TODAY

Prep Boys Basketball

Vermilion County Tournament: Westville vs. Armstrong-Potomac, 5 p.m.

Vermilion County Tournament: Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin vs. Hoopeston Area, 6:30 p.m.

Vermilion County Tournament: Salt Fork vs. Oakwood, 8 p.m.

Prep Girls Basketball

North Vermillion at Covington, 5 p.m.

Fountain Central at Parke Heritage, 5:30 p.m.

Schlarman Academy at Heritage, 6 p.m.

Danville at Champaign Centennial, 7 p.m.

Prep Boys Swimming

Wabash River Conference Meet Prelims: Attica, Covington, Fountain Central, North Vermillion and South Vermillion at Seeger, 4 p.m.

Prep Girls Swimming

Wabash River Conference Meet Prelims: Attica, Covington, Fountain Central, North Vermillion and South Vermillion at Seeger, 4 p.m.

Prep Wrestling

North Vermillion at Tri-West, 5 p.m.

Westville/Georgetown-Ridge Farm at Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley, 5:30 p.m.

Charleston and Rantoul at Oakwood/Salt Fork, 6 p.m. (Oakwood)

Dwight at Hoopeston Area, 6 p.m.

Men's College Basketball

Indiana at Illinois, 7:30 p.m.

FRIDAY

Prep Boys Basketball

Covington at Southmont, 5 p.m.

Fountain Central at Crawfordsville, 5 p.m.

Parke Heritage at North Vermillion, 5 p.m.

Seeger at Attica, 5 p.m.

Bloomington at Danville, 6 p.m.

Prep Girls Basketball

Vermilion County Tournament at the Mary Miller Gymnasium, fifth-place game: Westville vs. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 5 p.m.

Vermilion County Tournament at the Mary Miller Gymnasium, third-place game: Georgetown-Ridge Farm vs. Armstrong-Potomac or Oakwood, 6:30 p.m.

Vermilion County Tournament at the Mary Miller Gymnasium, championship game: Salt Fork vs. Armstrong-Potomac or Oakwood, 8 p.m.

Minor-League Hockey

Evansville Thunderbolts at Vermilion County Bobcats, 7 p.m.

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Prep Boys Basketball

Vermilion County Tournament: Westville vs. Armstrong-Potomac, WHRK-FM 94.9 5 p.m.

Vermilion County Tournament: Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin vs. Hoopeston Area, WHRK-FM 94.9, 6:30 p.m.

North Vermillion at Covington, WKZS-FM 103.1, 6:30 p.m.

Vermilion County Tournament: Salt Fork vs. Oakwood, WHRK-FM 94.9, 8 p.m.

Men's College Basketball

Rutgers at Michigan State, FS1, 5:30 p.m.

Purdue at Minnesota, ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Michigan at Maryland, ESPN, 6 p.m.

Indiana at Illinois, WDAN-AM 1490, WDNL-FM 102.1, FS1, 7:30 p.m.

Women's College Basketball

Northwestern at Ohio State, Big Ten Network, 5:30 p.m.

Michigan at Rutgers, Big Ten Network, 7:30 p.m.

Golf

LPGA Tour: Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions, first round, GOLF, 11 a.m.

PGA Tour: The American Express, first round, GOLF, 2 p.m.

National Basketball Association

Chicago Bulls vs. Detroit Pistons, NBC Sports Chicago, 2 p.m.

National Hockey League

Chicago Blackhawks at Philadelphia Flyers, NBC Sports Chicago, 6 p.m.

Nashville Predators at St. Louis Blues, Bally Sports Midwest, 7 p.m.

Tennis

Australian Open, second round, TENNIS, 6 a.m.

Australian Open, third round, ESPN2, 8 p.m.

FRIDAY

Prep Boys Basketball

Bloomington at Danville, WDAN-AM 1490, 7:20 p.m.

Prep Girls Basketball

Vermilion County Tournament at the Mary Miller Gymnasium, fifth-place game: Westville vs. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, WHRK-FM 94.9, 5 p.m.

Vermilion County Tournament at the Mary Miller Gymnasium, third-place game: Georgetown-Ridge Farm vs. Oakwood, WHRK-FM 94.9, 6:30 p.m.

Vermilion County Tournament at the Mary Miller Gymnasium, championship game: Salt Fork vs. Armstrong-Potomac, WHRK-FM 94.9, 8 p.m.

Golf

LPGA Tour: Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions, second round, GOLF, 11 a.m.

PGA Tour: The American Express, second round, GOLF, 2 p.m.

Champions Tour: Mitsubishi Electric Championship, first round, GOLF, 6 p.m.

Men's College Basketball

Ohio State at Nebraska, Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

St. Louis at Loyola (Chicago), CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Xavier at DePaul, FS1, 7:30 p.m.

Northwestern at Iowa, Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.

National Basketball Association

Indiana Pacers at Denver Nuggets, Bally Sports Midwest, 8 p.m.

Tennis

Australian Open, third round, TENNIS, 6 a.m.

Australian Open, third round, ESPN2, 8 p.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

