Prep Boys Basketball

Christie Clinic Shootout at St. Joseph-Ogden: Beecher vs. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 11 a.m.

Westville at Marshall, 2 p.m.

Armstrong-Potomac vs. Cissna Park, 2:30 p.m. (Hoosier Gym in Knightstown, Ind.)

Hoopeston Area at Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley, 4 p.m.

West Lafayette at Covington, 4 p.m.

Fountain Central at North Putnam, 5 p.m.

Seeger at South Vermillion, 5 p.m.

Hyde Park Classic: Danville vs. TBD

Prep Girls Basketball

Rossville at Covington, 10 a.m.

Hoopeston Area at Arcola, 11 a.m.

Salt Fork at Tri-County, noon

Armstrong-Potomac vs. Cissna Park, 1 p.m. (Hoosier Gym in Knightstown, Ind.)

Danville at Peoria Notre Dame, 1 p.m.

Prep Boys Bowling

Bloomington Cornerstone Christian Academy at Danville, 11 a.m.

Prep Girls Bowling

Hoopeston Area at Taylorville Invitational, 9 a.m.

Prep Boys Swimming

Danville at Champaign Centennial Charger Invitational, 9 a.m.

Fountain Central at Delphi Invitational, 9 a.m.

Prep Girls Swimming

Fountain Central at Delphi Invitational, 9 a.m.

Prep Wrestling

Covington and North Vermillion at South Vermillion Tournament, 8 a.m.

Hoopeston Area at Prairie Central Hawk Classic, 9 a.m.

Men's College Basketball

Wisconsin at Illinois, 12:30 p.m.

Danville Area Community College at Olive Harvey College, 3 p.m.

Women's College Basketball

Danville Area Community College at Olive Harvey College, 1 p.m.

SUNDAY

Women's College Basketball

Illinois at Ohio State, noon

Minor-League Hockey

Peoria Rivermen at Vermilion County Bobcats, 4 p.m.

MONDAY

Prep Girls Basketball

Danville at Monticello, 5:30 p.m.

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Armstrong-Potomac, 6 p.m.

Cissna Park at Salt Fork, 6 p.m.

Iroquois West at Westville, 6 p.m.

Oakwood at Milford, 6 p.m.

Schlarman Academy at Hoopeston Area, 6 p.m.

Watseka at Georgetown-Ridge Farm, 6 p.m.

Prep Boys Bowling

Danville at Taylorville, 4 p.m.

Prep Girls Bowling

Danville at Taylorville, 4 p.m.

Prep Boys Swimming

North Vermillion and Owen Valley at West Vigo, 5 p.m.

Prep Girls Swimming

North Vermillion and Owen Valley at West Vigo, 5 p.m.

Women's College Basketball

Olney Central at Danville Area Community College, 5:30 p.m.

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Prep Football

High School Football All-Star Game, NBC, noon

Men's College Basketball

Notre Dame at North Carolina, ESPN2, 10:30 a.m.

Nebraska at Minnesota, Big Ten Network, 11 a.m.

Wisconsin at Illinois, WDAN-AM 1490, WDNL-FM 102.1, ESPN, 12:30 p.m.

Illinois-Chicago at Indiana State, NBC Sports Chicago, Bally Sports Midwest, 1 p.m.

Michigan at Michigan State, FOX, 1:30 p.m.

Valparaiso at Bradley, CBS Sports Network, 2 p.m.

Butler at Seton Hall, FS1, 7:30 p.m.

Women's College Basketball

Nebraska at Rutgers, Big Ten Network, 1 p.m.

Iowa at Michigan, FOX, 3:30 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour: Sentry Tournament of Champions, third round, NBC, 3 p.m.

PGA Tour: Sentry Tournament of Champions, third round, GOLF, 5 p.m.

National Basketball Association

Utah Jazz at Chicago Bulls, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.

National Football League

Kansas City Chiefs at Las Vegas Raiders, ABC, ESPN, 3:30 p.m.

Tennessee Titans at Jacksonville Jaguars, ABC, ESPN, 7:15 p.m.

National Hockey League

St. Louis Blues at Montreal Canadiens, Bally Sports Midwest, 6 p.m.

SUNDAY

Men's College Basketball

Iowa at Rutgers, Big Ten Network, 11 a.m.

Northwestern at Indiana, FS1, 11 a.m.

Ohio State at Maryland, ESPN, noon

Purdue vs. Penn State, Big Ten Network, 5 p.m.

College Football

FCS Championship: North Dakota State vs. South Dakota State, ABC, 1 p.m.

College Wrestling

Iowa at Purdue, Big Ten Network, 1 p.m.

Wisconsin at Illinois, Big Ten Network, 3 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour: Sentry Tournament of Champions, final round, NBC, 3 p.m.

PGA Tour: Sentry Tournament of Champions, final round, GOLF, 5 p.m.

National Basketball Association

Portland Trail Blazers at Chicago Bulls, Bally Sports Midwest, 6 p.m.

Chicago Bulls at Philadelphia 76ers, NBC Sports Chicago, ESPN, 6 p.m.

National Football League

Houston Texans at Indianapolis Colts, WDAN-AM 1490, CBS, noon

New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills, CBS, noon

Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears, FOX, noon

Dallas Cowboys at Washington Commanders, FOX, 3 p.m.

Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers, NBC, 7:15 p.m.

National Hockey League

St. Louis Blues at Minnesota Wild, Bally Sports Midwest, 6 p.m.

Calgary Flames at Chicago Blackhawks, NBC Sports Chicago, 6 p.m.

MONDAY

College Football

College Football Playoff National Championship: TCU vs. Georgia, ESPN, ESPN2, 6:45 p.m.

National Basketball Association

Chicago Bulls at Boston Celtics, NBC Sports Chicago, 6:30 p.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

