TODAY
Prep Boys Basketball
Danville at Chicago Heights Marian Catholic, 1 p.m.
Schlarman Academy at Tuscola, 1 p.m.
Covington at Lebanon, 3 p.m.
Clinton Prairie at Fountain Central, 5 p.m.
Vermilion County Tournament at the Mary Miller Gymnasium, fifth-place game: Westville vs. Georgetown-Ridge Farm, 5 p.m.
Vermilion County Tournament at the Mary Miller Gymnasium, third-place game: Oakwood vs. Hoopeston Area, 6:30 p.m.
Vermilion County Tournament at the Mary Miller Gymnasium, championship game: Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin vs. Salt Fork, 8 p.m.
Prep Girls Basketball
North Central at North Vermillion, 5 p.m.
Prep Boys Swimming
Wabash River Conference Meet Finals: Attica, Covington, Fountain Central, North Vermillion and South Vermillion at Seeger, 8 a.m.
Prep Girls Swimming
Wabash River Conference Meet Finals: Attica, Covington, Fountain Central, North Vermillion and South Vermillion at Seeger, 8 a.m.
Prep Wrestling
Big 12 Conference Meet: Bloomington, Champaign Centennial, Champaign Central, Normal Community, Normal West, Peoria High, Peoria Manual, Peoria Notre Dame, Peoria Richwoods and Urbana at Danville, 8:45 a.m.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin/Armstrong-Potomac, Oakwood/Salt Fork and Westville/Georgetown-Ridge Farm at LeRoy Invitational, 9 a.m.
Hoopeston Area at St. Joseph-Ogden quadrangular, 9 a.m.
Women's College Basketball
Danville Area Community College at Lewis & Clark Community College, 1 p.m.
Minor-League Hockey
Quad-City Storm at Vermilion County Bobcats, 7 p.m.
SUNDAY
Men's College Basketball
Rend Lake College at Danville Area Community College, 3 p.m.
Women's College Basketball
Illinois at Northwestern, 2 p.m.
Minor-League Hockey
Vermilion County Bobcats at Peoria Rivermen, 3:15 p.m.
MONDAY
Prep Girls Basketball
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Hoopeston Area, 6 p.m.
Cissna Park at Oakwood, 6 p.m.
Georgetown-Ridge Farm at Chrisman, 6 p.m.
Milford at Schlarman Academy, 6 p.m.
Salt Fork at Iroquois West, 6 p.m.
Westville at Watseka, 6 p.m.
Men's College Basketball
Danville Area Community College at Wabash College JV
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Prep Boys Basketball
Vermilion County Tournament at the Mary Miller Gymnasium, fifth-place game: Westville vs. Georgetown-Ridge Farm, WHRK-FM 94.9 5 p.m.
Vermilion County Tournament at the Mary Miller Gymnasium, third-place game: Oakwood vs. Hoopeston Area, WHRK-FM 94.9, 6:30 p.m.
Vermilion County Tournament at the Mary Miller Gymnasium, championship game: Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin vs. Salt Fork, WHRK-FM 94.9 8 p.m.
Men's College Basketball
Wisconsin at Northwestern, Big Ten Network, 11 a.m.
Iowa at Ohio State, FOX, 1 p.m.
Boston College at Notre Dame, Bally Sports Midwest, 1 p.m.
DePaul at Providence, FS1, 1 p.m.
Nebraska at Penn State, Big Ten Network, 1:15 p.m.
Belmont at Bradley, Bally Sports Midwest, 3 p.m.
St. Bonaventure at Loyola (Chicago), NBC Sports Chicago, 3 p.m.
Golf
LPGA Tour: Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions, third round, GOLF, 11 a.m.
PGA Tour: The American Express, third round, GOLF, 2 p.m.
Champions Tour: Mitsubishi Electric Championship, second round, GOLF, 6 p.m.
National Football League
AFC Divisional Playoff: Jacksonville Jaguars at Kansas City Chiefs, NBC, 3:30 p.m.
NFC Divisional Playoff: New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles, FOX, 7 p.m.
National Hockey League
Chicago Blackhawks at St. Louis Blues, NBC Sports Chicago, Bally Sports Midwest, 7 p.m.
Tennis
Australian Open, third round, TENNIS, 9 a.m.
Australian Open, Round of 16, ESPN2, 7 p.m.
SUNDAY
Men's College Basketball
Michigan State at Indiana, CBS, 11 a.m.
Butler at Connecticut, FOX, 11 a.m.
Maryland at Purdue, FS1, noon
Women's College Basketball
Wisconsin at Penn State, Big Ten Network, 4 p.m.
Golf
LPGA Tour: Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions, final round, NBC, 1 p.m.
PGA Tour: The American Express, final round, GOLF, 2 p.m.
Champions Tour: Mitsubishi Electric Championship, final round, GOLF, 6 p.m.
National Football League
AFC Divisional Playoff: Cincinnati Bengals at Buffalo Bills, CBS, 2 p.m.
NFC Divisional Playoff: Dallas Cowboys at San Francisco 49ers, FOX, 5:30 p.m.
National Hockey League
Los Angeles Kings at Chicago Blackhawks, NBC Sports Chicago, 6 p.m.
Tennis
Australian Open, Round of 16, ESPN2, 6 p.m.
MONDAY
Women's College Basketball
Iowa at Ohio State, ESPN2, 6 p.m.
Indiana at Michigan, Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Atlanta Hawks at Chicago Bulls, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.
Tennis
Australian Open, Round of 16, TENNIS, 6 a.m.
Australian Open, quarterfinals, ESPN2, 8 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
