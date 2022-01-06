LOCAL SPORTS CALENDAR
TODAY
Prep Girls Basketball
Attica at Covington, 5 p.m.
Fountain Central at Indiana School for the Deaf, 5 p.m.
North Vermillion at Riverton Parke, 5 p.m.
Seeger at Clinton Prairie, 5 p.m.
Armstrong-Potomac at Cissna Park, 6 p.m.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Iroquois West, 6 p.m.
Chrisman at Oakwood, 6 p.m.
Hoopeston Area at Milford, 6 p.m.
Salt Fork at Georgetown-Ridge Farm, 6 p.m.
Watseka at Schlarman Academy, 7 p.m.
Prep Girls Bowling
Danville at Bloomington, 4 p.m.
Prep Boys Swimming
Fountain Central at Terre Haute North, 5 p.m.
Lafayette Central Catholic and North Vermillion at Attica, 5 p.m.
Prep Girls Swimming
Fountain Central at Terre Haute North, 5 p.m.
Lafayette Central Catholic and North Vermillion at Attica, 5 p.m.
Prep Wrestling
Crawfordsville at Fountain Central, 5 p.m.
Faith Christian at Seeger, 5:30 p.m.
Danville at Oakwood/Salt Fork, 6 p.m. (Salt Fork)
Urbana at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin/Armstrong-Potomac, 6 p.m.
Men's College Basketball
Maryland at Illinois, 6 p.m.
Women's College Basketball
Illinois at Ohio State, 6 p.m.
FRIDAY
Prep Boys Basketball
Covington at Riverton Parke, 5 p.m.
North Vermillion at Attica, 5 p.m.
Westville at LaSalette Academy, 5:30 p.m.
Armstrong-Potomac at Cissna Park, 6 p.m.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Iroquois West, 6 p.m.
Chrisman at Oakwood, 6 p.m.
Danville at Normal Community, 6 p.m.
Hoopeston Area at Milford, 6 p.m.
Salt Fork at Georgetown-Ridge Farm, 6 p.m.
Watseka at Schlarman Academy, 6 p.m.
Minor League Hockey
Evansville Thunderbolts at Vermilion County Bobcats, 7 p.m.
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Men's College Basketball
Maryland at Illinois, WDAN-AM 1490, WDNL-FM 102.1, ESPN2, 6 p.m.
Ohio State at Indiana, FS1, 6 p.m.
Iowa at Wisconsin, FS1, 8 p.m.
Women's College Basketball
Penn State at Maryland, Big Ten Network, 5 p.m.
Northwestern at Iowa, Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.
Golf
PGA Tour: Sentry Tournament of Champions, first round, GOLF, 5 p.m.
National Hockey League
Chicago Blackhawks at Phoenix Coyotes, NBC Sports Chicago, 9 p.m.
Olympics
U.S. Olympic Trials, USA, 6 p.m.
U.S. Figure Skating Championships, Women's Short, USA, 7:30 p.m.
FRIDAY
Prep Boys Basketball
North Vermillion at Attica, WKZS-FM 103.1, 5 p.m.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Iroquois West, WITY-AM 980, 7 p.m.
Men's College Basketball
Xavier at Butler, FS1, 7:30 p.m.
Colorado State at Boise State, FS1, 9:30 p.m.
Golf
PGA Tour: Sentry Tournament of Champions, second round, GOLF, 5 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Washington Wizards at Chicago Bulls, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.
National Hockey League
Washington Capitals at St. Louis Blues, Bally Sports Midwest, 7 p.m.
Olympics
U.S. Figure Skating Championships, Rhythm Dance, USA, 3:30 p.m.
U.S. Olympic Trials, USA, 6 p.m.
U.S. Figure Skating Championships, Women's Free Skate, NBC, 7 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
