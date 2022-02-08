LOCAL SPORTS CALENDAR

TODAY

Prep Boys Basketball

South Vermillion at Seeger, 5 p.m.

Chrisman at Armstrong-Potomac, 6 p.m.

Georgetown-Ridge Farm at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 6 p.m.

Salt Fork at Oakwood, 6 p.m.

Schlarman Academy at Westville, 6 p.m.

Watseka at Hoopeston Area, 6 p.m.

Prep Girls Basketball

IHSAA Class 2A Clinton Prairie Sectional Championship: Seeger vs. Clinton Prairie, 6 p.m.

IHSAA Class 1A Attica Sectional Championship: North Vermillion vs. Lafayette Central Catholic, 6:30 p.m.

Hoopeston Area at Schlarman Academy, 7 p.m.

Men's College Basketball

Illinois at Purdue, 8 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Prep Boys Basketball

Danville at Peoria High, 4:30 p.m.

Salt Fork at Watseka, 6 p.m.

Prep Girls Basketball

Schlarman Academy at Westville, 6 p.m.

Prep Boys Swimming

Fountain Central and North Vermillion at North Montgomery, 5 p.m.

Men's College Basketball

Danville Area Community College at Parkland College, 7:30 p.m.

Women's College Basketball

Danville Area Community College at Parkland College, 5:30 p.m.

Indiana at Illinois, 7 p.m.

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Prep Boys Basketball

Watseka at Hoopeston Area, WITY-AM 980, 6 p.m.

Prep Girls Basketball

IHSAA Class 2A Clinton Prairie Sectional Championship: Seeger vs. Clinton Prairie, WKZS-FM 103.1, 6 p.m.

Men's College Basketball

Wisconsin at Michigan State, Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

Illinois at Purdue, WDAN-AM 1490, WDNL-FM 102.1, ESPN, 8 p.m.

Michigan at Penn State, ESPN2, 8 p.m.

Indiana at Northwestern, Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.

National Basketball Association

Indiana Pacers at Atlanta Hawks, Bally Sports Midwest, 6:30 p.m.

Winter Olympics

Women's Luge, USA, 7:30 a.m.

Men's Biathalon, Luge, Cross-County Skiing, NBC, 1 p.m.

Snowboarding, Alpine skiing, Luge, Freestyle Skiing, NBC, 7 p.m.

Women's snowboarding, USA, 7:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Men's College Basketball

Louisville at Notre Dame, ESPNU, 6 p.m. 

Ohio State at Rutgers, Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

Georgetown at DePaul, FS1, 8 p.m.

Loyola (Chicago) at Bradley, CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Nebraska, Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.

National Basketball Association

Chicago Bulls at Charlotte Hornets, NBC Sports Chicago, ESPN, 6:45 p.m.

National Hockey League

Chicago Blackhawks at Edmonton Oilers, NBC Sports Chicago PLUS, 7 p.m.

Winter Olympics

Women's snowboarding, Men's Hockey: ROC vs. Switzerland, women's speedskating, men's speedskating, men's hockey: Czech Republic vs. Denmark, USA, 12:35 a.m.

Alpine skiing, Luge, Nordic Combined, Snowboarding, NBC, 1 p.m.

Men's Curling: United States vs. ROC, CNBC, 4 p.m.

Women's snowboarding, Short-track speedskating, Men's figure skating, NBC, 7 p.m.

Women's Curling: United States vs. ROC, Men's hockey: Sweden vs. Latvia, CNBC, 7:05 p.m.

Men's Figure Skating, men's snowboarding, USA, 7:30 p.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

CONTACT US

Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151

Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210

E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com

Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you