TODAY
Prep Girls Basketball
Armstrong-Potomac at Georgetown-Ridge Farm, 6 p.m.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Westville, 6 p.m.
Hoopeston Area at Chrisman, 6 p.m.
Normal Community at Danville, 6 p.m.
Salt Fork at Schlarman Academy, 6 p.m.
Women's College Basketball
Illinois at Nebraska, 7 p.m.
FRIDAY
Prep Boys Basketball
Fountain Central at Parke Heritage, 5 p.m.
North Vermillion at Riverton Parke, 5 p.m.
Seeger at Covington, 5 p.m.
Georgetown-Ridge Farm at Hoopeston Area, 6 p.m.
Peoria Richwoods at Danville, 6 p.m.
Salt Fork at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 6 p.m.
Schlarman Academy at Oakwood, 6 p.m.
Westville at Armstrong-Potomac, 6 p.m.
Prep Wrestling
IHSA Class 1A sectional at Clinton
IHSA Class 1A sectional at Carterville
IHSA Class 2A sectional at Highland
Minor-League Hockey
Vermilion County Bobcats at Huntsville Havoc, 7 p.m.
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Prep Girls Basketball
Salt Fork at Schlarman Academy, WITY-AM 980, WITY-FM 99.5, 7:30 p.m.
Men's College Basketball
Iowa at Purdue, ESPN2, 6 p.m.
Northwestern at Ohio State, FS1, 7 p.m.
Women's College Basketball
Iowa at Indiana, Big Ten Network, 5:30 p.m.
Maryland at Northwestern, Big Ten Network, 7:30 p.m.
Golf
PGA Tour: WM Phoenix Open, first round, GOLF, 2:30 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Chicago Bulls at Brooklyn Nets, TNT, 6:30 p.m.
National Football League
NFL Honors, NBC, 8 p.m.
FRIDAY
Prep Boys Basketball
Peoria Richwoods at Danville, WDAN-AM 1490, 7:30 p.m.
Men's College Basketball
Xavier at Butler, FS1, 6 p.m.
Golf
PGA Tour: WM Phoenix Open, second round, GOLF, 2:30 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Phoenix Suns at Indiana Pacers, Bally Sports Midwest, 6 p.m.
National Hockey League
Phoenix Coyotes at Chicago Blackhawks, NBC Sports Chicago, 7:30 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
CONTACT US
Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151
Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210
E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com
Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.
