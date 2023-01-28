TODAY
Prep Boys Basketball
Fisher at Salt Fork, noon
Urbana at Danville, 1 p.m.
Westville at LaSalette Academy, 1 p.m.
Fountain Central at Benton Central, 5 p.m.
Seeger at Western Boone, 5 p.m.
Beecher Shootout: Armstrong-Potomac vs. TBD
Prep Girls Basketball
Urbana University High at Armstrong-Potomac, 10 a.m.
Prep Boys Swimming
Danville at Urbana Invitational, 9 a.m.
Prep Wrestling
IHSAA State Series: Covington, Fountain Central and North Vermillion at Crawfordsville Sectional, 8 a.m.
IHSAA State Series: Seeger at Lafayette Jefferson Sectional, 8 a.m.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin/Armstrong-Potomac, Danville at Westville/Georgetown-Ridge Farm at EI Wrestling Classic in Robinson, 9 a.m.
Oakwood/Salt Fork at Litchfield Invitational, 9 a.m.
Men's College Basketball
Illinois at Wisconsin, 1 p.m.
John Wood Community College at Danville Area Community College, 3 p.m.
Women's College Basketball
John Wood Community College at Danville Area Community College, 1 p.m.
SUNDAY
Prep Boys Basketball
Chicago Orr Shootout: Danville vs. TBD
Women's College Basketball
Michigan State at Illinois, 5 p.m.
MONDAY
Prep Boys Basketball
Rantoul at Danville, 6 p.m.
Prep Girls Basketball
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Milford, 6 p.m.
Chrisman at Westville, 6 p.m.
Danville First Baptist at Georgetown-Ridge Farm, 6 p.m.
Hoopeston Area at Armstrong-Potomac, 6 p.m.
Oakwood at Iroquois West, 6 p.m.
Watseka at Salt Fork, 6 p.m.
Prep Boys Swimming
Seeger at Fountain Central, 5 p.m.
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Men's College Basketball
Louisville at Notre Dame, ESPN, 11 a.m.
Minnesota at Northwestern, Big Ten Network, 11 a.m.
Marquette at DePaul, FS1, 1 p.m.
Illinois at Wisconsin, WDAN-AM 1490, WDNL-FM 102.1, FOX, 2 p.m.
Seton Hall at Butler, FS1, 3 p.m.
Nebraska at Maryland, Big Ten Network, 3:30 p.m.
Ohio State at Indiana, FOX, 7 p.m.
Women's College Basketball
Nebraska at Iowa, FOX, noon
College Wrestling
Illinois at Minnesota, Big Ten Network, 1 p.m.
Figure Skating
U.S. Figure Skating Championships, NBC, 1:30 p.m.
U.S. Figure Skating Championships, USA, 7 p.m.
Golf
PGA Tour: Farmers Insurance Open, final round, GOLF, 1:30 p.m.
PGA Tour: Farmers Insurance Open, final round, CBS, 3:30 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Chicago Bulls at Orlando Magic, NBC Sports Chicago, 6 p.m.
Soccer
International Friendly: United States vs. Colombia, TNT, 6:30 p.m.
SUNDAY
Men's College Basketball
Michigan at Penn State, Big Ten Network, 11 a.m.
Michigan State at Purdue, CBS, 11:15 a.m.
Rutgers at Iowa, Big Ten Network, 1 p.m.
Women's College Basketball
Notre Dame at N.C. State, ESPN, 2 p.m.
Michigan State at Illinois, Big Ten Network, 5 p.m.
College Wrestling
Northwestern at Rutgers, Big Ten Network, 3 p.m.
Figure Skating
U.S. Figure Skating Championships, NBC, 2 p.m.
Golf
PGA Tour: Farmers Insurance Open, third round, GOLF, 2 p.m.
PGA Tour: Farmers Insurance Open, third round, CBS, 7 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Indiana Pacers at Memphis Grizzlies, Bally Sports Midwest, 5 p.m.
National Football League
NFC Championship: San Francisco 49ers at Philadelphia Eagles, FOX, 2 p.m.
AFC Championship: Cincinnati Bengals at Kansas City Chiefs, CBS, 5:30 p.m.
Tennis
Australian Open, Men's Championship, ESPN, 2:30 a.m.
MONDAY
Prep Boys Basketball
Rantoul at Danville, WDAN-AM 1490, 7:20 p.m.
Women's College Basketball
Penn State at Maryland, Big Ten Network, 5 p.m.
National Hockey League
St. Louis Blues at Winnipeg Jets, Bally Sports Midwest, 7 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
