LOCAL SPORTS CALENDAR

TODAY

Prep Boys Basketball

Vermilion County Tournament at Palmer Arena: Hoopeston Area vs. Salt Fork, 5 p.m.

LaSalette Academy at Milford, 6 p.m.

Vermilion County Tournament at Palmer Arena: Armstrong-Potomac vs. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 6:30 p.m.

Vermilion County Tournament at Palmer Arena: Oakwood vs. Westville, 8 p.m.

Prep Girls Basketball

Crawfordsville at Covington, 5 p.m.

Seeger at North Montgomery, 5 p.m.

South Vermillion at North Vermillion, 5 p.m.

Prep Boys Swimming

Danville at Champaign Centennial, 4:30 p.m.

Southmont at Fountain Central, 5 p.m.

Prep Girls Swimming

Southmont at Fountain Central, 5 p.m.

Prep Wrestling

Champaign Central and Danville at Peoria Manual, 4 p.m.

Covington at Crawfordsville, 5 p.m.

Fountain Central at Benton Central, 5 p.m.

Seeger at Lafayette Central Catholic, 5:30 p.m.

Oakwood/Salt Fork and Westville/Georgetown-Ridge Farm at Hoopeston Area, 6 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Prep Girls Basketball

Vermilion County Tournament at Palmer Arena: Hoopeston Area vs. Westville, 5 p.m.

Vermilion County Tournament at Palmer Arena: Oakwood vs. Salt Fork, 6:30 p.m.

Vermilion County Tournament at Palmer Arena: Armstrong-Potomac vs. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 8 p.m.

Prep Girls Swimming

Wabash River Conference Prelims: Attica, North Vermillion, Seeger and South Vermillion at Fountain Central, 5 p.m.

Men's College Basketball

Parkland College at Danville Area Community College, 7:30 p.m.

Women's College Basketball

Parkland College at Danville Area Community College, 5:30 p.m.

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Prep Girls Basketball

Oakwood at Georgetown-Ridge Farm, WITY-AM 980, 6 p.m.

Men's College Basketball

Maryland at Michigan, ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Butler at Connecticut, FS1, 6 p.m.

IUPUI at Ohio State, Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

Loyola (Chicago) at Evansville, NBC Sports Chicago PLUS, Bally Sports Midwest, 7 p.m. 

Wisconsin at Northwestern, Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.

Tennis

Australian Open, second round, ESPN2, 8 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Men's College Basketball

Minnesota at Penn State, Big Ten Network, 5:30 p.m.

Iowa at Rutgers, Big Ten Network, 7:30 p.m.

Xavier at DePaul, FS1, 8 p.m.

New Mexico at Colorado State, CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.

National Basketball Association

Cleveland Cavaliers at Chicago Bulls, NBC Sports Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

Indiana Pacers at Los Angeles Lakers, Bally Sports Midwest, 9:30 p.m.

Tennis

Australian Open, second round, TENNIS, 6 a.m.

Australian Open, second round, ESPN2, 8 p.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

