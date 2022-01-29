LOCAL SPORTS CALENDAR

TODAY

Prep Boys Basketball

Danville at Urbana, 1 p.m.

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley at Salt Fork, 2 p.m.

LaSalette Academy at Bosco Prep, 2 p.m.

North Vermillion at North Newton, 2:30 p.m.

Beecher Shootout: Armstrong-Potomac vs. Illinois Lutheran, 3:30 p.m.

Benton Central at Fountain Central, 5 p.m.

Western Boone at Seeger, 5 p.m.

Prep Girls Basketball

Armstrong-Potomac at Urbana University High, 10 a.m.

North Vermillion at North Newton, 1 p.m.

Prep Boys Swimming

Danville at Urbana Invitational, 11 a.m.

Prep Wrestling

IHSAA State Series: Covington, Fountain Central and North Vermillion at Crawfordsville Sectional, 7 a.m.

IHSAA State Series: Seeger at Lafayette Jefferson Sectional, 7 a.m.

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin and Westville/Georgetown-Ridge Farm at Eastern Illinois Invitational, 9 a.m.

Oakwood/Salt Fork at Litchfield Invitational, 9 a.m.

Men's College Basketball

Illinois at Northwestern, 3:30 p.m.

Women's College Basketball

Danville Area Community College at Lake Land College, 1 p.m.

Minor League Hockey

Peoria Rivermen at Vermilion County Bobcats, 7 p.m.

SUNDAY

Prep Boys Basketball

Chicago Orr Shootout: Danville vs. Chicago Longwood

Minor League Hockey

Peoria Rivermen at Vermilion County Bobcats, 4 p.m.

MONDAY

Prep Boys Basketball

Danville at Rantoul, 6 p.m.

Prep Girls Basketball

Armstrong-Potomac at Hoopeston Area, 6 p.m.

Cissna Park at Schlarman Academy, 6 p.m.

Georgetown-Ridge Farm at Danville First Baptist, 6 p.m.

Iroquois West at Oakwood, 6 p.m.

Milford at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 6 p.m.

Salt Fork at Watseka, 6 p.m.

Westville at Chrisman, 6 p.m.

Prep Boys Swimming

Fountain Central at Seeger, 5 p.m.

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Men's College Basketball

Georgetown at Butler, FS1, 11 a.m.

Michigan at Michigan State, CBS, 11:30 a.m.

Illinois State at Northern Iowa, NBC Sports Chicago, 1 p.m.

Indiana at Maryland, FOX, 1:30 p.m.

Illinois at Northwestern, WDAN-AM 1490, WDNL-FM 102.1, Big Ten Network, 3:30 p.m.

Connecticut at DePaul, FS1, 5:30 p.m.

Rutgers at Nebraska, Big Ten Network, 5:30 p.m.

College Football

NFLPA Collegiate Bowl, NFL Network, 5 p.m.

College Wrestling

Purdue at Indiana, Big Ten Network, 11 a.m.

Northwestern at Illinois, Big Ten Network, 1 p.m.

Golf

LPGA Tour: Gainbridge LPGA, third round, GOLF, 10:30 a.m.

PGA Tour: Farmers Insurance Open, final round, GOLF, 1:30 p.m.

PGA Tour: Farmers Insurance Open, final round, CBSF, 3:30 p.m.

National Hockey League

Winnipeg Jets at St. Louis Blues, Bally Sports Midwest, 2 p.m.

Tennis

Australian Open, Women's Championship, ESPN, 2:30 a.m.

Track and Field

Millrose Games, NBC, 1:30 p.m.

SUNDAY

Men's College Basketball

Ohio State at Purdue, CBS, 11 a.m.

Minnesota at Wisconsin, Big Ten Network, noon

Loyola (Chicago) at Drake, ESPN2, 1 p.m.

Indiana State at Bradley, NBC Sports Chicago PLUS, Bally Sports Midwest, 1 p.m.

Women's College Basketball

Richmond at St. Louis, CBS Sports Network, 1 p.m.

Wisconsin at Minnesota, Big Ten Network, 2 p.m.

DePaul at Seton Hall, FS1, 3:30 p.m.

Golf

LPGA Tour: Gainbridge LPGA, final round, GOLF, 1 p.m.

National Basketball Association

Portland Trail Blazers at Chicago Bulls, NBC Sports Chicago, 2:30 p.m.

National Football League

AFC Championship: Cincinnati Bengals at Kansas City Chiefs, CBS, 2 p.m.

NFC Championship: San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams, FOX, 5:30 p.m.

Tennis

Australian Open, Men's Championship, ESPN, 2:30 a.m.

MONDAY

Men's College Basketball

Duke at Notre Dame, ESPN, 6 p.m.

Iowa at Penn State, Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

Colorado State at Wyoming, FS1, 7 p.m.

Women's College Basketball

Indiana at Michigan, ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Ohio State at Iowa, Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.

National Basketball Association

Los Angeles Clippers at Indiana Pacers, Bally Sports Midwest, 6 p.m.

National Hockey League

Vancouver Canucks at Chicago Blackhawks, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

CONTACT US

Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151

Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210

E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com

Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you