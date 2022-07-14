TODAY
Legion Baseball
Danville Post 210 Junior Speakers at Champaign, doubleheader, 6 p.m.
Tennis
Danville City Tournament
FRIDAY
Legion Baseball
TB24 Memorial Tournament at Gruber Park: Danville Post 210 Speakers vs. Champaign Dream, 10 a.m.
TB24 Memorial Tournament at Gruber Park: Danville Post 210 Speakers vs. Alton, noon
Prospect League Baseball
Cape Catfish at Danville Dans, 6:30 p.m.
Tennis
Danville City Tournament
SATURDAY
Legion Baseball
TB24 Memorial Tournament at Gruber Park: Danville Post 210 Speakers vs. Harrisburg, 10 a.m.
TB24 Memorial Tournament at Gruber Park: Danville Post 210 Speakers vs. Barrington, noon
Prospect League Baseball
Burlington Bees at Danville Dans, 6:30 p.m.
Tennis
Danville City Tournament
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Cycling
Tour De France, Stage 12, USA, 2 p.m.
Golf
PGA Tour: The Open Championship, first round, USA, 3 a.m.
LPGA Tour: Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational, second round, GOLF, noon
PGA Tour: Barracuda Championship, first round, GOLF, 5 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Los Angeles Dodgers at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 6 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Minnesota Twins, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.
New York Mets at Chicago Cubs, Marquee Sports Network, 7 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Summer League: Chicago Bulls vs. Charlotte Hornets, ESPN2, 5 p.m.
FRIDAY
Cycling
Tour De France, Stage 13, USA, 2 p.m.
Golf
PGA Tour: The Open Championship, second round, USA, 3 a.m.
LPGA Tour: Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational, third round, GOLF, noon
PGA Tour: Barracuda Championship, second round, GOLF, 5 p.m.
Major League Baseball
New York Mets at Chicago Cubs, Marquee Sports Network, 1 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Minnesota Twins, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.
Cincinnati Reds at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 7 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Summer League: Indiana Pacers vs. Washington Wizards, ESPN2, 8 p.m.
Track and Field
World Track and Field Championships, first day, USA, 7 p.m.
Women's National Basketball Association
Minnesota Lynx at Indiana Fever, CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.
