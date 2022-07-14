TODAY

Legion Baseball

Danville Post 210 Junior Speakers at Champaign, doubleheader, 6 p.m.

Tennis

Danville City Tournament

FRIDAY

Legion Baseball

TB24 Memorial Tournament at Gruber Park: Danville Post 210 Speakers vs. Champaign Dream, 10 a.m.

TB24 Memorial Tournament at Gruber Park: Danville Post 210 Speakers vs. Alton, noon

Prospect League Baseball

Cape Catfish at Danville Dans, 6:30 p.m.

Tennis

Danville City Tournament

SATURDAY

Legion Baseball

TB24 Memorial Tournament at Gruber Park: Danville Post 210 Speakers vs. Harrisburg, 10 a.m.

TB24 Memorial Tournament at Gruber Park: Danville Post 210 Speakers vs. Barrington, noon

Prospect League Baseball

Burlington Bees at Danville Dans, 6:30 p.m.

Tennis

Danville City Tournament

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Cycling

Tour De France, Stage 12, USA, 2 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour: The Open Championship, first round, USA, 3 a.m.

LPGA Tour: Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational, second round, GOLF, noon

PGA Tour: Barracuda Championship, first round, GOLF, 5 p.m.

Major League Baseball

Los Angeles Dodgers at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 6 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota Twins, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.

New York Mets at Chicago Cubs, Marquee Sports Network, 7 p.m.

National Basketball Association

Summer League: Chicago Bulls vs. Charlotte Hornets, ESPN2, 5 p.m.

FRIDAY

Cycling

Tour De France, Stage 13, USA, 2 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour: The Open Championship, second round, USA, 3 a.m.

LPGA Tour: Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational, third round, GOLF, noon

PGA Tour: Barracuda Championship, second round, GOLF, 5 p.m.

Major League Baseball

New York Mets at Chicago Cubs, Marquee Sports Network, 1 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota Twins, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.

Cincinnati Reds at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 7 p.m.

National Basketball Association

Summer League: Indiana Pacers vs. Washington Wizards, ESPN2, 8 p.m.

Track and Field

World Track and Field Championships, first day, USA, 7 p.m.

Women's National Basketball Association

Minnesota Lynx at Indiana Fever, CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

CONTACT US

Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151

Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210

E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com

Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.

Tags

Trending Video