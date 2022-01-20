LOCAL SPORTS CALENDAR
TODAY
Prep Boys Basketball
Vermilion County Tournament at Palmer Arena: Armstrong-Potomac vs. Hoopeston Area, 5 p.m.
Vermilion County Tournament at Palmer Arena: Georgetown-Ridge Farm vs. Oakwood, 6:30 p.m.
Vermilion County Tournament at Palmer Arena: Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin vs. Salt Fork, 8 p.m.
Prep Girls Basketball
Covington at North Vermillion, 5 p.m.
Parke Heritage at Fountain Central, 5 p.m.
Danville at Normal Community, 6 p.m.
Prep Boys Swimming
Wabash River Conference Prelims: Attica, North Vermillion, Seeger and South Vermillion at Fountain Central, 5 p.m.
Prep Wrestling
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley at Westville/Georgetown-Ridge Farm, 5:30 p.m.
Hoopeston Area at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin/Armstrong-Potomac, 6 p.m.
Oakwood/Salt Fork at Rantoul, 6 p.m.
Women's College Basketball
Purdue at Illinois, 7 p.m.
FRIDAY
Prep Boys Basketball
Attica at Seeger, 5 p.m.
Crawfordsville at Fountain Central, 5 p.m.
North Vermillion at Parke Heritage, 5 p.m.
Southmont at Covington, 5 p.m.
Champaign Centennial at Danville, 6 p.m.
Prep Girls Basketball
Vermilion County Tournament at Palmer Arena, fifth-place game: Georgetown-Ridge Farm vs. TBD, 5 p.m.
Vermilion County Tournament at Palmer Arena, third-place game: teams TBD, 6:30 p.m.
Vermilion County Tournament at Palmer Arena, championship: teams TBD, 8 p.m.
Men's College Basketball
Illinois at Maryland, 6 p.m.
Minor League Hockey
Vermilion County Bobcats at Evansville Thunderbolts, 7 p.m.
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Prep Boys Basketball
Vermilion County Tournament at Palmer Arena: Armstrong-Potomac vs. Hoopeston Area, WHRK-FM 94.9, 5 p.m.
Vermilion County Tournament at Palmer Arena: Georgetown-Ridge Farm vs. Oakwood, WHRK-FM 94.9, 6:30 p.m.
Vermilion County Tournament at Palmer Arena: Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin vs. Salt Fork, WHRK-FM 94.9, 8 p.m.
Men's College Basketball
Purdue at Indiana, FS1, 6 p.m.
St. Louis at Massachusetts, Bally Sports Midwest, 6 p.m.
Connecticut at Butler, FS1, 8 p.m.
Women's College Basketball
Southern Illinois Edwardsville at Tennessee Tech, ESPNU, 4 p.m.
Maryland at Ohio State, Big Ten Network, 5 p.m.
Iowa at Minnesota, Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.
Golf
LPGA Tour: Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions, first round, GOLF, 11 a.m.
PGA Tour: The American Express, first round, GOLF, 2 p.m.
Champions Tour: Mitsubishi Electric Championship, first round, GOLF, 6 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Indiana Pacers at Golden State Warriors, TNT, 9:30 p.m.
Tennis
Australian Open, second round, TENNIS, 6 a.m.
Australian Open, third round, ESPN2, 8 p.m.
FRIDAY
Prep Boys Basketball
Attica at Seeger, WKZS-FM 103.1, 6:15 p.m.
Men's College Basketball
Illinois at Maryland, WDAN-AM 1490, WDNL-FM 102.1, FS1, 6 p.m.
Michigan State at Wisconsin, FS1, 8 p.m.
Golf
LPGA Tour: Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions, second round, GOLF, 11 a.m.
PGA Tour: The American Express, second round, GOLF, 2 p.m.
Champions Tour: Mitsubishi Electric Championship, GOLF, 6 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Chicago Bulls at Milwaukee Bucks, NBC Sports Chicago, 7:30 p.m.
National Hockey League
Minnesota Wild at Chicago Blackhawks, NBC Sports Chicago PLUS, 7:30 p.m.
St. Louis Blues at Seattle Kraken, Bally Sports Midwest, 9:30 p.m.
Tennis
Australian Open, third round, TENNIS, 6 a.m.
Australian Open, third round, ESPN2, 8 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
