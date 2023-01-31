TODAY
Prep Boys Basketball
Armstrong-Potomac at Watseka, 6 p.m.
Chrisman at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 6 p.m.
Iroquois West at Hoopeston Area, 6 p.m.
Schlarman Academy at Georgetown-Ridge Farm, 6 p.m.
Westville at Oakwood, 6 p.m.
Prep Girls Basketball
IHSAA Class 2A sectional at Lafayette: Seeger vs. Delphi Community, 5 p.m.
IHSAA Class 1A sectional at Attica: North Vermillion vs. Fountain Central, 6:30 p.m.
IHSAA Class 2A sectional at Lafayette: Carroll vs. Covington, 6:30 p.m.
Prep Wrestling
Westville/Georgetown-Ridge Farm at Rantoul, 5:30 p.m.
Men's College Basketball
Nebraska at Illinois, 6 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Prep Boys Basketball
Cornerstone at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin (Varsity Only), 6 p.m.
Men's College Basketball
Spoon River Community College at Danville Area Community College, 7:30 p.m.
Women's College Basketball
Spoon River Community College at Danville Area Community College, 5:30 p.m.
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Prep Boys Basketball
Westville at Oakwood, WHRK-FM 94.9, 7:20 p.m.
Prep Girls Basketball
IHSAA Class 2A sectional at Lafayette: Seeger vs. Delphi Community, WKZS-FM 103.1, 5 p.m.
IHSAA Class 2A sectional at Lafayette: Carroll vs. Covington, WKZS-FM 103.1, 6:30 p.m.
Men's College Basketball
Nebraska at Illinois, WDAN-AM 1490, WDNL-FM 102.1, Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.
Connecticut at DePaul, FS1, 7 p.m.
Indiana at Maryland, ESPN2, 8 p.m.
Northwestern at Iowa, Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.
Loyola (Chicago) at Dayton, CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Los Angeles Clippers at Chicago Bulls, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Men's College Basketball
Penn State at Purdue, Big Ten Network, 5:30 p.m.
Illinois-Chicago at Illinois State, Marquee Sports Network, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Rutgers, Big Ten Network, 7:30 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
