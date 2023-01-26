TODAY

Prep Girls Basketball

North Vermillion at West Vigo, 5 p.m.

Seeger at Attica, 5 p.m.

Fountain Central at Riverton Parke, 5:30 p.m.

Armstrong-Potomac at Watseka, 6 p.m.

Champaign Central at Danville, 6 p.m.

Chrisman at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 6 p.m.

Iroquois West at Hoopeston Area, 6 p.m.

Schlarman Academy at Georgetown-Ridge Farm, 6 p.m.

Westville at Oakwood, 6 p.m.

Prep Boys Swimming

North Montgomery at Seeger, 5 p.m.

Prep Girls Swimming

North Montgomery at Seeger, 5 p.m.

Prep Wrestling

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin/Armstrong-Potomac and Monticello at Oakwood/Salt Fork, 6 p.m. (Salt Fork)

Westville/Georgetown-Ridge Farm at Champaign Central, 6 p.m.

Women's College Basketball

Purdue at Illinois, 7 p.m.

FRIDAY

Prep Boys Basketball

Benton Central at Seeger, 5 p.m.

Faith Christian at Fountain Central, 5 p.m.

North Vermillion at Covington, 5 p.m.

Danville at Peoria Manual, 5:30 p.m.

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Hoopeston Area, 6 p.m.

Cissna Park at Oakwood, 6 p.m.

Georgetown-Ridge Farm at Chrisman, 6 p.m.

Milford at Schlarman Academy, 6 p.m.

Salt Fork at Iroquois West, 6 p.m.

Tri-Point at Armstrong-Potomac, 6 p.m.

Westville at Watseka, 6 p.m.

Prep Wrestling

Unity at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin/Armstrong-Potomac, 4:30 p.m.

Oakwood/Salt Fork at Litchfield Invitational, 6 p.m.

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Men's College Basketball

Iowa at Michigan State, FS1, 6 p.m.

Purdue at Michigan, FS1, 8 p.m.

Women's College Basketball

Michigan at Maryland, Big Ten Network, 5:30 p.m.

Ohio State at Indiana, Big Ten Network, 7:30 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour: Farmers Insurance Open, second round, GOLF, 2 p.m.

National Basketball Association

Chicago Bulls at Charlotte Hornets, NBC Sports Chicago, 6:30 p.m.

National Hockey League

St. Louis Blues at Arizona Coyotes, Bally Sports Midwest, 8 p.m.

Chicago Blackhawks at Calgary Flames, NBC Sports Chicago PLUS, 8 p.m.

Tennis

Australian Open, TENNIS, 9 a.m.

Australian Open, men's semifinals, ESPN2, 9 p.m.

FRIDAY

Prep Boys Basketball

North Vermillion at Covington, WKZS-FM 103.1, 6:30 p.m.

Figure Skating

U.S. Figure Skating Championships, NBC, 7 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour: Farmers Insurance Open, third round, GOLF, 2 p.m.

PGA Tour: Farmers Insurance Open, third round, CBS, 7 p.m.

National Basketball Association

Milwaukee Bucks at Indiana Pacers, Bally Sports Midwest, 6 p.m.

Tennis

Australian Open, Women's Championship, ESPN, 2:30 a.m. (Saturday)

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

