TODAY
Legion Baseball
Danville Post 210 Junior Speakers at Rantoul, 6 p.m.
Rantoul at Danville Post 210 Speakers, 6 p.m.
Prospect League Baseball
Lafayette Aviators at Danville Dans, 6:30 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Prospect League Baseball
Danville Dans at Chillicothe Paints, 6:05 p.m.
THURSDAY
Legion Baseball
Danville Post 210 Junior Speakers at Champaign, doubleheader, 6 p.m.
Tennis
Danville City Tournament
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Cycling
Tour De France, Stage 10, USA, 7 a.m.
Major League Baseball
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Guardians, NBC Sports Chicago, 6 p.m.
Los Angeles Dodgers at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, TBS, 6:30 p.m.
Baltimore Orioles at Chicago Cubs, Marquee Sports Network, 7 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Summer League: Detroit Pistons vs. Indiana Pacers, NBATV, 8 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Cycling
Tour De France, Stage 11, USA, 7 a.m.
Major League Baseball
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Guardians, NBC Sports Chicago, 6 p.m.
Los Angeles Dodgers at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 6:30 p.m.
Baltimore Orioles at Chicago Cubs, Marquee Sports Network, 7 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
