Fever at Seattle Storm, CBS Sports Network, 5 p.m.
MONDAY
Major League Baseball
Home Run Derby, ESPN, 7 p.m.
Track and Field
World Track and Field, Fourth Day, USA, 8 a.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
