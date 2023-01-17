TODAY
Prep Boys Basketball
Vermilion County Tournament: Oakwood vs. Armstrong-Potomac, 5 p.m.
Danville at Teutopolis, 6 p.m.
Vermilion County Tournament: Salt Fork vs. Westville, 6:30 p.m.
Vermilion County Tournament: Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin vs. Georgetown-Ridge Farm, 8 p.m.
Prep Girls Basketball
Covington at Crawfordsville, 5 p.m.
North Montgomery at Seeger, 5 p.m.
North Vermillion at South Vermillion, 5 p.m.
Schlarman Academy at Cissna Park, 6 p.m.
Prep Boys Swimming
Champaign Centennial and Champaign St. Thomas More at Danville, 4:30 p.m.
Fountain Central at Southmont, 5 p.m.
Prep Girls Swimming
Fountain Central at Southmont, 5 p.m.
Prep Wrestling
Benton Central at Fountain Central, 5 p.m.
Crawfordsville at Covington, 5 p.m.
Lafayette Central Catholic at Seeger, 5:30 p.m.
Ridgeview/Lexington at Oakwood/Salt Fork, 5:30 p.m. (Salt Fork)
WEDNESDAY
Prep Boys Basketball
Schlarman Academy at Iroquois West, 6 p.m.
Prep Girls Basketball
Vermilion County Tournament: Hoopeston Area vs. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 5 p.m.
Vermilion County Tournament: Salt Fork vs. Georgetown-Ridge Farm, 6:30 p.m.
Vermilion County Tournament: Armstrong-Potomac vs. Oakwood, 8 p.m.
Prep Wrestling
Champaign Central and Danville at Peoria Manual, 4 p.m.
Men's College Basketball
Danville Area Community College at Parkland College, 7:30 p.m.
Women's College Basketball
Danville Area Community College at Parkland College, 5:30 p.m.
Indiana at Illinois, 7 p.m.
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Prep Boys Basketball
Vermilion County Tournament: Oakwood vs. Armstrong-Potomac, WHRK-FM 94.9, 5 p.m.
Vermilion County Tournament: Salt Fork vs. Westville, WHRK-FM 94.9, 6:30 p.m.
Vermilion County Tournament: Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin vs. Georgetown-Ridge Farm, WHRK-FM 94.9, 8 p.m.
Men's College Basketball
Creighton at Butler, FS1, 6 p.m.
Penn State at Wisconsin, Big Ten Network, 7:30 p.m.
National Hockey League
Buffalo Sabres at Chicago Blackhawks, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.
Tennis
Australian Open, first round, TENNIS, 6 a.m.
Australian Open, first round, ESPN2, 8 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Men's College Basketball
Ohio State at Nebraska, Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.
St. Louis at Loyola (Chicago), CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.
Xavier at DePaul, FS1, 7:30 p.m.
Northwestern at Iowa, Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.
Tennis
Australian Open, second round, TENNIS, 6 a.m.
Australian Open, second round, ESPN2, 8 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
