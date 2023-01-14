TODAY

Prep Boys Basketball

Schlarman Academy at North Vermillion, 2 p.m.

Vermilion County Tournament: Hoopeston Area vs. Georgetown-Ridge Farm, 3:45 p.m.

Fountain Central at Seeger, 5 p.m.

Vermilion County Tournament: Oakwood vs. Westville, 5:15 p.m.

Danville at La Salette Academy, 6 p.m.

Vermilion County Tournament: Salt Fork vs. Armstrong-Potomac, 6:45 p.m.

Prep Boys Swimming

Bi-County Meet: Attica, Covington and Fountain Central at Seeger, 8 a.m.

Danville and Springfield High at Normal West, 10 a.m.

Prep Girls Swimming

Bi-County Meet: Attica, Covington and Fountain Central at Seeger, 8 a.m.

Prep Wrestling

Wabash River Conference Tournament: Attica, Covington, Fountain Central, North Vermillion, Riverton Parke, Seeger and South Vermillion at Parke Heritage, 8 a.m.

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin/Armstrong-Potomac at Cumberland, 9 a.m.

Chicago Brother Rice and Oakwood/Salt Fork at Yorkville Christian, 9 a.m.

Danville at Normal University High Invitational, 9:30 a.m.

Hoopeston Area at Reed-Custer Invitational

Men's College Basketball

Danville Area Community College at Illinois Central Community College, 3 p.m.

Women's College Basketball

Danville Area Community College at Illinois Central Community College, 1 p.m.

Minor-League Hockey

Quad-City Storm at Vermilion County Bobcats, 7 p.m.

SUNDAY

Women's College Basketball

Illinois at Minnesota, 2 p.m.

MONDAY

Prep Girls Basketball

Vermilion County Tournament: Oakwood vs. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 5 p.m.

Vermilion County Tournament: Armstrong-Potomac vs. Hoopeston Area, 6:30 p.m.

Vermilion County Tournament: Salt Fork vs. Westville, 8 p.m.

Prep Boys Swimming

South Vermillion at North Vermillion, 5 p.m.

Prep Girls Bowling

Hoopeston Area at MLK Bowling Invitational, 9:15 a.m.

Prep Girls Swimming

South Vermillion at North Vermillion, 5 p.m.

Men's College Basketball

Illinois at Minnesota, 5 p.m.

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Men's College Basketball

Loyola (Chicago) at St. Joseph's, USA, 11:30 a.m.

Wisconsin at Indiana, CBS, noon

Illinois-Chicago at Murray State, NBC Sports Chicago, Bally Sports Midwest, 3 p.m.

Women's College Basketball

Penn State at Iowa, Big Ten Network, 11:30 a.m.

Ohio State at Nebraska, Big Ten Network, 1:30 p.m.

Creighton at Butler, FS1, 3 p.m.

College Football

Hula Bowl, CBS Sports Network, 11 a.m.

Golf

PGA Tour: Sony Open, third round, NBC, 3 p.m.

PGA Tour: Sony Open, third round, GOLF, 5 p.m.

National Football League

NFC Wild Card: Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers, FOX, 3:30 p.m.

AFC Wild Card: Los Angeles Chargers at Jacksonville Jaguars, NBC, 7:15 p.m.

National Hockey League

Tampa Bay Lightning at St. Louis Blues, Bally Sports Midwest, 7 p.m.

Seattle Kraken at Chicago Blackhawks, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.

SUNDAY

Men's College Basketball

Northwestern at Michigan, Big Ten Network, 11 a.m.

Ohio State at Rutgers, Big Ten Network, 1:15 p.m.

Maryland at Iowa, Big Ten Network, 3:30 p.m.

Villanova at Butler, FS1, 6 p.m.

Michigan State at Illinois, WDAN-AM 1490, WDNL-FM 102.1, FS1, 8 p.m.

Women's College Basketball

Illinois State at Belmont, Bally Sports Midwest, NBC Sports Chicago PLUS, 2 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour: Sony Open, final round, NBC, 3 p.m.

PGA Tour: Sony Open, final round, GOLF, 5 p.m.

National Basketball Association

Golden State Warriors at Chicago Bulls, NBC Sports Chicago, 2:30 p.m.

National Football League

AFC Wild Card: Buffalo Bills at Miami Dolphins, CBS, noon

NFC Wild Card: New York Giants at Minnesota Vikings, FOX, 3:15 p.m.

AFC Wild Card: Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals, NBC, 7:15 p.m.

Tennis

Australian Open, first round, ESPN, 6 p.m.

MONDAY

Men's College Basketball

Purdue at Michigan State, FOX, 1:30 p.m.

Illinois at Minnesota, WDAN-AM 1490, WDNL-FM 102.1, Big Ten Network, 5 p.m.

National Football League

NFC Wild Card: Dallas Cowboys at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, 7 p.m.

National Hockey League

Ottawa Senators at St. Louis Blues, Bally Sports Midwest, 7 p.m.

Tennis

Australian Open, first round, GOLF, 6 a.m.

Australian Open, first round, ESPN2, 10:30 p.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

CONTACT US

Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151

Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210

E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com

Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.

Tags

Trending Video