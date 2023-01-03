TODAY
Prep Boys Basketball
Armstrong-Potomac at Schlarman Academy, 6 p.m.
Iroquois West at Georgetown-Ridge Farm, 6 p.m.
Hoopeston Area at Oakwood, 6 p.m.
Salt Fork at Milford, 6 p.m.
Westville at Cissna Park, 6 p.m.
Prep Girls Basketball
Seeger at Covington, 5 p.m.
Monticello at Hoopeston Area, 6 p.m.
Salt Fork at Milford, 6 p.m.
Prep Boys Swimming
Covington and North Montgomery at Attica, 5 p.m.
Prep Girls Swimming
Covington and North Montgomery at Attica, 5 p.m.
Prep Wrestling
Covington at North Montgomery, 5 p.m.
North Vermillion at South Newton, 5 p.m.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin/Armstrong-Potomac at St. Joseph-Ogden, 6 p.m.
Mt. Zion and Oakwood/Salt Fork at Unity, 6 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Prep Boys Bowling
Taylorville at Danville, 3:30 p.m.
Prep Girls Bowling
Taylorville at Danville, 3:30 p.m.
Men's College Basketball
Illinois at Northwestern, 8 p.m.
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Prep Boys Basketball
Armstrong-Potomac at Schlarman Academy, WHRK-FM 94.9, 7:30 p.m.
Men's College Basketball
Nebraska at Michigan State, Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.
Minnesota at Wisconsin, Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.
National Hockey League
St. Louis Blues at Toronto Maple Leafs, Bally Sports Midwest, 6 p.m.
Tampa Bay Lightning at Chicago Blackhawks, NBC Sports Chicago, 7:30 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Men's College Basketball
Penn State at Michigan, Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.
Loyola (Chicago) at Davidson, CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.
Illinois at Northwestern, WDAN-AM 1490, WDNL-FM 102.1, Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.
DePaul at Butler, CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Indiana Pacers at Philadelphia 76ers, Bally Sports Midwest, 6 p.m.
Brooklyn Nets at Chicago Bulls, NBC Sports Midwest, 7 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
CONTACT US
Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151
Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210
E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com
Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.