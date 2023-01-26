TODAY
Prep Girls Basketball
North Vermillion at West Vigo, 5 p.m.
Seeger at Attica, 5 p.m.
Fountain Central at Riverton Parke, 5:30 p.m.
Armstrong-Potomac at Watseka, 6 p.m.
Champaign Central at Danville, 6 p.m.
Chrisman at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 6 p.m.
Iroquois West at Hoopeston Area, 6 p.m.
Schlarman Academy at Georgetown-Ridge Farm, 6 p.m.
Westville at Oakwood, 6 p.m.
Prep Boys Swimming
North Montgomery at Seeger, 5 p.m.
Prep Girls Swimming
North Montgomery at Seeger, 5 p.m.
Prep Wrestling
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin/Armstrong-Potomac and Monticello at Oakwood/Salt Fork, 6 p.m. (Salt Fork)
Westville/Georgetown-Ridge Farm at Champaign Central, 6 p.m.
Women's College Basketball
Purdue at Illinois, 7 p.m.
FRIDAY
Prep Boys Basketball
Benton Central at Seeger, 5 p.m.
Faith Christian at Fountain Central, 5 p.m.
North Vermillion at Covington, 5 p.m.
Danville at Peoria Manual, 5:30 p.m.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Hoopeston Area, 6 p.m.
Cissna Park at Oakwood, 6 p.m.
Georgetown-Ridge Farm at Chrisman, 6 p.m.
Milford at Schlarman Academy, 6 p.m.
Salt Fork at Iroquois West, 6 p.m.
Tri-Point at Armstrong-Potomac, 6 p.m.
Westville at Watseka, 6 p.m.
Prep Wrestling
Unity at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin/Armstrong-Potomac, 4:30 p.m.
Oakwood/Salt Fork at Litchfield Invitational, 6 p.m.
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Men's College Basketball
Iowa at Michigan State, FS1, 6 p.m.
Purdue at Michigan, FS1, 8 p.m.
Women's College Basketball
Michigan at Maryland, Big Ten Network, 5:30 p.m.
Ohio State at Indiana, Big Ten Network, 7:30 p.m.
Golf
PGA Tour: Farmers Insurance Open, second round, GOLF, 2 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Chicago Bulls at Charlotte Hornets, NBC Sports Chicago, 6:30 p.m.
National Hockey League
St. Louis Blues at Arizona Coyotes, Bally Sports Midwest, 8 p.m.
Chicago Blackhawks at Calgary Flames, NBC Sports Chicago PLUS, 8 p.m.
Tennis
Australian Open, TENNIS, 9 a.m.
Australian Open, men's semifinals, ESPN2, 9 p.m.
FRIDAY
Prep Boys Basketball
North Vermillion at Covington, WKZS-FM 103.1, 6:30 p.m.
Figure Skating
U.S. Figure Skating Championships, NBC, 7 p.m.
Golf
PGA Tour: Farmers Insurance Open, third round, GOLF, 2 p.m.
PGA Tour: Farmers Insurance Open, third round, CBS, 7 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Milwaukee Bucks at Indiana Pacers, Bally Sports Midwest, 6 p.m.
Tennis
Australian Open, Women's Championship, ESPN, 2:30 a.m. (Saturday)
