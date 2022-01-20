LOCAL SPORTS CALENDAR

TODAY

Prep Boys Basketball

Vermilion County Tournament at Palmer Arena: Armstrong-Potomac vs. Hoopeston Area, 5 p.m.

Vermilion County Tournament at Palmer Arena: Georgetown-Ridge Farm vs. Oakwood, 6:30 p.m.

Vermilion County Tournament at Palmer Arena: Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin vs. Salt Fork, 8 p.m.

Prep Girls Basketball

Covington at North Vermillion, 5 p.m.

Parke Heritage at Fountain Central, 5 p.m.

Danville at Normal Community, 6 p.m.

Prep Boys Swimming

Wabash River Conference Prelims: Attica, North Vermillion, Seeger and South Vermillion at Fountain Central, 5 p.m.

Prep Wrestling

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley at Westville/Georgetown-Ridge Farm, 5:30 p.m.

Hoopeston Area at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin/Armstrong-Potomac, 6 p.m.

Oakwood/Salt Fork at Rantoul, 6 p.m.

Women's College Basketball

Purdue at Illinois, 7 p.m.

FRIDAY

Prep Boys Basketball

Attica at Seeger, 5 p.m.

Crawfordsville at Fountain Central, 5 p.m.

North Vermillion at Parke Heritage, 5 p.m.

Southmont at Covington, 5 p.m.

Champaign Centennial at Danville, 6 p.m.

Prep Girls Basketball

Vermilion County Tournament at Palmer Arena, fifth-place game: Georgetown-Ridge Farm vs. TBD, 5 p.m.

Vermilion County Tournament at Palmer Arena, third-place game: teams TBD, 6:30 p.m.

Vermilion County Tournament at Palmer Arena, championship: teams TBD, 8 p.m.

Men's College Basketball

Illinois at Maryland, 6 p.m.

Minor League Hockey

Vermilion County Bobcats at Evansville Thunderbolts, 7 p.m.

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Prep Boys Basketball

Vermilion County Tournament at Palmer Arena: Armstrong-Potomac vs. Hoopeston Area, WHRK-FM 94.9, 5 p.m.

Vermilion County Tournament at Palmer Arena: Georgetown-Ridge Farm vs. Oakwood, WHRK-FM 94.9, 6:30 p.m.

Vermilion County Tournament at Palmer Arena: Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin vs. Salt Fork, WHRK-FM 94.9, 8 p.m.

Men's College Basketball

Purdue at Indiana, FS1, 6 p.m.

St. Louis at Massachusetts, Bally Sports Midwest, 6 p.m.

Connecticut at Butler, FS1, 8 p.m.

Women's College Basketball

Southern Illinois Edwardsville at Tennessee Tech, ESPNU, 4 p.m.

Maryland at Ohio State, Big Ten Network, 5 p.m.

Iowa at Minnesota, Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

Golf

LPGA Tour: Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions, first round, GOLF, 11 a.m.

PGA Tour: The American Express, first round, GOLF, 2 p.m.

Champions Tour: Mitsubishi Electric Championship, first round, GOLF, 6 p.m.

National Basketball Association

Indiana Pacers at Golden State Warriors, TNT, 9:30 p.m.

Tennis

Australian Open, second round, TENNIS, 6 a.m.

Australian Open, third round, ESPN2, 8 p.m.

FRIDAY

Prep Boys Basketball

Attica at Seeger, WKZS-FM 103.1, 6:15 p.m.

Men's College Basketball

Illinois at Maryland, WDAN-AM 1490, WDNL-FM 102.1, FS1, 6 p.m.

Michigan State at Wisconsin, FS1, 8 p.m.

Golf

LPGA Tour: Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions, second round, GOLF, 11 a.m.

PGA Tour: The American Express, second round, GOLF, 2 p.m.

Champions Tour: Mitsubishi Electric Championship, GOLF, 6 p.m.

National Basketball Association

Chicago Bulls at Milwaukee Bucks, NBC Sports Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

National Hockey League

Minnesota Wild at Chicago Blackhawks, NBC Sports Chicago PLUS, 7:30 p.m.

St. Louis Blues at Seattle Kraken, Bally Sports Midwest, 9:30 p.m.

Tennis

Australian Open, third round, TENNIS, 6 a.m.

Australian Open, third round, ESPN2, 8 p.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

CONTACT US

Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151

Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210

E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com

Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.

