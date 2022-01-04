LOCAL SPORTS CALENDAR

TODAY

Prep Boys Basketball

Cissna Park at Westville, 6 p.m.

Georgetown-Ridge Farm at Iroquois West, 6 p.m.

Milford at Salt Fork, 6 p.m.

Oakwood at Hoopeston Area, 6 p.m.

Schlarman Academy at Armstrong-Potomac, 6 p.m.

Prep Girls Basketball

Covington at Seeger, 5 p.m.

Fountain Central at Western Boone, 5 p.m.

Hoopeston Area at Monticello, 5:30 p.m.

Prep Wrestling

Danville at Bloomington, 4 p.m.

North Montgomery at Covington, 5 p.m.

South Newton at North Vermillion, 5 p.m.

Mt. Zion and Unity at Oakwood/Salt Fork, 6 p.m.

St. Joseph-Ogden at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin/Armstrong-Potomac, 6 p.m.

Men's College Basketball

Illinois at Minnesota, 6 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

No Local Sports Scheduled

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Men's College Basketball

Illinois at Minnesota, WDAN-AM 1490, WDNL-FM 102.1, FS1, 6 p.m.

Michigan at Rutgers, Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

Seton Hall at Butler, CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Women's College Basketball

Michigan at Nebraska, Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.

College Football

Texas Bowl: LSU vs. Kansas State, ESPN, 8 p.m.

National Basketball Association

Indiana Pacers at New York Knicks, Bally Sports Midwest, 6:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Men's College Basketball

DePaul at St. John's, FS1, 5:30 p.m.

Nebraska at Michigan State, Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

La Salle at Saint Louis, Bally Sports Midwest, 6 p.m.

North Carolina at Notre Dame, ESPN2, 8 p.m.

Penn State at Northwestern, Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.

Valparaiso at Northern Iowa, NBC Sports Chicago, Bally Sports Midwest, 8 p.m.

Women's College Basketball

Maryland at Indiana, ESPN2, 2 p.m.

National Basketball Association

Chicago Bulls at Indiana Pacers, NBC Sports Chicago, Bally Sports Midwest, 2 p.m.

National Football League

New York Giants at Chicago Bears, CBS, noon

Las Vegas Raiders at Indianapolis Colts, WDAN-AM 1490, FOX, noon

Los Angeles Rams at Baltimore Ravens, FOX, noon

Arizona Cardinals at Dallas Cowboys, FOX, 3 p.m.

Minnesota Vikings at Green Bay Packers, NBC, 7:20 p.m.

National Hockey League

St. Louis Blues at Pittsburgh Penguins, TNT, 6:30 p.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

