TODAY
Prep Boys Basketball
Schlarman Academy at North Vermillion, 2 p.m.
Vermilion County Tournament: Hoopeston Area vs. Georgetown-Ridge Farm, 3:45 p.m.
Fountain Central at Seeger, 5 p.m.
Vermilion County Tournament: Oakwood vs. Westville, 5:15 p.m.
Danville at La Salette Academy, 6 p.m.
Vermilion County Tournament: Salt Fork vs. Armstrong-Potomac, 6:45 p.m.
Prep Boys Swimming
Bi-County Meet: Attica, Covington and Fountain Central at Seeger, 8 a.m.
Danville and Springfield High at Normal West, 10 a.m.
Prep Girls Swimming
Bi-County Meet: Attica, Covington and Fountain Central at Seeger, 8 a.m.
Prep Wrestling
Wabash River Conference Tournament: Attica, Covington, Fountain Central, North Vermillion, Riverton Parke, Seeger and South Vermillion at Parke Heritage, 8 a.m.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin/Armstrong-Potomac at Cumberland, 9 a.m.
Chicago Brother Rice and Oakwood/Salt Fork at Yorkville Christian, 9 a.m.
Danville at Normal University High Invitational, 9:30 a.m.
Hoopeston Area at Reed-Custer Invitational
Men's College Basketball
Danville Area Community College at Illinois Central Community College, 3 p.m.
Women's College Basketball
Danville Area Community College at Illinois Central Community College, 1 p.m.
Minor-League Hockey
Quad-City Storm at Vermilion County Bobcats, 7 p.m.
SUNDAY
Women's College Basketball
Illinois at Minnesota, 2 p.m.
MONDAY
Prep Girls Basketball
Vermilion County Tournament: Oakwood vs. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 5 p.m.
Vermilion County Tournament: Armstrong-Potomac vs. Hoopeston Area, 6:30 p.m.
Vermilion County Tournament: Salt Fork vs. Westville, 8 p.m.
Prep Boys Swimming
South Vermillion at North Vermillion, 5 p.m.
Prep Girls Bowling
Hoopeston Area at MLK Bowling Invitational, 9:15 a.m.
Prep Girls Swimming
South Vermillion at North Vermillion, 5 p.m.
Men's College Basketball
Illinois at Minnesota, 5 p.m.
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Men's College Basketball
Loyola (Chicago) at St. Joseph's, USA, 11:30 a.m.
Wisconsin at Indiana, CBS, noon
Illinois-Chicago at Murray State, NBC Sports Chicago, Bally Sports Midwest, 3 p.m.
Women's College Basketball
Penn State at Iowa, Big Ten Network, 11:30 a.m.
Ohio State at Nebraska, Big Ten Network, 1:30 p.m.
Creighton at Butler, FS1, 3 p.m.
College Football
Hula Bowl, CBS Sports Network, 11 a.m.
Golf
PGA Tour: Sony Open, third round, NBC, 3 p.m.
PGA Tour: Sony Open, third round, GOLF, 5 p.m.
National Football League
NFC Wild Card: Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers, FOX, 3:30 p.m.
AFC Wild Card: Los Angeles Chargers at Jacksonville Jaguars, NBC, 7:15 p.m.
National Hockey League
Tampa Bay Lightning at St. Louis Blues, Bally Sports Midwest, 7 p.m.
Seattle Kraken at Chicago Blackhawks, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.
SUNDAY
Men's College Basketball
Northwestern at Michigan, Big Ten Network, 11 a.m.
Ohio State at Rutgers, Big Ten Network, 1:15 p.m.
Maryland at Iowa, Big Ten Network, 3:30 p.m.
Villanova at Butler, FS1, 6 p.m.
Michigan State at Illinois, WDAN-AM 1490, WDNL-FM 102.1, FS1, 8 p.m.
Women's College Basketball
Illinois State at Belmont, Bally Sports Midwest, NBC Sports Chicago PLUS, 2 p.m.
Golf
PGA Tour: Sony Open, final round, NBC, 3 p.m.
PGA Tour: Sony Open, final round, GOLF, 5 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Golden State Warriors at Chicago Bulls, NBC Sports Chicago, 2:30 p.m.
National Football League
AFC Wild Card: Buffalo Bills at Miami Dolphins, CBS, noon
NFC Wild Card: New York Giants at Minnesota Vikings, FOX, 3:15 p.m.
AFC Wild Card: Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals, NBC, 7:15 p.m.
Tennis
Australian Open, first round, ESPN, 6 p.m.
MONDAY
Men's College Basketball
Purdue at Michigan State, FOX, 1:30 p.m.
Illinois at Minnesota, WDAN-AM 1490, WDNL-FM 102.1, Big Ten Network, 5 p.m.
National Football League
NFC Wild Card: Dallas Cowboys at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, 7 p.m.
National Hockey League
Ottawa Senators at St. Louis Blues, Bally Sports Midwest, 7 p.m.
Tennis
Australian Open, first round, GOLF, 6 a.m.
Australian Open, first round, ESPN2, 10:30 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
