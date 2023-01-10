TODAY

Prep Boys Basketball

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Armstrong-Potomac, 6 p.m.

Cissna Park at Salt Fork, 6 p.m.

Danville at Urbana, 6 p.m.

Iroquois West at Westville, 6 p.m.

Oakwood at Milford, 6 p.m.

Schlarman Academy at Hoopeston Area, 6 p.m.

Watseka at Georgetown-Ridge Farm, 6 p.m.

Prep Girls Basketball

North Vermillion at Attica, 5 p.m.

Seeger at Tri-County, 5 p.m.

Covington at Fountain Central, 5:30 p.m.

Danville at Rantoul, 6 p.m.

Prep Boys Swimming

Attica and Covington at Benton Central, 5 p.m.

Lafayette Central Catholic at Fountain Central, 5 p.m.

Prep Girls Swimming

Attica and Covington at Benton Central, 5 p.m.

Lafayette Central Catholic at Fountain Central, 5 p.m.

Prep Wrestling

Crawfordsville at Covington, 5 p.m.

Fountain Central at Southmont, 5 p.m.

Hoopeston Area and St. Joseph-Ogden at South Vermillion, 5 p.m.

North Vermillion at South Putnam, 5 p.m.

Faith Christian and Seeger at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin/Armstrong-Potomac, 5:30 p.m.

Westville/Georgetown-Ridge Farm at LeRoy, 5:30 p.m.

Oakwood/Salt Fork at Mattoon, 6 p.m.

Men's College Basketball

Kankakee Community College at Danville Area Community College, 6 p.m.

Illinois at Nebraska, 8 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Prep Boys Basketball

Georgetown-Ridge Farm at Westville, 6 p.m.

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Men's College Basketball

Butler at St. John's, FS1, 5:30 p.m.

Michigan State at Northwestern, 6 p.m.

VCU at Loyola-Chicago, CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Georgia Tech at Notre Dame, ACC Network, 6 p.m.

Illinois at Nebraska, WDAN-AM 1490, WDNL-FM 102.1, Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.

Villanova at DePaul, CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m.

Women's College Basketball

Michigan at Purdue, Big Ten Network, 5:30 p.m.

National Hockey League

Calgary Flames at St. Louis Blues, Bally Sports Midwest, 7 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Men's College Basketball

Indiana at Penn State, Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

Rutgers at Northwestern, Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.

National Basketball Association

Chicago Bulls at Washington Wizards, NBC Sports Chicago, ESPN, 6 p.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

