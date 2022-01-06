LOCAL SPORTS CALENDAR

TODAY

Prep Girls Basketball

Attica at Covington, 5 p.m.

Fountain Central at Indiana School for the Deaf, 5 p.m.

North Vermillion at Riverton Parke, 5 p.m.

Seeger at Clinton Prairie, 5 p.m.

Armstrong-Potomac at Cissna Park, 6 p.m.

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Iroquois West, 6 p.m.

Chrisman at Oakwood, 6 p.m.

Hoopeston Area at Milford, 6 p.m.

Salt Fork at Georgetown-Ridge Farm, 6 p.m.

Watseka at Schlarman Academy, 7 p.m.

Prep Girls Bowling

Danville at Bloomington, 4 p.m.

Prep Boys Swimming

Fountain Central at Terre Haute North, 5 p.m.

Lafayette Central Catholic and North Vermillion at Attica, 5 p.m.

Prep Girls Swimming

Fountain Central at Terre Haute North, 5 p.m.

Lafayette Central Catholic and North Vermillion at Attica, 5 p.m.

Prep Wrestling

Crawfordsville at Fountain Central, 5 p.m.

Faith Christian at Seeger, 5:30 p.m.

Danville at Oakwood/Salt Fork, 6 p.m. (Salt Fork)

Urbana at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin/Armstrong-Potomac, 6 p.m.

Men's College Basketball

Maryland at Illinois, 6 p.m.

Women's College Basketball

Illinois at Ohio State, 6 p.m.

FRIDAY

Prep Boys Basketball

Covington at Riverton Parke, 5 p.m.

North Vermillion at Attica, 5 p.m.

Westville at LaSalette Academy, 5:30 p.m.

Armstrong-Potomac at Cissna Park, 6 p.m.

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Iroquois West, 6 p.m.

Chrisman at Oakwood, 6 p.m.

Danville at Normal Community, 6 p.m.

Hoopeston Area at Milford, 6 p.m.

Salt Fork at Georgetown-Ridge Farm, 6 p.m.

Watseka at Schlarman Academy, 6 p.m.

Minor League Hockey

Evansville Thunderbolts at Vermilion County Bobcats, 7 p.m.

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Men's College Basketball

Maryland at Illinois, WDAN-AM 1490, WDNL-FM 102.1, ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Ohio State at Indiana, FS1, 6 p.m.

Iowa at Wisconsin, FS1, 8 p.m.

Women's College Basketball

Penn State at Maryland, Big Ten Network, 5 p.m.

Northwestern at Iowa, Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour: Sentry Tournament of Champions, first round, GOLF, 5 p.m.

National Hockey League

Chicago Blackhawks at Phoenix Coyotes, NBC Sports Chicago, 9 p.m.

Olympics

U.S. Olympic Trials, USA, 6 p.m.

U.S. Figure Skating Championships, Women's Short, USA, 7:30 p.m.

FRIDAY

Prep Boys Basketball

North Vermillion at Attica, WKZS-FM 103.1, 5 p.m.

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Iroquois West, WITY-AM 980, 7 p.m.

Men's College Basketball

Xavier at Butler, FS1, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado State at Boise State, FS1, 9:30 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour: Sentry Tournament of Champions, second round, GOLF, 5 p.m.

National Basketball Association

Washington Wizards at Chicago Bulls, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.

National Hockey League

Washington Capitals at St. Louis Blues, Bally Sports Midwest, 7 p.m.

Olympics

U.S. Figure Skating Championships, Rhythm Dance, USA, 3:30 p.m.

U.S. Olympic Trials, USA, 6 p.m.

U.S. Figure Skating Championships, Women's Free Skate, NBC, 7 p.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

