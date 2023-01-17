TODAY

Prep Boys Basketball

Vermilion County Tournament: Oakwood vs. Armstrong-Potomac, 5 p.m.

Danville at Teutopolis, 6 p.m.

Vermilion County Tournament: Salt Fork vs. Westville, 6:30 p.m.

Vermilion County Tournament: Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin vs. Georgetown-Ridge Farm, 8 p.m.

Prep Girls Basketball

Covington at Crawfordsville, 5 p.m.

North Montgomery at Seeger, 5 p.m.

North Vermillion at South Vermillion, 5 p.m.

Schlarman Academy at Cissna Park, 6 p.m.

Prep Boys Swimming

Champaign Centennial and Champaign St. Thomas More at Danville, 4:30 p.m.

Fountain Central at Southmont, 5 p.m.

Prep Girls Swimming

Fountain Central at Southmont, 5 p.m.

Prep Wrestling

Benton Central at Fountain Central, 5 p.m.

Crawfordsville at Covington, 5 p.m.

Lafayette Central Catholic at Seeger, 5:30 p.m.

Ridgeview/Lexington at Oakwood/Salt Fork, 5:30 p.m. (Salt Fork)

WEDNESDAY

Prep Boys Basketball

Schlarman Academy at Iroquois West, 6 p.m.

Prep Girls Basketball

Vermilion County Tournament: Hoopeston Area vs. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 5 p.m.

Vermilion County Tournament: Salt Fork vs. Georgetown-Ridge Farm, 6:30 p.m.

Vermilion County Tournament: Armstrong-Potomac vs. Oakwood, 8 p.m.

Prep Wrestling

Champaign Central and Danville at Peoria Manual, 4 p.m.

Men's College Basketball

Danville Area Community College at Parkland College, 7:30 p.m.

Women's College Basketball

Danville Area Community College at Parkland College, 5:30 p.m.

Indiana at Illinois, 7 p.m.

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Prep Boys Basketball

Vermilion County Tournament: Oakwood vs. Armstrong-Potomac, WHRK-FM 94.9, 5 p.m.

Vermilion County Tournament: Salt Fork vs. Westville, WHRK-FM 94.9, 6:30 p.m.

Vermilion County Tournament: Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin vs. Georgetown-Ridge Farm, WHRK-FM 94.9, 8 p.m.

Men's College Basketball

Creighton at Butler, FS1, 6 p.m.

Penn State at Wisconsin, Big Ten Network, 7:30 p.m.

National Hockey League

Buffalo Sabres at Chicago Blackhawks, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.

Tennis

Australian Open, first round, TENNIS, 6 a.m.

Australian Open, first round, ESPN2, 8 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Men's College Basketball

Ohio State at Nebraska, Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

St. Louis at Loyola (Chicago), CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Xavier at DePaul, FS1, 7:30 p.m.

Northwestern at Iowa, Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.

Tennis

Australian Open, second round, TENNIS, 6 a.m.

Australian Open, second round, ESPN2, 8 p.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

