TODAY
Prep Boys Basketball
Armstrong-Potomac at Chrisman, 6 p.m.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Georgetown-Ridge Farm, 6 p.m.
Hoopeston Area at Watseka, 6 p.m.
Oakwood at Salt Fork, 6 p.m.
Westville at Schlarman Academy, 6 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Prep Boys Swimming
North Montgomery and North Vermillion at Fountain Central, 5 p.m.
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Prep Boys Basketball
Westville at Schlarman Academy, WHRK-FM 94.9, 7:30 p.m.
Armstrong-Potomac at Chrisman, WITY-AM 980, WITY-FM 99.5, 7:30 p.m.
Men's College Basketball
Rutgers at Indiana, Big Ten Network, 5:30 p.m.
St. John's at Butler, FS1, 7:30 p.m.
Maryland at Michigan State, ESPN2, 8 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Chicago Bulls at Memphis Grizzlies, NBC Sports Chicago PLUS, 7 p.m.
National Hockey League
Anaheim Ducks at Chicago Blackhawks, NBC Sports Chicago, 7:30 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Men's College Basketball
Nebraska at Michigan, Big Ten Network, 5:30 p.m.
Wisconsin at Penn State, Big Ten Network, 7:30 p.m.
DePaul at Villanova, FS1, 7:30 p.m.
St. Joseph's at Loyola (Chicago), NBC Sports Chicago, 8 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
