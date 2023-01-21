TODAY

Prep Boys Basketball

Danville at Chicago Heights Marian Catholic, 1 p.m.

Schlarman Academy at Tuscola, 1 p.m.

Covington at Lebanon, 3 p.m.

Clinton Prairie at Fountain Central, 5 p.m.

Vermilion County Tournament at the Mary Miller Gymnasium, fifth-place game: Westville vs. Georgetown-Ridge Farm, 5 p.m.

Vermilion County Tournament at the Mary Miller Gymnasium, third-place game: Oakwood vs. Hoopeston Area, 6:30 p.m.

Vermilion County Tournament at the Mary Miller Gymnasium, championship game: Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin vs. Salt Fork, 8 p.m.

Prep Girls Basketball

North Central at North Vermillion, 5 p.m.

Prep Boys Swimming

Wabash River Conference Meet Finals: Attica, Covington, Fountain Central, North Vermillion and South Vermillion at Seeger, 8 a.m.

Prep Girls Swimming

Wabash River Conference Meet Finals: Attica, Covington, Fountain Central, North Vermillion and South Vermillion at Seeger, 8 a.m.

Prep Wrestling

Big 12 Conference Meet: Bloomington, Champaign Centennial, Champaign Central, Normal Community, Normal West, Peoria High, Peoria Manual, Peoria Notre Dame, Peoria Richwoods and Urbana at Danville, 8:45 a.m.

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin/Armstrong-Potomac, Oakwood/Salt Fork and Westville/Georgetown-Ridge Farm at LeRoy Invitational, 9 a.m.

Hoopeston Area at St. Joseph-Ogden quadrangular, 9 a.m.

Women's College Basketball

Danville Area Community College at Lewis & Clark Community College, 1 p.m.

Minor-League Hockey

Quad-City Storm at Vermilion County Bobcats, 7 p.m.

SUNDAY

Men's College Basketball

Rend Lake College at Danville Area Community College, 3 p.m.

Women's College Basketball

Illinois at Northwestern, 2 p.m.

Minor-League Hockey

Vermilion County Bobcats at Peoria Rivermen, 3:15 p.m.

MONDAY

Prep Girls Basketball

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Hoopeston Area, 6 p.m.

Cissna Park at Oakwood, 6 p.m.

Georgetown-Ridge Farm at Chrisman, 6 p.m.

Milford at Schlarman Academy, 6 p.m.

Salt Fork at Iroquois West, 6 p.m.

Westville at Watseka, 6 p.m.

Men's College Basketball

Danville Area Community College at Wabash College JV

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Prep Boys Basketball

Vermilion County Tournament at the Mary Miller Gymnasium, fifth-place game: Westville vs. Georgetown-Ridge Farm, WHRK-FM 94.9 5 p.m.

Vermilion County Tournament at the Mary Miller Gymnasium, third-place game: Oakwood vs. Hoopeston Area, WHRK-FM 94.9, 6:30 p.m.

Vermilion County Tournament at the Mary Miller Gymnasium, championship game: Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin vs. Salt Fork, WHRK-FM 94.9 8 p.m.

Men's College Basketball

Wisconsin at Northwestern, Big Ten Network, 11 a.m.

Iowa at Ohio State, FOX, 1 p.m.

Boston College at Notre Dame, Bally Sports Midwest, 1 p.m.

DePaul at Providence, FS1, 1 p.m.

Nebraska at Penn State, Big Ten Network, 1:15 p.m.

Belmont at Bradley, Bally Sports Midwest, 3 p.m.

St. Bonaventure at Loyola (Chicago), NBC Sports Chicago, 3 p.m.

Golf

LPGA Tour: Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions, third round, GOLF, 11 a.m.

PGA Tour: The American Express, third round, GOLF, 2 p.m.

Champions Tour: Mitsubishi Electric Championship, second round, GOLF, 6 p.m.

National Football League

AFC Divisional Playoff: Jacksonville Jaguars at Kansas City Chiefs, NBC, 3:30 p.m.

NFC Divisional Playoff: New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles, FOX, 7 p.m.

National Hockey League

Chicago Blackhawks at St. Louis Blues, NBC Sports Chicago, Bally Sports Midwest, 7 p.m.

Tennis

Australian Open, third round, TENNIS, 9 a.m.

Australian Open, Round of 16, ESPN2, 7 p.m.

SUNDAY

Men's College Basketball

Michigan State at Indiana, CBS, 11 a.m.

Butler at Connecticut, FOX, 11 a.m.

Maryland at Purdue, FS1, noon 

Women's College Basketball

Wisconsin at Penn State, Big Ten Network, 4 p.m.

Golf

LPGA Tour: Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions, final round, NBC, 1 p.m.

PGA Tour: The American Express, final round, GOLF, 2 p.m.

Champions Tour: Mitsubishi Electric Championship, final round, GOLF, 6 p.m.

National Football League

AFC Divisional Playoff: Cincinnati Bengals at Buffalo Bills, CBS, 2 p.m.

NFC Divisional Playoff: Dallas Cowboys at San Francisco 49ers, FOX, 5:30 p.m.

National Hockey League

Los Angeles Kings at Chicago Blackhawks, NBC Sports Chicago, 6 p.m.

Tennis

Australian Open, Round of 16, ESPN2, 6 p.m.

MONDAY

Women's College Basketball

Iowa at Ohio State, ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Indiana at Michigan, Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

National Basketball Association

Atlanta Hawks at Chicago Bulls, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.

Tennis

Australian Open, Round of 16, TENNIS, 6 a.m.

Australian Open, quarterfinals, ESPN2, 8 p.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

