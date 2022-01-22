LOCAL SPORTS CALENDAR

TODAY

Prep Boys Basketball

Chicago Heights Marian Catholic at Danville, 1 p.m.

Tuscola at Schlarman Academy, 1 p.m.

Fountain Central at Clinton Prairie, 5 p.m.

Lebanon at Covington, 5 p.m.

North Vermillion at North Central, 5 p.m.

South Vermillion at Seeger, 5 p.m.

Vermilion County Tournament at Palmer Arena, fifth-place game: Hoopeston Area vs. Oakwood, 5 p.m.

Vermilion County Tournament at Palmer Arena, third-place game: Georgetown-Ridge Farm vs. Salt Fork, 6:30 p.m.

Vermilion County Tournament at Palmer Arena, championship: Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin vs. Westville, 8 p.m.

Prep Girls Basketball

Covington at Tri-County, 11 a.m.

North Vermillion at North Central, 6:30 p.m.

Prep Boys Swimming

Wabash River Conference Finals: Attica, North Vermillion, Seeger and South Vermillion at Attica, 8 a.m.

Prep Girls Swimming

Wabash River Conference Finals: Attica, North Vermillion, Seeger and South Vermillion at Attica, 8 a.m.

Prep Wrestling

Big 12 Conference Championships: Bloomington, Champaign Centennial, Champaign Central, Danville, Normal Community, Normal West, Peoria High, Peoria Manual, Peoria Richwoods and Urbana at Peoria Notre Dame, 8:45 a.m.

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin/Armstrong-Potomac, Oakwood/Salt Fork and Westville/Georgetown-Ridge Farm at LeRoy Invitational, 9 a.m.

Hoopeston Area at St. Joseph-Ogden Quadrangular, 9 a.m.

Men's College Basketball

John Wood Community College at Danville Area Community College, 3 p.m.

Minor League Hockey

Vermilion County Bobcats at Knoxville Ice Bears, 6:35 p.m.

SUNDAY

Women's College Basketball

Illinois at Iowa, 5 p.m.

MONDAY

Prep Girls Basketball

Chrisman at Georgetown-Ridge Farm, 6 p.m.

Hoopeston Area at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 6 p.m.

Iroquois West at Salt Fork, 6 p.m.

Oakwood at Cissna Park, 6 p.m.

Schlarman Academy at Milford,6 p.m.

Watseka at Westville, 6 p.m.

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Prep Boys Basketball

Vermilion County Tournament at Palmer Arena, fifth-place game: Hoopeston Area vs. Oakwood, WHRK-FM 94.9 5 p.m.

Vermilion County Tournament at Palmer Arena, third-place game: Georgetown-Ridge Farm vs. Salt Fork, WHRK-FM 94.9, 6:30 p.m.

Vermilion County Tournament at Palmer Arena, championship: Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin vs. Westville, WHRK-FM 94.9, 8 p.m.

Men's College Basketball

Rutgers at Minnesota, Big Ten Network, 11 a.m.

Colorado State at Air Force, FS1, 1 p.m.

Nebraska at Ohio State, Big Ten Network, 1:15 p.m.

Missouri State at Loyola (Chicago), CBS Sports Network, 2:30 p.m.

Notre Dame at Louisville, ESPN, 3 p.m.

Penn State at Iowa, Big Ten Network, 3:30 p.m.

DePaul at Creighton, CBS Sports Network, 4:30 p.m.

Golf

LPGA Tour: Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions, third round, GOLF, 1 p.m.

LPGA Tour: Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions, third round, NBC, 2 p.m.

PGA Tour: The American Express, third round, GOLF, 2 p.m.

Champions Tour: Mitsubishi Electric Championship, third round, GOLF, 6 p.m.

National Basketball Association

Indiana Pacers at Phoenix Suns, Bally Sports Midwest, 8 p.m.

National Football League

AFC Divisional Round: Cincinnati Bengals at Tennessee Titans, CBS, 3:30 p.m.

NFC Divisional Round: San Francisco 49ers at Green Bay Packers, FOX, 7 p.m.

National Hockey League

Chicago Blackhawks at Minnesota Wild, NBC Sports Chicago, 8 p.m.

Tennis

Australian Open, third round, TENNIS, 10 a.m.

Australian Open, Round of 16, ESPN2, 8 p.m.

SUNDAY

Men's College Basketball

Butler at Providence, FS1, 11 a.m.

Northwestern at Purdue, Big Ten Network, noon

Evansville at Illinois State, NBC Sports Chicago, Bally Sports Midwest, 1 p.m.

Massachusetts at St. Louis, USA, 1:30 p.m.

Women's College Basketball

Fordham at Dayton, ESPNU, 11 a.m.

Ohio State at Rutgers, ESPN2, noon

DePaul at Xavier, CBS Sports Network, 1 p.m.

Illinois at Iowa. Big Ten Network, 5 p.m.

College Wrestling

Wisconsin at Purdue, Big Ten Network, 3 p.m.

Golf

LPGA Tour: Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions, final round, GOLF, 11 a.m.

PGA Tour: The American Express, final round, GOLF, 2 p.m.

Champions Tour: Mitsubishi Electric Championship, GOLF, 6 p.m.

National Basketball Association

Chicago Bulls at Milwaukee Bucks, NBC Sports Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

National Football League

NFC Divisional Game: Los Angeles Rams at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, NBC, 2 p.m.

AFC Divisional Game: Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs, CBS, 5:30 p.m.

National Hockey League

St. Louis Blues at Vancouver Canucks, Bally Sports Midwest, 9 p.m.

Tennis

Australian Open, Round of 16, ESPN2, 8 p.m.

MONDAY

Women's College Basketball

Purdue at Michigan, Big Ten Network, 5:30 p.m.

National Basketball Association

Chicago Bulls at Oklahoma City Thunder, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.

National Hockey League

St. Louis Blues at Calgary Flames, Bally Sports Midwest, 8 p.m.

Tennis

Australian Open, Round of 16, TENNIS, 6 a.m.

Australian Open, quarterfinals, ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

