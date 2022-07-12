TODAY

Legion Baseball

Danville Post 210 Junior Speakers at Rantoul, 6 p.m.

Rantoul at Danville Post 210 Speakers, 6 p.m.

Prospect League Baseball

Lafayette Aviators at Danville Dans, 6:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Prospect League Baseball

Danville Dans at Chillicothe Paints, 6:05 p.m.

THURSDAY

Legion Baseball

Danville Post 210 Junior Speakers at Champaign, doubleheader, 6 p.m.

Tennis

Danville City Tournament

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Cycling

Tour De France, Stage 10, USA, 7 a.m.

Major League Baseball

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Guardians, NBC Sports Chicago, 6 p.m.

Los Angeles Dodgers at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, TBS, 6:30 p.m.

Baltimore Orioles at Chicago Cubs, Marquee Sports Network, 7 p.m.

National Basketball Association

Summer League: Detroit Pistons vs. Indiana Pacers, NBATV, 8 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Cycling

Tour De France, Stage 11, USA, 7 a.m.

Major League Baseball

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Guardians, NBC Sports Chicago, 6 p.m.

Los Angeles Dodgers at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 6:30 p.m.

Baltimore Orioles at Chicago Cubs, Marquee Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

