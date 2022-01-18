LOCAL SPORTS CALENDAR
TODAY
Prep Boys Basketball
Vermilion County Tournament at Palmer Arena: Hoopeston Area vs. Salt Fork, 5 p.m.
LaSalette Academy at Milford, 6 p.m.
Vermilion County Tournament at Palmer Arena: Armstrong-Potomac vs. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 6:30 p.m.
Vermilion County Tournament at Palmer Arena: Oakwood vs. Westville, 8 p.m.
Prep Girls Basketball
Crawfordsville at Covington, 5 p.m.
Seeger at North Montgomery, 5 p.m.
South Vermillion at North Vermillion, 5 p.m.
Prep Boys Swimming
Danville at Champaign Centennial, 4:30 p.m.
Southmont at Fountain Central, 5 p.m.
Prep Girls Swimming
Southmont at Fountain Central, 5 p.m.
Prep Wrestling
Champaign Central and Danville at Peoria Manual, 4 p.m.
Covington at Crawfordsville, 5 p.m.
Fountain Central at Benton Central, 5 p.m.
Seeger at Lafayette Central Catholic, 5:30 p.m.
Oakwood/Salt Fork and Westville/Georgetown-Ridge Farm at Hoopeston Area, 6 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Prep Girls Basketball
Vermilion County Tournament at Palmer Arena: Hoopeston Area vs. Westville, 5 p.m.
Vermilion County Tournament at Palmer Arena: Oakwood vs. Salt Fork, 6:30 p.m.
Vermilion County Tournament at Palmer Arena: Armstrong-Potomac vs. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 8 p.m.
Prep Girls Swimming
Wabash River Conference Prelims: Attica, North Vermillion, Seeger and South Vermillion at Fountain Central, 5 p.m.
Men's College Basketball
Parkland College at Danville Area Community College, 7:30 p.m.
Women's College Basketball
Parkland College at Danville Area Community College, 5:30 p.m.
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Prep Girls Basketball
Oakwood at Georgetown-Ridge Farm, WITY-AM 980, 6 p.m.
Men's College Basketball
Maryland at Michigan, ESPN2, 6 p.m.
Butler at Connecticut, FS1, 6 p.m.
IUPUI at Ohio State, Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.
Loyola (Chicago) at Evansville, NBC Sports Chicago PLUS, Bally Sports Midwest, 7 p.m.
Wisconsin at Northwestern, Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.
Tennis
Australian Open, second round, ESPN2, 8 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Men's College Basketball
Minnesota at Penn State, Big Ten Network, 5:30 p.m.
Iowa at Rutgers, Big Ten Network, 7:30 p.m.
Xavier at DePaul, FS1, 8 p.m.
New Mexico at Colorado State, CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Cleveland Cavaliers at Chicago Bulls, NBC Sports Chicago, 7:30 p.m.
Indiana Pacers at Los Angeles Lakers, Bally Sports Midwest, 9:30 p.m.
Tennis
Australian Open, second round, TENNIS, 6 a.m.
Australian Open, second round, ESPN2, 8 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
