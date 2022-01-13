LOCAL SPORTS CALENDAR
TODAY
Prep Girls Basketball
Covington at Parke Heritage, 5 p.m.
Fountain Central at Tri-County, 5 p.m.
North Vermillion at Shakamak, 5 p.m.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Watseka, 6 p.m.
Cissna Park at Hoopeston Area, 6 p.m.
Iroquois West at Armstrong-Potomac, 6 p.m.
Oakwood at Georgetown-Ridge Farm, 6 p.m.
Schlarman Academy at Chrisman, 6 p.m.
Urbana at Danville, 6 p.m.
Westville at Salt Fork, 6 p.m.
Prep Boys Swimming
Attica and Seeger at North Vermillion, 5 p.m.
Lafayette Jefferson at Fountain Central, 5 p.m.
Prep Girls Swimming
Attica and Seeger at North Vermillion, 5 p.m.
Lafayette Jefferson at Fountain Central, 5 p.m.
Prep Wrestling
Hoopeston Area and Prairie Central at Ridgeview, 5:30 p.m.
Seeger at North Montgomery, 5:30 p.m.
Westville/Georgetown-Ridge Farm at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin/Armstrong-Potomac, 6 p.m.
Women's College Basketball
Northwestern at Illinois, 7 p.m.
FRIDAY
Prep Boys Basketball
Covington at Parke Heritage, 5 p.m.
South Vermillion at Fountain Central, 5 p.m.
Cissna Park at North Vermillion, 5:30 p.m.
Danville at Peoria Richwoods, 6 p.m.
DeLand-Weldon at LaSalette Academy, 6 p.m.
Hoopeston Area at Urbana University High, 6 p.m.
Southmont at Seeger, 6:30 p.m.
Prep Girls Basketball
Southmont at Seeger, 5 p.m.
Men's College Basketball
Michigan at Illinois, 8 p.m.
Minor League Hockey
Vermilion County Bobcats at Peoria Rivermen, 7:15 p.m.
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Prep Girls Basketball
Oakwood at Georgetown-Ridge Farm, WITY-AM 980, 6 p.m.
Men's College Basketball
Seton Hall at DePaul, FS1, 4 p.m.
Ohio State at Wisconsin, ESPN2, 6 p.m.
Butler at Georgetown, FS1, 6 p.m.
Southern Illinois-Edwardsville at Eastern Illinois, ESPNU, 8 p.m.
Indiana at Iowa, FS1, 8 p.m.
Women's National Basketball
Nebraska at Indiana, Big Ten Network, 5 p.m.
Golf
PGA Tour: Sony Open, first round, GOLF, 6 p.m.
National Hockey League
Seattle Kraken at St. Louis Blues, Bally Sports Midwest, 7 p.m.
Montreal Canadiens at Chicago Blackhawks, NBC Sports Chicago, 7:30 p.m.
FRIDAY
Prep Boys Basketball
Covington at Parke Heritage, WKZS-FM 103.1, 6:30 p.m.
Men's College Basketball
Nebraska at Purdue, FS1, 5:30 p.m.
Michigan at Illinois, WDAN-AM 1490, WDNL-FM 102.1, FS1, 8 p.m.
Golf
PGA Tour: Sony Open, second round, GOLF, 6 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Phoenix Suns at Indiana Pacers, Bally Sports Midwest, 6 p.m.
Golden State Warriors at Chicago Bulls, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
CONTACT US
Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151
Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210
E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com
Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.
