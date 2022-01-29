LOCAL SPORTS CALENDAR
TODAY
Prep Boys Basketball
Danville at Urbana, 1 p.m.
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley at Salt Fork, 2 p.m.
LaSalette Academy at Bosco Prep, 2 p.m.
North Vermillion at North Newton, 2:30 p.m.
Beecher Shootout: Armstrong-Potomac vs. Illinois Lutheran, 3:30 p.m.
Benton Central at Fountain Central, 5 p.m.
Western Boone at Seeger, 5 p.m.
Prep Girls Basketball
Armstrong-Potomac at Urbana University High, 10 a.m.
North Vermillion at North Newton, 1 p.m.
Prep Boys Swimming
Danville at Urbana Invitational, 11 a.m.
Prep Wrestling
IHSAA State Series: Covington, Fountain Central and North Vermillion at Crawfordsville Sectional, 7 a.m.
IHSAA State Series: Seeger at Lafayette Jefferson Sectional, 7 a.m.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin and Westville/Georgetown-Ridge Farm at Eastern Illinois Invitational, 9 a.m.
Oakwood/Salt Fork at Litchfield Invitational, 9 a.m.
Men's College Basketball
Illinois at Northwestern, 3:30 p.m.
Women's College Basketball
Danville Area Community College at Lake Land College, 1 p.m.
Minor League Hockey
Peoria Rivermen at Vermilion County Bobcats, 7 p.m.
SUNDAY
Prep Boys Basketball
Chicago Orr Shootout: Danville vs. Chicago Longwood
Minor League Hockey
Peoria Rivermen at Vermilion County Bobcats, 4 p.m.
MONDAY
Prep Boys Basketball
Danville at Rantoul, 6 p.m.
Prep Girls Basketball
Armstrong-Potomac at Hoopeston Area, 6 p.m.
Cissna Park at Schlarman Academy, 6 p.m.
Georgetown-Ridge Farm at Danville First Baptist, 6 p.m.
Iroquois West at Oakwood, 6 p.m.
Milford at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 6 p.m.
Salt Fork at Watseka, 6 p.m.
Westville at Chrisman, 6 p.m.
Prep Boys Swimming
Fountain Central at Seeger, 5 p.m.
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Men's College Basketball
Georgetown at Butler, FS1, 11 a.m.
Michigan at Michigan State, CBS, 11:30 a.m.
Illinois State at Northern Iowa, NBC Sports Chicago, 1 p.m.
Indiana at Maryland, FOX, 1:30 p.m.
Illinois at Northwestern, WDAN-AM 1490, WDNL-FM 102.1, Big Ten Network, 3:30 p.m.
Connecticut at DePaul, FS1, 5:30 p.m.
Rutgers at Nebraska, Big Ten Network, 5:30 p.m.
College Football
NFLPA Collegiate Bowl, NFL Network, 5 p.m.
College Wrestling
Purdue at Indiana, Big Ten Network, 11 a.m.
Northwestern at Illinois, Big Ten Network, 1 p.m.
Golf
LPGA Tour: Gainbridge LPGA, third round, GOLF, 10:30 a.m.
PGA Tour: Farmers Insurance Open, final round, GOLF, 1:30 p.m.
PGA Tour: Farmers Insurance Open, final round, CBSF, 3:30 p.m.
National Hockey League
Winnipeg Jets at St. Louis Blues, Bally Sports Midwest, 2 p.m.
Tennis
Australian Open, Women's Championship, ESPN, 2:30 a.m.
Track and Field
Millrose Games, NBC, 1:30 p.m.
SUNDAY
Men's College Basketball
Ohio State at Purdue, CBS, 11 a.m.
Minnesota at Wisconsin, Big Ten Network, noon
Loyola (Chicago) at Drake, ESPN2, 1 p.m.
Indiana State at Bradley, NBC Sports Chicago PLUS, Bally Sports Midwest, 1 p.m.
Women's College Basketball
Richmond at St. Louis, CBS Sports Network, 1 p.m.
Wisconsin at Minnesota, Big Ten Network, 2 p.m.
DePaul at Seton Hall, FS1, 3:30 p.m.
Golf
LPGA Tour: Gainbridge LPGA, final round, GOLF, 1 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Portland Trail Blazers at Chicago Bulls, NBC Sports Chicago, 2:30 p.m.
National Football League
AFC Championship: Cincinnati Bengals at Kansas City Chiefs, CBS, 2 p.m.
NFC Championship: San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams, FOX, 5:30 p.m.
Tennis
Australian Open, Men's Championship, ESPN, 2:30 a.m.
MONDAY
Men's College Basketball
Duke at Notre Dame, ESPN, 6 p.m.
Iowa at Penn State, Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.
Colorado State at Wyoming, FS1, 7 p.m.
Women's College Basketball
Indiana at Michigan, ESPN2, 6 p.m.
Ohio State at Iowa, Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Los Angeles Clippers at Indiana Pacers, Bally Sports Midwest, 6 p.m.
National Hockey League
Vancouver Canucks at Chicago Blackhawks, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
CONTACT US
Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151
Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210
E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com
Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.
