LOCAL SPORTS CALENDAR
TODAY
Prep Boys Basketball
Vermilion County Tournament at Palmer Arena: Georgetown-Ridge Farm vs. Westville, 3:45 p.m.
Seeger at Fountain Central, 5 p.m.
Vermilion County Tournament at Palmer Arena: Armstrong-Potomac vs. Salt Fork, 5:15 p.m.
Olympia at LaSalette Academy, 5:30 p.m.
Vermilion County Tournament at Palmer Arena: Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin vs. Hoopeston Area, 6:45 p.m.
Prep Girls Basketball
Vermilion County Tournament at Palmer Arena: Georgetown-Ridge Farm vs. Oakwood, 10:30 a.m.
Vermilion County Tournament at Palmer Arena: Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin vs. Westville, noon
Vermilion County Tournament at Palmer Arena: Armstrong-Potomac vs. Hoopeston Area, 1:30 p.m.
Prep Boys Bowling
IHSA State Series: Hoopeston Area at Danville Regional, 10 a.m. (Lincoln Lanes)
Prep Girls Bowling
Taylorville at Hoopeston Area, 10 a.m.
Prep Boys Swimming
Bi-County Meet: Attica and Seeger at Fountain Central, 8 a.m.
Danville and Normal West at Springfield High, 2 p.m.
Prep Girls Swimming
Bi-County Meet: Attica and Seeger at Fountain Central, 8 a.m.
Prep Wrestling
Wabash River Conference Tournament: Attica, Covington, Fountain Central, Parke Heritage, Riverton Parke, Seeger and South Vermillion at North Vermillion, 8 a.m.
Danville at Urbana Invitational, 9:30 a.m.
Anna-Jonesboro and Westville/Georgetown-Ridge Farm at LeRoy, 10 a.m.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin/Armstrong-Potomac at Toledo Cumberland
Men's College Basketball
Rend Lake College at Danville Area Community College, 3 p.m.
Women's College Basketball
Danville Area Community College at Lewis & Clark Community College, 1 p.m.
Minor League Hockey
Vermilion County Bobcats at Peoria Rivermen, 7:15 p.m.
SUNDAY
Prep Boys Basketball
Chicago Marshall MLK Shootout: Danville vs. Tinley Park, 4 p.m.
Prep Girls Basketball
Chicago Marshall MLK Shootout: Danville vs. East St. Louis, 1 p.m.
Women's College Basketball
Illinois at Penn State, 1 p.m.
MONDAY
Prep Boys Basketball
LaSalette Academy at Arthur Christian, 6 p.m.
Prep Girls Basketball
Vermilion County Tournament at Palmer Arena: Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin vs. Hoopeston Area, 5 p.m.
Vermilion County Tournament at Palmer Arena: Armstrong-Potomac vs. Westville, 6:30 p.m.
Vermilion County Tournament at Palmer Arena: Salt Fork vs. Georgetown-Ridge Farm, 8 p.m.
Prep Girls Bowling
Hoopeston Area at Sterling MLK Invitational, 9:15 a.m.
Prep Boys Swimming
North Vermillion at South Vermillion, 5 p.m.
Prep Girls Swimming
North Vermillion at South Vermillion, 5 p.m.
Men's College Basketball
Purdue at Illinois, 11 a.m.
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Prep Girls Basketball
Oakwood at Georgetown-Ridge Farm, WITY-AM 980, 6 p.m.
Men's College Basketball
Northwestern at Michigan State, Big Ten Network, 11 a.m.
Rutgers at Maryland, Big Ten Network, 1 p.m.
Fordham at St. Louis, USA, 1:30 p.m.
Loyola (Chicago) at Indiana State, CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.
College Football
Hula Bowl, CBS Sports Network, 11 a.m.
Golf
PGA Tour: Sony Open, third round, GOLF, 6 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Chicago Bulls at Boston Celtics, NBC Sports Chicago, 7:30 p.m.
National Football League
AFC Wild Card: Las Vegas Raiders at Cincinnati Bengals, NBC, 3:30 p.m.
AFC Wild Card: New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills, CBS, 7 p.m.
National Hockey League
Toronto Maple Leafs at St. Louis Blues, Bally Sports Midwest,6 p.m.
Anaheim Ducks at Chicago Blackhawks, NBC Sports Chicago PLUS, 7:30 p.m.
SUNDAY
Men's College Basketball
Butler at Villanova, FS1, 11 a.m.
Penn State at Ohio State, Big Ten Network, 11 a.m.
Iowa at Minnesota, Big Ten Network, 1 p.m.
Women's College Basketball
St. Louis at Dayton, CBS Sports Network, 11 a.m.
North Carolina at Notre Dame, Bally Sports Midwest, noon
Indiana at Purdue, FS1, 1 p.m.
Michigan at Maryland, ESPN, 4 p.m.
Nebraska at Iowa, Big Ten Network, 5 p.m.
College Wrestling
Iowa at Illinois, Big Ten Network, 3 p.m.
Golf
PGA Tour: Sony Open, final round, GOLF, 5 p.m.
National Football League
NFC Wild Card: Philadelphia Eagles at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, FOX, noon
NFC Wild Card: San Francisco 49ers at Dallas Cowboys, CBS, 3:30 p.m.
AFC Wild Card: Pittsburgh Steelers at Kansas City Chiefs, NBC, 7:15 p.m.
Tennis
Australian Open, first round, ESPN, 6 p.m.
MONDAY
Men's College Basketball
Purdue at Illinois, WDAN-AM 1490, WDNL-FM 102.1, FOX, 11 a.m.
Notre Dame at Howard, FOX, 1:30 p.m.
Indiana at Nebraska, Big Ten Network, 5 p.m.
College Wrestling
Michigan State at Indiana, Big Ten Network, 2:30 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Chicago Bulls at Memphis Grizzlies, TNT, 2:30 p.m.
National Football League
NFC Wild Card: Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams, ESPN, ESPN2, 7:15 p.m.
National Hockey League
Chicago Blackhawks at Seattle Kraken, NBC Sports Chicago, 4 p.m.
Nashville Predators at St. Louis Blues, Bally Sports Midwest, 7:30 p.m.
Tennis
Australian Open, first round, TENNIS, 6 a.m.
Australian Open, first round, ESPN2, 10:30 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
CONTACT US
Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151
Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210
E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com
Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.
