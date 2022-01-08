LOCAL SPORTS CALENDAR

TODAY

Prep Boys Basketball

St. Joseph-Ogden Shootout: Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin vs. Lanark Eastland/Pearl City, 12:30 p.m.

Marshall at Westville, 2 p.m.

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley at Hoopeston Area, 4 p.m.

Covington at West Lafayette, 5 p.m.

North Putnam at Fountain Central, 5 p.m.

South Vermillion at Seeger, 5 p.m.

Prep Girls Basketball

Covington at Rossville, 10 a.m.

Arcola at Hoopeston Area, 11 a.m.

Danville at Peoria High, 11:30 a.m.

Tri-County at Salt Fork, noon

Fountain Central at Georgetown-Ridge Farm, 1 p.m.

Prep Boys Bowling

Bloomington Cornerstone Christian at Danville, 11 a.m.

Prep Girls Bowling

Hoopeston Area at Taylorville Invitational, 9:30 a.m.

Prep Boys Swimming

Danville at Champaign Centennial Charger Invitational, 9 a.m.

Fountain Central at Delphi Invitational, 9 a.m.

Prep Girls Swimming

Fountain Central at Delphi Invitational, 9 a.m.

Prep Wrestling

Covington and North Vermillion at South Vermillion Tournament, 8 a.m.

Men's College Basketball

Olive-Harvey College at Danville Area Community College, 3 p.m.

Women's College Basketball

Olive-Harvey College at Danville Area Community College, 1 p.m.

Minor League Hockey

Vermilion County Bobcats at Knoxville Ice Bears, 6:35 p.m.

SUNDAY

Women's College Basketball

Wisconsin at Illinois, 2 p.m.

MONDAY

Prep Boys Basketball

Schlarman Academy at Champaign Judah Christian, 6 p.m.

Prep Girls Basketball

Armstrong-Potomac at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 6 p.m.

Georgetown-Ridge Farm at Watseka, 6 p.m.

Hoopeston Area at Schlarman Academy, 6 p.m.

Milford at Oakwood, 6 p.m.

Salt Fork at Cissna Park, 6 p.m.

Westville at Iroquois West, 6 p.m.

Prep Boys Bowling

Danville at Taylorville, 4 p.m.

Prep Girls Bowling

Danville at Taylorville, 4 p.m.

Prep Boys Swimming

North Vermillion and Owen Valley at West Vigo, 5 p.m.

Prep Girls Swimming

North Vermillion and Owen Valley at West Vigo, 5 p.m.

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Men's College Basketball

Purdue at Penn State, Big Ten Network, 11 a.m.

Villanova at DePaul, FS1, 1 p.m.

Nebraska at Rutgers, Big Ten Network, 1 p.m.

Michigan State at Michigan, FOX, 1:30 p.m.

Bradley at Loyola (Chicago), NBC Sports Chicago, Bally Sports Midwest, 3 p.m.

College Football

FCS Championship: North Dakota State vs. Montana State, ESPN2, 11 a.m.

Golf

PGA Tour: Sentry Tournament of Champions, third round, GOLF, 5 p.m.

National Basketball Association

Utah Jazz at Indiana Pacers, Bally Sports Midwest, 6 p.m.

National Football League

Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos, ABC, ESPN, 3:30 p.m.

Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles, ABC, ESPN, 7:15 p.m.

National Hockey League

Chicago Blackhawks at Vegas Golden Knights, NBC Sports Chicago, 9 p.m.

Olympics

U.S. Figure Skating Championships, Men's Short, NBC, 3 p.m.

U.S. Olympic Trials: Men's and Women's speed-skating, USA, 3 p.m.

U.S. Figure Skating Championships, Free Dance and Pairs Free, USA, 6 p.m.

SUNDAY

Women's College Basketball

Iowa at Nebraska, FS1, 1 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour: Sentry Tournament of Champions, final round, NBC, 3 p.m.

PGA Tour: Sentry Tournament of Champions, final round, GOLF, 5 p.m.

National Basketball Association

Chicago Bulls at Dallas Mavericks, NBC Sports Chicago, 6:30 p.m.

National Football League

Indianapolis Colts at Jacksonville Jaguars, WDAN-AM 1490, CBS, noon

Green Bay Packers at Detroit Lions, FOX, noon

Chicago Bears at Minnesota Vikings, FOX, noon

San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams, FOX, 3 p.m.

Carolina Panthers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, CBS, 3 p.m.

Los Angeles Chargers at Las Vegas Raiders, NBC, 7:20 p.m.

National Hockey League

Dallas Stars at St. Louis Blues, Bally Sports Midwest, 1 p.m.

Olympics

U.S. Olympic Trials: Long-Track Speedskating, NBC, 11:30 a.m.

U.S. Figure Skating Championships, Men's Freeskate, NBC, 1 p.m.

U.S. Olympic Trials, USA, 4 p.m.

MONDAY

College Football

College Football Playoff National Championship: Alabama vs. Georgia, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, 7 p.m.

National Basketball Association

Indiana Pacers at Boston Celtics, Bally Sports Midwest, 6:30 p.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

