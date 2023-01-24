TODAY
Prep Boys Basketball
Armstrong-Potomac at Iroquois West, 6 p.m.
Chrisman at Schlarman Academy, 6 p.m.
Georgetown-Ridge Farm at Oakwood, 6 p.m.
Hoopeston Area at Cissna Park, 6 p.m.
Salt Fork at Westville, 6 p.m.
Watseka at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 6 p.m.
Prep Girls Basketball
Covington at Southmont, 5 p.m.
Crawfordsville at North Vermillion, 5 p.m.
Seeger at Rossville, 5 p.m.
Fountain Central at South Vermillion, 5:30 p.m.
Armstrong-Potomac at Milford, 6 p.m.
Champaign St. Thomas More at Hoopeston Area, 6 p.m.
Villa Grove at Georgetown-Ridge Farm, 6 p.m.
Men's College Basketball
Ohio State at Illinois, 6 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Prep Girls Bowling
Bradley-Bourbonnais at Danville, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Boys Swimming
Tri-West at Fountain Central, 5 p.m.
Prep Girls Swimming
Tri-West at Fountain Central, 5 p.m.
Women's College Basketball
Danville Area Community College at Lake Land Community College, 5:30 p.m.
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Prep Boys Basketball
Georgetown-Ridge Farm at Oakwood, WHRK-FM 94.9, 7:30 p.m.
Men's College Basketball
Penn State at Rutgers, Big Ten Network, 5:30 p.m.
Ohio State at Illinois, WDAN-AM 1490, WDNL-FM 102.1, ESPN, 6 p.m.
DePaul at Georgetown, FS1, 6 p.m.
Northwestern at Nebraska, Big Ten Network, 7:30 p.m.
Indiana State at Drake, CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m.
Nebraska at Penn State, Big Ten Network, 1:15 p.m.
Belmont at Bradley, Bally Sports Midwest, 3 p.m.
St. Bonaventure at Loyola (Chicago), NBC Sports Chicago, 3 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Chicago Bulls at Indiana Pacers, NBC Sports Chicago, 6 p.m.
National Hockey League
Buffalo Sabres at St. Louis Blues, Bally Sports Midwest, 7 p.m.
Chicago Blackhawks at Vancouver Canucks, NBC Sports Chicago, 9:30 p.m.
Tennis
Australian Open, quarterfinals, TENNIS, 5 a.m.
Australian Open, quarterfinals, ESPN2, 8 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Men's College Basketball
Wisconsin at Maryland, Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.
Illinois State at Bradley, NBC Sports Chicago, Bally Sports Midwest, 7 p.m.
Butler at Providence, FS1, 7:30 p.m.
Indiana at Minnesota, Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.
Tennis
Australian Open, semifinals, TENNIS, 5 a.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
