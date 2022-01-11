LOCAL SPORTS CALENDAR

TODAY

Prep Boys Basketball

Fountain Central at Covington, 5 p.m.

Armstrong-Potomac at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 6 p.m.

Danville at Bloomington, 6 p.m.

Georgetown-Ridge Farm at Watseka, 6 p.m.

Hoopeston Area at Schlarman Academy, 6 p.m.

LaSalette Academy at Urbana University High, 6 p.m.

Milford at Oakwood, 6 p.m.

Salt Fork at Cissna Park, 6 p.m.

Westville at Iroquois West, 6 p.m.

Prep Girls Basketball

Attica at North Vermillion, 5:30 p.m.

Milford at Armstrong-Potomac, 6 p.m.

Rantoul at Danville, 6 p.m.

Prep Boys Swimming

Lafayette Central Catholic at Fountain Central, 5 p.m.

Seeger at Southmont, 5 p.m.

Prep Girls Swimming

Lafayette Central Catholic at Fountain Central, 5 p.m.

Seeger at Southmont, 5 p.m.

Prep Wrestling

North Putnam at Covington, 5 p.m.

Southmont at Fountain Central, 5 p.m.

South Putnam at North Vermillion, 5 p.m.

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin/Armstrong-Potomac and Faith Christian at Seeger, 5:30 p.m.

LeRoy at Westville/Georgetown-Ridge Farm, 5:30 p.m.

Mattoon at Oakwood/Salt Fork, 6 p.m. (Salt Fork)

Men's College Basketball

Illinois at Nebraska, 7:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Men's College Basketball

Danville Area Community College at Illinois Central College, 7:30 p.m.

Women's College Basketball

Danville Area Community College at Illinois Central College, 5:30 p.m.

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Prep Boys Basketball

Westville at Iroquois West, WHRK-FM 94.9, 6 p.m.

Men's College Basketball

Rutgers at Penn State, 5:30 p.m.

DePaul at Marquette, FS1, 6 p.m.

Saint Louis at Dayton, CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Illinois at Nebraska, WDAN-AM 1490, WDNL-FM 102.1, Big Ten Network, 7:30 p.m.

National Basketball Association

Detroit Pistons at Chicago Bulls, NBC Sports Chicago, PLUS, 7 p.m.

National Hockey League

Chicago Blackhawks at Columbus Blue Jackets, NBC Sports Chicago, 6 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Men's College Basketball

Minnesota at Michigan State, Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

Utah State at Colorado State, CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Illinois State at Drake, NBC Sports Chicago, Bally Sports Midwest, 7 p.m.

Maryland at Northwestern, Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.

National Basketball Association

Brooklyn Nets at Chicago Bulls, ESPN, 9 p.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

CONTACT US

Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151

Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210

E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com

Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.

