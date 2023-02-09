TODAY

Prep Girls Basketball

Armstrong-Potomac at Georgetown-Ridge Farm, 6 p.m.

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Westville, 6 p.m.

Hoopeston Area at Chrisman, 6 p.m.

Normal Community at Danville, 6 p.m.

Salt Fork at Schlarman Academy, 6 p.m.

Women's College Basketball

Illinois at Nebraska, 7 p.m.

FRIDAY

Prep Boys Basketball

Fountain Central at Parke Heritage, 5 p.m.

North Vermillion at Riverton Parke, 5 p.m.

Seeger at Covington, 5 p.m.

Georgetown-Ridge Farm at Hoopeston Area, 6 p.m.

Peoria Richwoods at Danville, 6 p.m.

Salt Fork at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 6 p.m.

Schlarman Academy at Oakwood, 6 p.m.

Westville at Armstrong-Potomac, 6 p.m.

Prep Wrestling

IHSA Class 1A sectional at Clinton

IHSA Class 1A sectional at Carterville

IHSA Class 2A sectional at Highland

Minor-League Hockey

Vermilion County Bobcats at Huntsville Havoc, 7 p.m.

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Prep Girls Basketball

Salt Fork at Schlarman Academy, WITY-AM 980, WITY-FM 99.5, 7:30 p.m.

Men's College Basketball

Iowa at Purdue, ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Northwestern at Ohio State,  FS1, 7 p.m.

Women's College Basketball

Iowa at Indiana, Big Ten Network, 5:30 p.m.

Maryland at Northwestern, Big Ten Network, 7:30 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour: WM Phoenix Open, first round, GOLF, 2:30 p.m.

National Basketball Association

Chicago Bulls at Brooklyn Nets, TNT, 6:30 p.m.

National Football League

NFL Honors, NBC, 8 p.m.

FRIDAY

Prep Boys Basketball

Peoria Richwoods at Danville, WDAN-AM 1490, 7:30 p.m.

Men's College Basketball

Xavier at Butler, FS1, 6 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour: WM Phoenix Open, second round, GOLF, 2:30 p.m.

National Basketball Association

Phoenix Suns at Indiana Pacers, Bally Sports Midwest, 6 p.m.

National Hockey League

Phoenix Coyotes at Chicago Blackhawks, NBC Sports Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

CONTACT US

Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151

Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210

E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com

Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.

Tags

Trending Video