TODAY
Prep Boys Basketball
Vermilion County Tournament: Westville vs. Armstrong-Potomac, 5 p.m.
Vermilion County Tournament: Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin vs. Hoopeston Area, 6:30 p.m.
Vermilion County Tournament: Salt Fork vs. Oakwood, 8 p.m.
Prep Girls Basketball
North Vermillion at Covington, 5 p.m.
Fountain Central at Parke Heritage, 5:30 p.m.
Schlarman Academy at Heritage, 6 p.m.
Danville at Champaign Centennial, 7 p.m.
Prep Boys Swimming
Wabash River Conference Meet Prelims: Attica, Covington, Fountain Central, North Vermillion and South Vermillion at Seeger, 4 p.m.
Prep Girls Swimming
Wabash River Conference Meet Prelims: Attica, Covington, Fountain Central, North Vermillion and South Vermillion at Seeger, 4 p.m.
Prep Wrestling
North Vermillion at Tri-West, 5 p.m.
Westville/Georgetown-Ridge Farm at Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley, 5:30 p.m.
Charleston and Rantoul at Oakwood/Salt Fork, 6 p.m. (Oakwood)
Dwight at Hoopeston Area, 6 p.m.
Men's College Basketball
Indiana at Illinois, 7:30 p.m.
FRIDAY
Prep Boys Basketball
Covington at Southmont, 5 p.m.
Fountain Central at Crawfordsville, 5 p.m.
Parke Heritage at North Vermillion, 5 p.m.
Seeger at Attica, 5 p.m.
Bloomington at Danville, 6 p.m.
Prep Girls Basketball
Vermilion County Tournament at the Mary Miller Gymnasium, fifth-place game: Westville vs. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 5 p.m.
Vermilion County Tournament at the Mary Miller Gymnasium, third-place game: Georgetown-Ridge Farm vs. Armstrong-Potomac or Oakwood, 6:30 p.m.
Vermilion County Tournament at the Mary Miller Gymnasium, championship game: Salt Fork vs. Armstrong-Potomac or Oakwood, 8 p.m.
Minor-League Hockey
Evansville Thunderbolts at Vermilion County Bobcats, 7 p.m.
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Prep Boys Basketball
Vermilion County Tournament: Westville vs. Armstrong-Potomac, WHRK-FM 94.9 5 p.m.
Vermilion County Tournament: Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin vs. Hoopeston Area, WHRK-FM 94.9, 6:30 p.m.
North Vermillion at Covington, WKZS-FM 103.1, 6:30 p.m.
Vermilion County Tournament: Salt Fork vs. Oakwood, WHRK-FM 94.9, 8 p.m.
Men's College Basketball
Rutgers at Michigan State, FS1, 5:30 p.m.
Purdue at Minnesota, ESPN2, 6 p.m.
Michigan at Maryland, ESPN, 6 p.m.
Indiana at Illinois, WDAN-AM 1490, WDNL-FM 102.1, FS1, 7:30 p.m.
Women's College Basketball
Northwestern at Ohio State, Big Ten Network, 5:30 p.m.
Michigan at Rutgers, Big Ten Network, 7:30 p.m.
Golf
LPGA Tour: Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions, first round, GOLF, 11 a.m.
PGA Tour: The American Express, first round, GOLF, 2 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Chicago Bulls vs. Detroit Pistons, NBC Sports Chicago, 2 p.m.
National Hockey League
Chicago Blackhawks at Philadelphia Flyers, NBC Sports Chicago, 6 p.m.
Nashville Predators at St. Louis Blues, Bally Sports Midwest, 7 p.m.
Tennis
Australian Open, second round, TENNIS, 6 a.m.
Australian Open, third round, ESPN2, 8 p.m.
FRIDAY
Prep Boys Basketball
Bloomington at Danville, WDAN-AM 1490, 7:20 p.m.
Prep Girls Basketball
Vermilion County Tournament at the Mary Miller Gymnasium, fifth-place game: Westville vs. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, WHRK-FM 94.9, 5 p.m.
Vermilion County Tournament at the Mary Miller Gymnasium, third-place game: Georgetown-Ridge Farm vs. Oakwood, WHRK-FM 94.9, 6:30 p.m.
Vermilion County Tournament at the Mary Miller Gymnasium, championship game: Salt Fork vs. Armstrong-Potomac, WHRK-FM 94.9, 8 p.m.
Golf
LPGA Tour: Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions, second round, GOLF, 11 a.m.
PGA Tour: The American Express, second round, GOLF, 2 p.m.
Champions Tour: Mitsubishi Electric Championship, first round, GOLF, 6 p.m.
Men's College Basketball
Ohio State at Nebraska, Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.
St. Louis at Loyola (Chicago), CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.
Xavier at DePaul, FS1, 7:30 p.m.
Northwestern at Iowa, Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Indiana Pacers at Denver Nuggets, Bally Sports Midwest, 8 p.m.
Tennis
Australian Open, third round, TENNIS, 6 a.m.
Australian Open, third round, ESPN2, 8 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
