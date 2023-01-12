TODAY

Prep Girls Basketball

Parke Heritage at Covington, 5 p.m.

Bloomington at Danville, 5:30 p.m.

Tri-County at Fountain Central, 5:30 p.m.

Shakamak at North Vermillion, 5:45 p.m.

Armstrong-Potomac at Iroquois West, 6 p.m.

Chrisman at Schlarman Academy, 6 p.m.

Georgetown-Ridge Farm at Oakwood, 6 p.m.

Hoopeston Area at Cissna Park, 6 p.m.

Salt Fork at Westville, 6 p.m.

Watseka at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 6 p.m.

Prep Boys Swimming

Attica, Covington, North Vermillion at Seeger, 5 p.m.

Fountain Central at Lafayette Jefferson, 5 p.m.

Prep Girls Swimming

Attica, Covington, North Vermillion at Seeger, 5 p.m.

Fountain Central at Lafayette Jefferson, 5 p.m.

FRIDAY

Prep Boys Basketball

Fountain Central at South Vermillion, 5 p.m.

Parke Heritage at Covington, 5 p.m.

Seeger at Southmont, 5 p.m.

Danville at Normal West, 6 p.m.

Urbana University High at Hoopeston Area, 6 p.m.

Prep Girls Basketball

Seeger at Southmont, 5 p.m.

Vermilion County Tournament: Georgetown-Ridge Farm vs. Westville, 5 p.m.

Vermilion County Tournament: Oakwood vs. Hoopeston Area, 6:30 p.m.

Vermilion County Tournament: Armstrong-Potomac vs. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 8 p.m.

Prep Wrestling

Hoopeston Area at Reed-Custer Invitational

Men's College Basketball

Michigan State at Illinois, 8 p.m.

Minor-League Hockey

Vermilion County Bobcats at Quad-City Storm, 7:10 p.m.

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Men's College Basketball

Minnesota at Ohio State, FS1, 5:30 p.m.

Michigan at Iowa, ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Women's College Basketball

Maryland at Indiana, Big Ten Network, 5:30 p.m.

Rutgers at Minnesota, Big Ten Network, 7:30 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour: Sony Open, first round, GOLF, 6 p.m.

National Hockey League

Calgary Flames at St. Louis Blues, Bally Sports Midwest, 7 p.m.

Colorado Avalanche at Chicago Blackhawks, NBC Sports Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

FRIDAY

Prep Boys Basketball

Fountain Central at South Vermillion, WKZS-FM 103.1, 6:30 p.m.

Men's College Basketball

Nebraska at Purdue, Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

Villanova at Butler, FS1, 6 p.m.

Michigan State at Illinois, WDAN-AM 1490, WDNL-FM 102.1, FS1, 8 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour: Sony Open, second round, GOLF, 6 p.m.

National Basketball Association

Atlanta Hawks at Indiana Pacers, Bally Sports Midwest, 6 p.m.

Oklahoma City Thunder at Chicago Bulls, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

