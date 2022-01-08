LOCAL SPORTS CALENDAR
TODAY
Prep Boys Basketball
St. Joseph-Ogden Shootout: Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin vs. Lanark Eastland/Pearl City, 12:30 p.m.
Marshall at Westville, 2 p.m.
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley at Hoopeston Area, 4 p.m.
Covington at West Lafayette, 5 p.m.
North Putnam at Fountain Central, 5 p.m.
South Vermillion at Seeger, 5 p.m.
Prep Girls Basketball
Covington at Rossville, 10 a.m.
Arcola at Hoopeston Area, 11 a.m.
Danville at Peoria High, 11:30 a.m.
Tri-County at Salt Fork, noon
Fountain Central at Georgetown-Ridge Farm, 1 p.m.
Prep Boys Bowling
Bloomington Cornerstone Christian at Danville, 11 a.m.
Prep Girls Bowling
Hoopeston Area at Taylorville Invitational, 9:30 a.m.
Prep Boys Swimming
Danville at Champaign Centennial Charger Invitational, 9 a.m.
Fountain Central at Delphi Invitational, 9 a.m.
Prep Girls Swimming
Fountain Central at Delphi Invitational, 9 a.m.
Prep Wrestling
Covington and North Vermillion at South Vermillion Tournament, 8 a.m.
Men's College Basketball
Olive-Harvey College at Danville Area Community College, 3 p.m.
Women's College Basketball
Olive-Harvey College at Danville Area Community College, 1 p.m.
Minor League Hockey
Vermilion County Bobcats at Knoxville Ice Bears, 6:35 p.m.
SUNDAY
Women's College Basketball
Wisconsin at Illinois, 2 p.m.
MONDAY
Prep Boys Basketball
Schlarman Academy at Champaign Judah Christian, 6 p.m.
Prep Girls Basketball
Armstrong-Potomac at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 6 p.m.
Georgetown-Ridge Farm at Watseka, 6 p.m.
Hoopeston Area at Schlarman Academy, 6 p.m.
Milford at Oakwood, 6 p.m.
Salt Fork at Cissna Park, 6 p.m.
Westville at Iroquois West, 6 p.m.
Prep Boys Bowling
Danville at Taylorville, 4 p.m.
Prep Girls Bowling
Danville at Taylorville, 4 p.m.
Prep Boys Swimming
North Vermillion and Owen Valley at West Vigo, 5 p.m.
Prep Girls Swimming
North Vermillion and Owen Valley at West Vigo, 5 p.m.
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Men's College Basketball
Purdue at Penn State, Big Ten Network, 11 a.m.
Villanova at DePaul, FS1, 1 p.m.
Nebraska at Rutgers, Big Ten Network, 1 p.m.
Michigan State at Michigan, FOX, 1:30 p.m.
Bradley at Loyola (Chicago), NBC Sports Chicago, Bally Sports Midwest, 3 p.m.
College Football
FCS Championship: North Dakota State vs. Montana State, ESPN2, 11 a.m.
Golf
PGA Tour: Sentry Tournament of Champions, third round, GOLF, 5 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Utah Jazz at Indiana Pacers, Bally Sports Midwest, 6 p.m.
National Football League
Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos, ABC, ESPN, 3:30 p.m.
Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles, ABC, ESPN, 7:15 p.m.
National Hockey League
Chicago Blackhawks at Vegas Golden Knights, NBC Sports Chicago, 9 p.m.
Olympics
U.S. Figure Skating Championships, Men's Short, NBC, 3 p.m.
U.S. Olympic Trials: Men's and Women's speed-skating, USA, 3 p.m.
U.S. Figure Skating Championships, Free Dance and Pairs Free, USA, 6 p.m.
SUNDAY
Women's College Basketball
Iowa at Nebraska, FS1, 1 p.m.
Golf
PGA Tour: Sentry Tournament of Champions, final round, NBC, 3 p.m.
PGA Tour: Sentry Tournament of Champions, final round, GOLF, 5 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Chicago Bulls at Dallas Mavericks, NBC Sports Chicago, 6:30 p.m.
National Football League
Indianapolis Colts at Jacksonville Jaguars, WDAN-AM 1490, CBS, noon
Green Bay Packers at Detroit Lions, FOX, noon
Chicago Bears at Minnesota Vikings, FOX, noon
San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams, FOX, 3 p.m.
Carolina Panthers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, CBS, 3 p.m.
Los Angeles Chargers at Las Vegas Raiders, NBC, 7:20 p.m.
National Hockey League
Dallas Stars at St. Louis Blues, Bally Sports Midwest, 1 p.m.
Olympics
U.S. Olympic Trials: Long-Track Speedskating, NBC, 11:30 a.m.
U.S. Figure Skating Championships, Men's Freeskate, NBC, 1 p.m.
U.S. Olympic Trials, USA, 4 p.m.
MONDAY
College Football
College Football Playoff National Championship: Alabama vs. Georgia, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, 7 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Indiana Pacers at Boston Celtics, Bally Sports Midwest, 6:30 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
CONTACT US
Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151
Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210
E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com
Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.
