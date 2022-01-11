LOCAL SPORTS CALENDAR
TODAY
Prep Boys Basketball
Fountain Central at Covington, 5 p.m.
Armstrong-Potomac at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 6 p.m.
Danville at Bloomington, 6 p.m.
Georgetown-Ridge Farm at Watseka, 6 p.m.
Hoopeston Area at Schlarman Academy, 6 p.m.
LaSalette Academy at Urbana University High, 6 p.m.
Milford at Oakwood, 6 p.m.
Salt Fork at Cissna Park, 6 p.m.
Westville at Iroquois West, 6 p.m.
Prep Girls Basketball
Attica at North Vermillion, 5:30 p.m.
Milford at Armstrong-Potomac, 6 p.m.
Rantoul at Danville, 6 p.m.
Prep Boys Swimming
Lafayette Central Catholic at Fountain Central, 5 p.m.
Seeger at Southmont, 5 p.m.
Prep Girls Swimming
Lafayette Central Catholic at Fountain Central, 5 p.m.
Seeger at Southmont, 5 p.m.
Prep Wrestling
North Putnam at Covington, 5 p.m.
Southmont at Fountain Central, 5 p.m.
South Putnam at North Vermillion, 5 p.m.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin/Armstrong-Potomac and Faith Christian at Seeger, 5:30 p.m.
LeRoy at Westville/Georgetown-Ridge Farm, 5:30 p.m.
Mattoon at Oakwood/Salt Fork, 6 p.m. (Salt Fork)
Men's College Basketball
Illinois at Nebraska, 7:30 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Men's College Basketball
Danville Area Community College at Illinois Central College, 7:30 p.m.
Women's College Basketball
Danville Area Community College at Illinois Central College, 5:30 p.m.
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Prep Boys Basketball
Westville at Iroquois West, WHRK-FM 94.9, 6 p.m.
Men's College Basketball
Rutgers at Penn State, 5:30 p.m.
DePaul at Marquette, FS1, 6 p.m.
Saint Louis at Dayton, CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.
Illinois at Nebraska, WDAN-AM 1490, WDNL-FM 102.1, Big Ten Network, 7:30 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Detroit Pistons at Chicago Bulls, NBC Sports Chicago, PLUS, 7 p.m.
National Hockey League
Chicago Blackhawks at Columbus Blue Jackets, NBC Sports Chicago, 6 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Men's College Basketball
Minnesota at Michigan State, Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.
Utah State at Colorado State, CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.
Illinois State at Drake, NBC Sports Chicago, Bally Sports Midwest, 7 p.m.
Maryland at Northwestern, Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Brooklyn Nets at Chicago Bulls, ESPN, 9 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
