TODAY
Prep Boys Basketball
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Armstrong-Potomac, 6 p.m.
Cissna Park at Salt Fork, 6 p.m.
Danville at Urbana, 6 p.m.
Iroquois West at Westville, 6 p.m.
Oakwood at Milford, 6 p.m.
Schlarman Academy at Hoopeston Area, 6 p.m.
Watseka at Georgetown-Ridge Farm, 6 p.m.
Prep Girls Basketball
North Vermillion at Attica, 5 p.m.
Seeger at Tri-County, 5 p.m.
Covington at Fountain Central, 5:30 p.m.
Danville at Rantoul, 6 p.m.
Prep Boys Swimming
Attica and Covington at Benton Central, 5 p.m.
Lafayette Central Catholic at Fountain Central, 5 p.m.
Prep Girls Swimming
Attica and Covington at Benton Central, 5 p.m.
Lafayette Central Catholic at Fountain Central, 5 p.m.
Prep Wrestling
Crawfordsville at Covington, 5 p.m.
Fountain Central at Southmont, 5 p.m.
Hoopeston Area and St. Joseph-Ogden at South Vermillion, 5 p.m.
North Vermillion at South Putnam, 5 p.m.
Faith Christian and Seeger at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin/Armstrong-Potomac, 5:30 p.m.
Westville/Georgetown-Ridge Farm at LeRoy, 5:30 p.m.
Oakwood/Salt Fork at Mattoon, 6 p.m.
Men's College Basketball
Kankakee Community College at Danville Area Community College, 6 p.m.
Illinois at Nebraska, 8 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Prep Boys Basketball
Georgetown-Ridge Farm at Westville, 6 p.m.
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Men's College Basketball
Butler at St. John's, FS1, 5:30 p.m.
Michigan State at Northwestern, 6 p.m.
VCU at Loyola-Chicago, CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.
Georgia Tech at Notre Dame, ACC Network, 6 p.m.
Illinois at Nebraska, WDAN-AM 1490, WDNL-FM 102.1, Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.
Villanova at DePaul, CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m.
Women's College Basketball
Michigan at Purdue, Big Ten Network, 5:30 p.m.
National Hockey League
Calgary Flames at St. Louis Blues, Bally Sports Midwest, 7 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Men's College Basketball
Indiana at Penn State, Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.
Rutgers at Northwestern, Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Chicago Bulls at Washington Wizards, NBC Sports Chicago, ESPN, 6 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
CONTACT US
Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151
Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210
E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com
Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.