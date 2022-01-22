LOCAL SPORTS CALENDAR
TODAY
Prep Boys Basketball
Chicago Heights Marian Catholic at Danville, 1 p.m.
Tuscola at Schlarman Academy, 1 p.m.
Fountain Central at Clinton Prairie, 5 p.m.
Lebanon at Covington, 5 p.m.
North Vermillion at North Central, 5 p.m.
South Vermillion at Seeger, 5 p.m.
Vermilion County Tournament at Palmer Arena, fifth-place game: Hoopeston Area vs. Oakwood, 5 p.m.
Vermilion County Tournament at Palmer Arena, third-place game: Georgetown-Ridge Farm vs. Salt Fork, 6:30 p.m.
Vermilion County Tournament at Palmer Arena, championship: Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin vs. Westville, 8 p.m.
Prep Girls Basketball
Covington at Tri-County, 11 a.m.
North Vermillion at North Central, 6:30 p.m.
Prep Boys Swimming
Wabash River Conference Finals: Attica, North Vermillion, Seeger and South Vermillion at Attica, 8 a.m.
Prep Girls Swimming
Wabash River Conference Finals: Attica, North Vermillion, Seeger and South Vermillion at Attica, 8 a.m.
Prep Wrestling
Big 12 Conference Championships: Bloomington, Champaign Centennial, Champaign Central, Danville, Normal Community, Normal West, Peoria High, Peoria Manual, Peoria Richwoods and Urbana at Peoria Notre Dame, 8:45 a.m.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin/Armstrong-Potomac, Oakwood/Salt Fork and Westville/Georgetown-Ridge Farm at LeRoy Invitational, 9 a.m.
Hoopeston Area at St. Joseph-Ogden Quadrangular, 9 a.m.
Men's College Basketball
John Wood Community College at Danville Area Community College, 3 p.m.
Minor League Hockey
Vermilion County Bobcats at Knoxville Ice Bears, 6:35 p.m.
SUNDAY
Women's College Basketball
Illinois at Iowa, 5 p.m.
MONDAY
Prep Girls Basketball
Chrisman at Georgetown-Ridge Farm, 6 p.m.
Hoopeston Area at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 6 p.m.
Iroquois West at Salt Fork, 6 p.m.
Oakwood at Cissna Park, 6 p.m.
Schlarman Academy at Milford,6 p.m.
Watseka at Westville, 6 p.m.
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Prep Boys Basketball
Vermilion County Tournament at Palmer Arena, fifth-place game: Hoopeston Area vs. Oakwood, WHRK-FM 94.9 5 p.m.
Vermilion County Tournament at Palmer Arena, third-place game: Georgetown-Ridge Farm vs. Salt Fork, WHRK-FM 94.9, 6:30 p.m.
Vermilion County Tournament at Palmer Arena, championship: Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin vs. Westville, WHRK-FM 94.9, 8 p.m.
Men's College Basketball
Rutgers at Minnesota, Big Ten Network, 11 a.m.
Colorado State at Air Force, FS1, 1 p.m.
Nebraska at Ohio State, Big Ten Network, 1:15 p.m.
Missouri State at Loyola (Chicago), CBS Sports Network, 2:30 p.m.
Notre Dame at Louisville, ESPN, 3 p.m.
Penn State at Iowa, Big Ten Network, 3:30 p.m.
DePaul at Creighton, CBS Sports Network, 4:30 p.m.
Golf
LPGA Tour: Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions, third round, GOLF, 1 p.m.
LPGA Tour: Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions, third round, NBC, 2 p.m.
PGA Tour: The American Express, third round, GOLF, 2 p.m.
Champions Tour: Mitsubishi Electric Championship, third round, GOLF, 6 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Indiana Pacers at Phoenix Suns, Bally Sports Midwest, 8 p.m.
National Football League
AFC Divisional Round: Cincinnati Bengals at Tennessee Titans, CBS, 3:30 p.m.
NFC Divisional Round: San Francisco 49ers at Green Bay Packers, FOX, 7 p.m.
National Hockey League
Chicago Blackhawks at Minnesota Wild, NBC Sports Chicago, 8 p.m.
Tennis
Australian Open, third round, TENNIS, 10 a.m.
Australian Open, Round of 16, ESPN2, 8 p.m.
SUNDAY
Men's College Basketball
Butler at Providence, FS1, 11 a.m.
Northwestern at Purdue, Big Ten Network, noon
Evansville at Illinois State, NBC Sports Chicago, Bally Sports Midwest, 1 p.m.
Massachusetts at St. Louis, USA, 1:30 p.m.
Women's College Basketball
Fordham at Dayton, ESPNU, 11 a.m.
Ohio State at Rutgers, ESPN2, noon
DePaul at Xavier, CBS Sports Network, 1 p.m.
Illinois at Iowa. Big Ten Network, 5 p.m.
College Wrestling
Wisconsin at Purdue, Big Ten Network, 3 p.m.
Golf
LPGA Tour: Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions, final round, GOLF, 11 a.m.
PGA Tour: The American Express, final round, GOLF, 2 p.m.
Champions Tour: Mitsubishi Electric Championship, GOLF, 6 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Chicago Bulls at Milwaukee Bucks, NBC Sports Chicago, 7:30 p.m.
National Football League
NFC Divisional Game: Los Angeles Rams at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, NBC, 2 p.m.
AFC Divisional Game: Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs, CBS, 5:30 p.m.
National Hockey League
St. Louis Blues at Vancouver Canucks, Bally Sports Midwest, 9 p.m.
Tennis
Australian Open, Round of 16, ESPN2, 8 p.m.
MONDAY
Women's College Basketball
Purdue at Michigan, Big Ten Network, 5:30 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Chicago Bulls at Oklahoma City Thunder, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.
National Hockey League
St. Louis Blues at Calgary Flames, Bally Sports Midwest, 8 p.m.
Tennis
Australian Open, Round of 16, TENNIS, 6 a.m.
Australian Open, quarterfinals, ESPN2, 6 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
