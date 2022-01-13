LOCAL SPORTS CALENDAR

TODAY

Prep Boys Basketball

Vermilion County Tournament at Palmer Arena: Georgetown-Ridge Farm vs. Westville, 3:45 p.m.

Seeger at Fountain Central, 5 p.m.

Vermilion County Tournament at Palmer Arena: Armstrong-Potomac vs. Salt Fork, 5:15 p.m.

Olympia at LaSalette Academy, 5:30 p.m.

Vermilion County Tournament at Palmer Arena: Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin vs. Hoopeston Area, 6:45 p.m.

Prep Girls Basketball

Vermilion County Tournament at Palmer Arena: Georgetown-Ridge Farm vs. Oakwood, 10:30 a.m.

Vermilion County Tournament at Palmer Arena: Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin vs. Westville, noon

Vermilion County Tournament at Palmer Arena: Armstrong-Potomac vs. Hoopeston Area, 1:30 p.m.

Prep Boys Bowling

IHSA State Series: Hoopeston Area at Danville Regional, 10 a.m. (Lincoln Lanes)

Prep Girls Bowling

Taylorville at Hoopeston Area, 10 a.m.

Prep Boys Swimming

Bi-County Meet: Attica and Seeger at Fountain Central, 8 a.m.

Danville and Normal West at Springfield High, 2 p.m.

Prep Girls Swimming

Bi-County Meet: Attica and Seeger at Fountain Central, 8 a.m.

Prep Wrestling

Wabash River Conference Tournament: Attica, Covington, Fountain Central, Parke Heritage, Riverton Parke, Seeger and South Vermillion at North Vermillion, 8 a.m.

Danville at Urbana Invitational, 9:30 a.m.

Anna-Jonesboro and Westville/Georgetown-Ridge Farm at LeRoy, 10 a.m.

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin/Armstrong-Potomac at Toledo Cumberland

Men's College Basketball

Rend Lake College at Danville Area Community College, 3 p.m.

Women's College Basketball

Danville Area Community College at Lewis & Clark Community College, 1 p.m.

Minor League Hockey

Vermilion County Bobcats at Peoria Rivermen, 7:15 p.m.

SUNDAY

Prep Boys Basketball

Chicago Marshall MLK Shootout: Danville vs. Tinley Park, 4 p.m.

Prep Girls Basketball

Chicago Marshall MLK Shootout: Danville vs. East St. Louis, 1 p.m.

Women's College Basketball

Illinois at Penn State, 1 p.m.

MONDAY

Prep Boys Basketball

LaSalette Academy at Arthur Christian, 6 p.m.

Prep Girls Basketball

Vermilion County Tournament at Palmer Arena: Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin vs. Hoopeston Area, 5 p.m.

Vermilion County Tournament at Palmer Arena: Armstrong-Potomac vs. Westville, 6:30 p.m.

Vermilion County Tournament at Palmer Arena: Salt Fork vs. Georgetown-Ridge Farm, 8 p.m.

Prep Girls Bowling

Hoopeston Area at Sterling MLK Invitational, 9:15 a.m.

Prep Boys Swimming

North Vermillion at South Vermillion, 5 p.m.

Prep Girls Swimming

North Vermillion at South Vermillion, 5 p.m.

Men's College Basketball

Purdue at Illinois, 11 a.m.

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Prep Girls Basketball

Oakwood at Georgetown-Ridge Farm, WITY-AM 980, 6 p.m.

Men's College Basketball

Northwestern at Michigan State, Big Ten Network, 11 a.m.

Rutgers at Maryland, Big Ten Network, 1 p.m.

Fordham at St. Louis, USA, 1:30 p.m.

Loyola (Chicago) at Indiana State, CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

College Football

Hula Bowl, CBS Sports Network, 11 a.m.

Golf

PGA Tour: Sony Open, third round, GOLF, 6 p.m.

National Basketball Association

Chicago Bulls at Boston Celtics, NBC Sports Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

National Football League

AFC Wild Card: Las Vegas Raiders at Cincinnati Bengals, NBC, 3:30 p.m.

AFC Wild Card: New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills, CBS, 7 p.m.

National Hockey League

Toronto Maple Leafs at St. Louis Blues, Bally Sports Midwest,6 p.m.

Anaheim Ducks at Chicago Blackhawks, NBC Sports Chicago PLUS, 7:30 p.m.

SUNDAY

Men's College Basketball

Butler at Villanova, FS1, 11 a.m.

Penn State at Ohio State, Big Ten Network, 11 a.m.

Iowa at Minnesota, Big Ten Network, 1 p.m.

Women's College Basketball

St. Louis at Dayton, CBS Sports Network, 11 a.m.

North Carolina at Notre Dame, Bally Sports Midwest, noon

Indiana at Purdue, FS1, 1 p.m.

Michigan at Maryland, ESPN, 4 p.m.

Nebraska at Iowa, Big Ten Network, 5 p.m.

College Wrestling

Iowa at Illinois, Big Ten Network, 3 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour: Sony Open, final round, GOLF, 5 p.m.

National Football League

NFC Wild Card: Philadelphia Eagles at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, FOX, noon

NFC Wild Card: San Francisco 49ers at Dallas Cowboys, CBS, 3:30 p.m.

AFC Wild Card: Pittsburgh Steelers at Kansas City Chiefs, NBC, 7:15 p.m.

Tennis

Australian Open, first round, ESPN, 6 p.m.

MONDAY

Men's College Basketball

Purdue at Illinois, WDAN-AM 1490, WDNL-FM 102.1, FOX, 11 a.m.

Notre Dame at Howard, FOX, 1:30 p.m.

Indiana at Nebraska, Big Ten Network, 5 p.m.

College Wrestling

Michigan State at Indiana, Big Ten Network, 2:30 p.m.

National Basketball Association

Chicago Bulls at Memphis Grizzlies, TNT, 2:30 p.m.

National Football League

NFC Wild Card: Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams, ESPN, ESPN2, 7:15 p.m.

National Hockey League

Chicago Blackhawks at Seattle Kraken, NBC Sports Chicago, 4 p.m.

Nashville Predators at St. Louis Blues, Bally Sports Midwest, 7:30 p.m.

Tennis

Australian Open, first round, TENNIS, 6 a.m.

Australian Open, first round, ESPN2, 10:30 p.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

