TODAY

Prep Boys Basketball

Armstrong-Potomac at Watseka, 6 p.m.

Chrisman at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 6 p.m.

Iroquois West at Hoopeston Area, 6 p.m.

Schlarman Academy at Georgetown-Ridge Farm, 6 p.m.

Westville at Oakwood, 6 p.m.

Prep Girls Basketball

IHSAA Class 2A sectional at Lafayette: Seeger vs. Delphi Community, 5 p.m.

IHSAA Class 1A sectional at Attica: North Vermillion vs. Fountain Central, 6:30 p.m.

IHSAA Class 2A sectional at Lafayette: Carroll vs. Covington, 6:30 p.m.

Prep Wrestling

Westville/Georgetown-Ridge Farm at Rantoul, 5:30 p.m.

Men's College Basketball

Nebraska at Illinois, 6 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Prep Boys Basketball

Cornerstone at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin (Varsity Only), 6 p.m.

Men's College Basketball

Spoon River Community College at Danville Area Community College, 7:30 p.m.

Women's College Basketball

Spoon River Community College at Danville Area Community College, 5:30 p.m.

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Prep Boys Basketball

Westville at Oakwood, WHRK-FM 94.9, 7:20 p.m.

Prep Girls Basketball

IHSAA Class 2A sectional at Lafayette: Seeger vs. Delphi Community, WKZS-FM 103.1, 5 p.m.

IHSAA Class 2A sectional at Lafayette: Carroll vs. Covington, WKZS-FM 103.1, 6:30 p.m.

Men's College Basketball

Nebraska at Illinois, WDAN-AM 1490, WDNL-FM 102.1, Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

Connecticut at DePaul, FS1, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Maryland, ESPN2, 8 p.m.

Northwestern at Iowa, Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.

Loyola (Chicago) at Dayton, CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m.

National Basketball Association

Los Angeles Clippers at Chicago Bulls, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Men's College Basketball

Penn State at Purdue, Big Ten Network, 5:30 p.m.

Illinois-Chicago at Illinois State, Marquee Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Rutgers, Big Ten Network, 7:30 p.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

CONTACT US

Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151

Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210

E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com

Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.

Tags

Trending Video