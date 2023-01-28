TODAY

Prep Boys Basketball

Fisher at Salt Fork, noon

Urbana at Danville, 1 p.m.

Westville at LaSalette Academy, 1 p.m.

Fountain Central at Benton Central, 5 p.m.

Seeger at Western Boone, 5 p.m.

Beecher Shootout: Armstrong-Potomac vs. TBD

Prep Girls Basketball

Urbana University High at Armstrong-Potomac, 10 a.m.

Prep Boys Swimming

Danville at Urbana Invitational, 9 a.m.

Prep Wrestling

IHSAA State Series: Covington, Fountain Central and North Vermillion at Crawfordsville Sectional, 8 a.m.

IHSAA State Series: Seeger at Lafayette Jefferson Sectional, 8 a.m.

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin/Armstrong-Potomac, Danville at Westville/Georgetown-Ridge Farm at EI Wrestling Classic in Robinson, 9 a.m.

Oakwood/Salt Fork at Litchfield Invitational, 9 a.m.

Men's College Basketball

Illinois at Wisconsin, 1 p.m.

John Wood Community College at Danville Area Community College, 3 p.m.

Women's College Basketball

John Wood Community College at Danville Area Community College, 1 p.m.

SUNDAY

Prep Boys Basketball

Chicago Orr Shootout: Danville vs. TBD

Women's College Basketball

Michigan State at Illinois, 5 p.m.

MONDAY

Prep Boys Basketball

Rantoul at Danville, 6 p.m.

Prep Girls Basketball

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Milford, 6 p.m.

Chrisman at Westville, 6 p.m.

Danville First Baptist at Georgetown-Ridge Farm, 6 p.m.

Hoopeston Area at Armstrong-Potomac, 6 p.m.

Oakwood at Iroquois West, 6 p.m.

Watseka at Salt Fork, 6 p.m.

Prep Boys Swimming

Seeger at Fountain Central, 5 p.m.

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Men's College Basketball

Louisville at Notre Dame, ESPN, 11 a.m.

Minnesota at Northwestern, Big Ten Network, 11 a.m.

Marquette at DePaul, FS1, 1 p.m.

Illinois at Wisconsin, WDAN-AM 1490, WDNL-FM 102.1, FOX, 2 p.m.

Seton Hall at Butler, FS1, 3 p.m.

Nebraska at Maryland, Big Ten Network, 3:30 p.m.

Ohio State at Indiana, FOX, 7 p.m.

Women's College Basketball

Nebraska at Iowa, FOX, noon

College Wrestling

Illinois at Minnesota, Big Ten Network, 1 p.m.

Figure Skating

U.S. Figure Skating Championships, NBC, 1:30 p.m.

U.S. Figure Skating Championships, USA, 7 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour: Farmers Insurance Open, final round, GOLF, 1:30 p.m.

PGA Tour: Farmers Insurance Open, final round, CBS, 3:30 p.m.

National Basketball Association

Chicago Bulls at Orlando Magic, NBC Sports Chicago, 6 p.m.

Soccer

International Friendly: United States vs. Colombia, TNT, 6:30 p.m.

SUNDAY

Men's College Basketball

Michigan at Penn State, Big Ten Network, 11 a.m.

Michigan State at Purdue, CBS, 11:15 a.m.

Rutgers at Iowa, Big Ten Network, 1 p.m.

Women's College Basketball

Notre Dame at N.C. State, ESPN, 2 p.m.

Michigan State at Illinois, Big Ten Network, 5 p.m.

College Wrestling

Northwestern at Rutgers, Big Ten Network, 3 p.m.

Figure Skating

U.S. Figure Skating Championships, NBC, 2 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour: Farmers Insurance Open, third round, GOLF, 2 p.m.

PGA Tour: Farmers Insurance Open, third round, CBS, 7 p.m.

National Basketball Association

Indiana Pacers at Memphis Grizzlies, Bally Sports Midwest, 5 p.m.

National Football League

NFC Championship: San Francisco 49ers at Philadelphia Eagles, FOX, 2 p.m.

AFC Championship: Cincinnati Bengals at Kansas City Chiefs, CBS, 5:30 p.m.

Tennis

Australian Open, Men's Championship, ESPN, 2:30 a.m. 

MONDAY

Prep Boys Basketball

Rantoul at Danville, WDAN-AM 1490, 7:20 p.m.

Women's College Basketball

Penn State at Maryland, Big Ten Network, 5 p.m.

National Hockey League

St. Louis Blues at Winnipeg Jets, Bally Sports Midwest, 7 p.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

