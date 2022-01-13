LOCAL SPORTS CALENDAR

TODAY

Prep Girls Basketball

Covington at Parke Heritage, 5 p.m.

Fountain Central at Tri-County, 5 p.m.

North Vermillion at Shakamak, 5 p.m.

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Watseka, 6 p.m.

Cissna Park at Hoopeston Area, 6 p.m.

Iroquois West at Armstrong-Potomac, 6 p.m.

Oakwood at Georgetown-Ridge Farm, 6 p.m.

Schlarman Academy at Chrisman, 6 p.m.

Urbana at Danville, 6 p.m.

Westville at Salt Fork, 6 p.m.

Prep Boys Swimming

Attica and Seeger at North Vermillion, 5 p.m.

Lafayette Jefferson at Fountain Central, 5 p.m.

Prep Girls Swimming

Attica and Seeger at North Vermillion, 5 p.m.

Lafayette Jefferson at Fountain Central, 5 p.m.

Prep Wrestling

Hoopeston Area and Prairie Central at Ridgeview, 5:30 p.m.

Seeger at North Montgomery, 5:30 p.m.

Westville/Georgetown-Ridge Farm at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin/Armstrong-Potomac, 6 p.m.

Women's College Basketball

Northwestern at Illinois, 7 p.m.

FRIDAY

Prep Boys Basketball

Covington at Parke Heritage, 5 p.m.

South Vermillion at Fountain Central, 5 p.m.

Cissna Park at North Vermillion, 5:30 p.m.

Danville at Peoria Richwoods, 6 p.m.

DeLand-Weldon at LaSalette Academy, 6 p.m.

Hoopeston Area at Urbana University High, 6 p.m.

Southmont at Seeger, 6:30 p.m.

Prep Girls Basketball

Southmont at Seeger, 5 p.m.

Men's College Basketball

Michigan at Illinois, 8 p.m.

Minor League Hockey

Vermilion County Bobcats at Peoria Rivermen, 7:15 p.m.

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Prep Girls Basketball

Oakwood at Georgetown-Ridge Farm, WITY-AM 980, 6 p.m.

Men's College Basketball

Seton Hall at DePaul, FS1, 4 p.m.

Ohio State at Wisconsin, ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Butler at Georgetown, FS1, 6 p.m.

Southern Illinois-Edwardsville at Eastern Illinois, ESPNU, 8 p.m.

Indiana at Iowa, FS1, 8 p.m.

Women's National Basketball

Nebraska at Indiana, Big Ten Network, 5 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour: Sony Open, first round, GOLF, 6 p.m.

National Hockey League

Seattle Kraken at St. Louis Blues, Bally Sports Midwest, 7 p.m.

Montreal Canadiens at Chicago Blackhawks, NBC Sports Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

FRIDAY

Prep Boys Basketball

Covington at Parke Heritage, WKZS-FM 103.1, 6:30 p.m.

Men's College Basketball

Nebraska at Purdue, FS1, 5:30 p.m.

Michigan at Illinois, WDAN-AM 1490, WDNL-FM 102.1, FS1, 8 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour: Sony Open, second round, GOLF, 6 p.m.

National Basketball Association

Phoenix Suns at Indiana Pacers, Bally Sports Midwest, 6 p.m.

Golden State Warriors at Chicago Bulls, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

CONTACT US

Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151

Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210

E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com

Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.

