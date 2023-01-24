TODAY

Prep Boys Basketball

Armstrong-Potomac at Iroquois West, 6 p.m.

Chrisman at Schlarman Academy, 6 p.m.

Georgetown-Ridge Farm at Oakwood, 6 p.m.

Hoopeston Area at Cissna Park, 6 p.m.

Salt Fork at Westville, 6 p.m.

Watseka at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 6 p.m.

Prep Girls Basketball

Covington at Southmont, 5 p.m.

Crawfordsville at North Vermillion, 5 p.m.

Seeger at Rossville, 5 p.m.

Fountain Central at South Vermillion, 5:30 p.m.

Armstrong-Potomac at Milford, 6 p.m.

Champaign St. Thomas More at Hoopeston Area, 6 p.m.

Villa Grove at Georgetown-Ridge Farm, 6 p.m.

Men's College Basketball

Ohio State at Illinois, 6 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Prep Girls Bowling

Bradley-Bourbonnais at Danville, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Boys Swimming

Tri-West at Fountain Central, 5 p.m.

Prep Girls Swimming

Tri-West at Fountain Central, 5 p.m.

Women's College Basketball

Danville Area Community College at Lake Land Community College, 5:30 p.m.

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Prep Boys Basketball

Georgetown-Ridge Farm at Oakwood, WHRK-FM 94.9, 7:30 p.m.

Men's College Basketball

Penn State at Rutgers, Big Ten Network, 5:30 p.m.

Ohio State at Illinois, WDAN-AM 1490, WDNL-FM 102.1, ESPN, 6 p.m.

DePaul at Georgetown, FS1, 6 p.m.

Northwestern at Nebraska, Big Ten Network, 7:30 p.m.

Indiana State at Drake, CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m.

Nebraska at Penn State, Big Ten Network, 1:15 p.m.

Belmont at Bradley, Bally Sports Midwest, 3 p.m.

St. Bonaventure at Loyola (Chicago), NBC Sports Chicago, 3 p.m.

National Basketball Association

Chicago Bulls at Indiana Pacers, NBC Sports Chicago, 6 p.m.

National Hockey League

Buffalo Sabres at St. Louis Blues, Bally Sports Midwest, 7 p.m.

Chicago Blackhawks at Vancouver Canucks, NBC Sports Chicago, 9:30 p.m.

Tennis

Australian Open, quarterfinals, TENNIS, 5 a.m.

Australian Open, quarterfinals, ESPN2, 8 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Men's College Basketball

Wisconsin at Maryland, Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

Illinois State at Bradley, NBC Sports Chicago, Bally Sports Midwest, 7 p.m.

Butler at Providence, FS1, 7:30 p.m.

Indiana at Minnesota, Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.

Tennis

Australian Open, semifinals, TENNIS, 5 a.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

