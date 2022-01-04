LOCAL SPORTS CALENDAR
TODAY
Prep Boys Basketball
Cissna Park at Westville, 6 p.m.
Georgetown-Ridge Farm at Iroquois West, 6 p.m.
Milford at Salt Fork, 6 p.m.
Oakwood at Hoopeston Area, 6 p.m.
Schlarman Academy at Armstrong-Potomac, 6 p.m.
Prep Girls Basketball
Covington at Seeger, 5 p.m.
Fountain Central at Western Boone, 5 p.m.
Hoopeston Area at Monticello, 5:30 p.m.
Prep Wrestling
Danville at Bloomington, 4 p.m.
North Montgomery at Covington, 5 p.m.
South Newton at North Vermillion, 5 p.m.
Mt. Zion and Unity at Oakwood/Salt Fork, 6 p.m.
St. Joseph-Ogden at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin/Armstrong-Potomac, 6 p.m.
Men's College Basketball
Illinois at Minnesota, 6 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
No Local Sports Scheduled
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Men's College Basketball
Illinois at Minnesota, WDAN-AM 1490, WDNL-FM 102.1, FS1, 6 p.m.
Michigan at Rutgers, Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.
Seton Hall at Butler, CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.
Women's College Basketball
Michigan at Nebraska, Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.
College Football
Texas Bowl: LSU vs. Kansas State, ESPN, 8 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Indiana Pacers at New York Knicks, Bally Sports Midwest, 6:30 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Men's College Basketball
DePaul at St. John's, FS1, 5:30 p.m.
Nebraska at Michigan State, Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.
La Salle at Saint Louis, Bally Sports Midwest, 6 p.m.
North Carolina at Notre Dame, ESPN2, 8 p.m.
Penn State at Northwestern, Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.
Valparaiso at Northern Iowa, NBC Sports Chicago, Bally Sports Midwest, 8 p.m.
Women's College Basketball
Maryland at Indiana, ESPN2, 2 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Chicago Bulls at Indiana Pacers, NBC Sports Chicago, Bally Sports Midwest, 2 p.m.
National Football League
New York Giants at Chicago Bears, CBS, noon
Las Vegas Raiders at Indianapolis Colts, WDAN-AM 1490, FOX, noon
Los Angeles Rams at Baltimore Ravens, FOX, noon
Arizona Cardinals at Dallas Cowboys, FOX, 3 p.m.
Minnesota Vikings at Green Bay Packers, NBC, 7:20 p.m.
National Hockey League
St. Louis Blues at Pittsburgh Penguins, TNT, 6:30 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
CONTACT US
Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151
Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210
E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com
Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.
