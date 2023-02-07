TODAY

Prep Boys Basketball

Armstrong-Potomac at Chrisman, 6 p.m.

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Georgetown-Ridge Farm, 6 p.m.

Hoopeston Area at Watseka, 6 p.m.

Oakwood at Salt Fork, 6 p.m.

Westville at Schlarman Academy, 6 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Prep Boys Swimming

North Montgomery and North Vermillion at Fountain Central, 5 p.m.

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Prep Boys Basketball

Westville at Schlarman Academy, WHRK-FM 94.9, 7:30 p.m.

Armstrong-Potomac at Chrisman, WITY-AM 980, WITY-FM 99.5, 7:30 p.m.

Men's College Basketball

Rutgers at Indiana, Big Ten Network, 5:30 p.m.

St. John's at Butler, FS1, 7:30 p.m.

Maryland at Michigan State, ESPN2, 8 p.m.

National Basketball Association

Chicago Bulls at Memphis Grizzlies, NBC Sports Chicago PLUS, 7 p.m.

National Hockey League

Anaheim Ducks at Chicago Blackhawks, NBC Sports Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Men's College Basketball

Nebraska at Michigan, Big Ten Network, 5:30 p.m.

Wisconsin at Penn State, Big Ten Network, 7:30 p.m.

DePaul at Villanova, FS1, 7:30 p.m.

St. Joseph's at Loyola (Chicago), NBC Sports Chicago, 8 p.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

CONTACT US

Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151

Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210

E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com

Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.

Tags

Trending Video