LOCAL SPORTS CALENDAR
TODAY
Prep Boys Basketball
South Vermillion at Seeger, 5 p.m.
Chrisman at Armstrong-Potomac, 6 p.m.
Georgetown-Ridge Farm at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 6 p.m.
Salt Fork at Oakwood, 6 p.m.
Schlarman Academy at Westville, 6 p.m.
Watseka at Hoopeston Area, 6 p.m.
Prep Girls Basketball
IHSAA Class 2A Clinton Prairie Sectional Championship: Seeger vs. Clinton Prairie, 6 p.m.
IHSAA Class 1A Attica Sectional Championship: North Vermillion vs. Lafayette Central Catholic, 6:30 p.m.
Hoopeston Area at Schlarman Academy, 7 p.m.
Men's College Basketball
Illinois at Purdue, 8 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Prep Boys Basketball
Danville at Peoria High, 4:30 p.m.
Salt Fork at Watseka, 6 p.m.
Prep Girls Basketball
Schlarman Academy at Westville, 6 p.m.
Prep Boys Swimming
Fountain Central and North Vermillion at North Montgomery, 5 p.m.
Men's College Basketball
Danville Area Community College at Parkland College, 7:30 p.m.
Women's College Basketball
Danville Area Community College at Parkland College, 5:30 p.m.
Indiana at Illinois, 7 p.m.
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Prep Boys Basketball
Watseka at Hoopeston Area, WITY-AM 980, 6 p.m.
Prep Girls Basketball
IHSAA Class 2A Clinton Prairie Sectional Championship: Seeger vs. Clinton Prairie, WKZS-FM 103.1, 6 p.m.
Men's College Basketball
Wisconsin at Michigan State, Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.
Illinois at Purdue, WDAN-AM 1490, WDNL-FM 102.1, ESPN, 8 p.m.
Michigan at Penn State, ESPN2, 8 p.m.
Indiana at Northwestern, Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Indiana Pacers at Atlanta Hawks, Bally Sports Midwest, 6:30 p.m.
Winter Olympics
Women's Luge, USA, 7:30 a.m.
Men's Biathalon, Luge, Cross-County Skiing, NBC, 1 p.m.
Snowboarding, Alpine skiing, Luge, Freestyle Skiing, NBC, 7 p.m.
Women's snowboarding, USA, 7:30 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Men's College Basketball
Louisville at Notre Dame, ESPNU, 6 p.m.
Ohio State at Rutgers, Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.
Georgetown at DePaul, FS1, 8 p.m.
Loyola (Chicago) at Bradley, CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at Nebraska, Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Chicago Bulls at Charlotte Hornets, NBC Sports Chicago, ESPN, 6:45 p.m.
National Hockey League
Chicago Blackhawks at Edmonton Oilers, NBC Sports Chicago PLUS, 7 p.m.
Winter Olympics
Women's snowboarding, Men's Hockey: ROC vs. Switzerland, women's speedskating, men's speedskating, men's hockey: Czech Republic vs. Denmark, USA, 12:35 a.m.
Alpine skiing, Luge, Nordic Combined, Snowboarding, NBC, 1 p.m.
Men's Curling: United States vs. ROC, CNBC, 4 p.m.
Women's snowboarding, Short-track speedskating, Men's figure skating, NBC, 7 p.m.
Women's Curling: United States vs. ROC, Men's hockey: Sweden vs. Latvia, CNBC, 7:05 p.m.
Men's Figure Skating, men's snowboarding, USA, 7:30 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
CONTACT US
Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151
Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210
E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com
Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.
