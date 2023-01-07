TODAY
Prep Boys Basketball
Christie Clinic Shootout at St. Joseph-Ogden: Beecher vs. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 11 a.m.
Westville at Marshall, 2 p.m.
Armstrong-Potomac vs. Cissna Park, 2:30 p.m. (Hoosier Gym in Knightstown, Ind.)
Hoopeston Area at Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley, 4 p.m.
West Lafayette at Covington, 4 p.m.
Fountain Central at North Putnam, 5 p.m.
Seeger at South Vermillion, 5 p.m.
Hyde Park Classic: Danville vs. TBD
Prep Girls Basketball
Rossville at Covington, 10 a.m.
Hoopeston Area at Arcola, 11 a.m.
Salt Fork at Tri-County, noon
Armstrong-Potomac vs. Cissna Park, 1 p.m. (Hoosier Gym in Knightstown, Ind.)
Danville at Peoria Notre Dame, 1 p.m.
Prep Boys Bowling
Bloomington Cornerstone Christian Academy at Danville, 11 a.m.
Prep Girls Bowling
Hoopeston Area at Taylorville Invitational, 9 a.m.
Prep Boys Swimming
Danville at Champaign Centennial Charger Invitational, 9 a.m.
Fountain Central at Delphi Invitational, 9 a.m.
Prep Girls Swimming
Fountain Central at Delphi Invitational, 9 a.m.
Prep Wrestling
Covington and North Vermillion at South Vermillion Tournament, 8 a.m.
Hoopeston Area at Prairie Central Hawk Classic, 9 a.m.
Men's College Basketball
Wisconsin at Illinois, 12:30 p.m.
Danville Area Community College at Olive Harvey College, 3 p.m.
Women's College Basketball
Danville Area Community College at Olive Harvey College, 1 p.m.
SUNDAY
Women's College Basketball
Illinois at Ohio State, noon
Minor-League Hockey
Peoria Rivermen at Vermilion County Bobcats, 4 p.m.
MONDAY
Prep Girls Basketball
Danville at Monticello, 5:30 p.m.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Armstrong-Potomac, 6 p.m.
Cissna Park at Salt Fork, 6 p.m.
Iroquois West at Westville, 6 p.m.
Oakwood at Milford, 6 p.m.
Schlarman Academy at Hoopeston Area, 6 p.m.
Watseka at Georgetown-Ridge Farm, 6 p.m.
Prep Boys Bowling
Danville at Taylorville, 4 p.m.
Prep Girls Bowling
Danville at Taylorville, 4 p.m.
Prep Boys Swimming
North Vermillion and Owen Valley at West Vigo, 5 p.m.
Prep Girls Swimming
North Vermillion and Owen Valley at West Vigo, 5 p.m.
Women's College Basketball
Olney Central at Danville Area Community College, 5:30 p.m.
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Prep Football
High School Football All-Star Game, NBC, noon
Men's College Basketball
Notre Dame at North Carolina, ESPN2, 10:30 a.m.
Nebraska at Minnesota, Big Ten Network, 11 a.m.
Wisconsin at Illinois, WDAN-AM 1490, WDNL-FM 102.1, ESPN, 12:30 p.m.
Illinois-Chicago at Indiana State, NBC Sports Chicago, Bally Sports Midwest, 1 p.m.
Michigan at Michigan State, FOX, 1:30 p.m.
Valparaiso at Bradley, CBS Sports Network, 2 p.m.
Butler at Seton Hall, FS1, 7:30 p.m.
Women's College Basketball
Nebraska at Rutgers, Big Ten Network, 1 p.m.
Iowa at Michigan, FOX, 3:30 p.m.
Golf
PGA Tour: Sentry Tournament of Champions, third round, NBC, 3 p.m.
PGA Tour: Sentry Tournament of Champions, third round, GOLF, 5 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Utah Jazz at Chicago Bulls, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.
National Football League
Kansas City Chiefs at Las Vegas Raiders, ABC, ESPN, 3:30 p.m.
Tennessee Titans at Jacksonville Jaguars, ABC, ESPN, 7:15 p.m.
National Hockey League
St. Louis Blues at Montreal Canadiens, Bally Sports Midwest, 6 p.m.
SUNDAY
Men's College Basketball
Iowa at Rutgers, Big Ten Network, 11 a.m.
Northwestern at Indiana, FS1, 11 a.m.
Ohio State at Maryland, ESPN, noon
Purdue vs. Penn State, Big Ten Network, 5 p.m.
College Football
FCS Championship: North Dakota State vs. South Dakota State, ABC, 1 p.m.
College Wrestling
Iowa at Purdue, Big Ten Network, 1 p.m.
Wisconsin at Illinois, Big Ten Network, 3 p.m.
Golf
PGA Tour: Sentry Tournament of Champions, final round, NBC, 3 p.m.
PGA Tour: Sentry Tournament of Champions, final round, GOLF, 5 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Portland Trail Blazers at Chicago Bulls, Bally Sports Midwest, 6 p.m.
Chicago Bulls at Philadelphia 76ers, NBC Sports Chicago, ESPN, 6 p.m.
National Football League
Houston Texans at Indianapolis Colts, WDAN-AM 1490, CBS, noon
New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills, CBS, noon
Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears, FOX, noon
Dallas Cowboys at Washington Commanders, FOX, 3 p.m.
Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers, NBC, 7:15 p.m.
National Hockey League
St. Louis Blues at Minnesota Wild, Bally Sports Midwest, 6 p.m.
Calgary Flames at Chicago Blackhawks, NBC Sports Chicago, 6 p.m.
MONDAY
College Football
College Football Playoff National Championship: TCU vs. Georgia, ESPN, ESPN2, 6:45 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Chicago Bulls at Boston Celtics, NBC Sports Chicago, 6:30 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
