TODAY

Prep Boys Basketball

Armstrong-Potomac at Schlarman Academy, 6 p.m.

Iroquois West at Georgetown-Ridge Farm, 6 p.m.

Hoopeston Area at Oakwood, 6 p.m.

Salt Fork at Milford, 6 p.m.

Westville at Cissna Park, 6 p.m.

Prep Girls Basketball

Seeger at Covington, 5 p.m.

Monticello at Hoopeston Area, 6 p.m.

Salt Fork at Milford, 6 p.m.

Prep Boys Swimming

Covington and North Montgomery at Attica, 5 p.m.

Prep Girls Swimming

Covington and North Montgomery at Attica, 5 p.m.

Prep Wrestling

Covington at North Montgomery, 5 p.m.

North Vermillion at South Newton, 5 p.m.

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin/Armstrong-Potomac at St. Joseph-Ogden, 6 p.m.

Mt. Zion and Oakwood/Salt Fork at Unity, 6 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Prep Boys Bowling

Taylorville at Danville, 3:30 p.m.

Prep Girls Bowling

Taylorville at Danville, 3:30 p.m.

Men's College Basketball

Illinois at Northwestern, 8 p.m.

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Prep Boys Basketball

Armstrong-Potomac at Schlarman Academy, WHRK-FM 94.9, 7:30 p.m.

Men's College Basketball

Nebraska at Michigan State, Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

Minnesota at Wisconsin, Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.

National Hockey League

St. Louis Blues at Toronto Maple Leafs, Bally Sports Midwest, 6 p.m.

Tampa Bay Lightning at Chicago Blackhawks, NBC Sports Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Men's College Basketball

Penn State at Michigan, Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

Loyola (Chicago) at Davidson, CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Illinois at Northwestern, WDAN-AM 1490, WDNL-FM 102.1, Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.

DePaul at Butler, CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m.

National Basketball Association

Indiana Pacers at Philadelphia 76ers, Bally Sports Midwest, 6 p.m.

Brooklyn Nets at Chicago Bulls, NBC Sports Midwest, 7 p.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

CONTACT US

Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151

Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210

E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com

Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.

Tags

Trending Video