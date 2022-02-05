LOCAL SPORTS CALENDAR
TODAY
Prep Boys Basketball
Benton Central at Covington, 10 a.m.
Normal West Shootout: Danville vs. Washington, 11:30 a.m.
Seeger at Frontier, 11 a.m.
South Newton at Fountain Central, 11 a.m.
Iroquois West at Oakwood, 2 p.m.
Arthur Christian at LaSalette Academy, 5 p.m.
Prep Girls Basketball
Milford at Hoopeston Area, 10 a.m.
Salt Fork at Oakwood, 11 a.m.
Peoria Manual at Danville, 2:30 p.m. (Mary Miller Complex)
IHSAA Class 2A Clinton Prairie Sectional: Fountain Central vs. Clinton Prairie, 2 p.m.
IHSAA Class 2A Clinton Prairie Sectional: Seeger vs. Sheridan, 4 p.m.
IHSAA Class 1A Attica Sectional: North Vermillion vs. Attica, 5 p.m.
Prep Boys Swimming
Big 12 Conference Championships: Bloomington, Champaign Centennial, Champaign Central, Danville, Normal West, Peoria High, Peoria Manual, Peoria Notre Dame, Peoria Richwoods and Urbana at Normal Community, 11 a.m.
Prep Girls Swimming
IHSAA State Series: Covington, Fountain Central, North Vermillion and Seeger at Crawfordsville Sectional Preliminaries, 8:30 a.m.
Prep Wrestling
IHSAA State Series: Seeger at Logansport Regional, 7 a.m.
IHSAA State Series: Covington, Fountain Central and North Vermillion at North Montgomery Regional, 9 a.m.
IHSA Class 2A State Series: Danville at Mahomet-Seymour Sectional
IHSA Class 1A State Series: Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin/Armstrong-Potomac, Hoopeston Area and Oakwood/Salt Fork at Heyworth Regional
IHSA Class 1A State Series: Westville/Georgetown-Ridge Farm at Olney Richland County Regional
Men's College Basketball
Illinois at Indiana, 11 a.m.
Danville Area Community College at John Wood Community College, 3 p.m.
Women's College Basketball
Danville Area Community College at John Wood Community College, 1 p.m.
Minor League Hockey
Vermilion County Bobcats at Evansville Thunderbolts, 7 p.m.
SUNDAY
Women's College Basketball
Illinois at Wisconsin, 1 p.m.
Minor League Hockey
Evansville Thunderbolts at Vermilion County Bobcats, 4 p.m.
MONDAY
Prep Boys Basketball
LaSalette Academy at Danville, 6 p.m.
Milford at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 6 p.m.
Prep Girls Basketball
Armstrong-Potomac at Westville, 6 p.m.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Salt Fork, 6 p.m.
Danville at Mahomet-Seymour, 6 p.m.
Hoopeston Area at Georgetown-Ridge Farm, 6 p.m.
Oakwood at Schlarman Academy, 6 p.m.
Prep Boys Swimming
Western Boone at Fountain Central, 5 p.m.
Prep Girls Swimming
IHSAA State Series: Covington, Fountain Central, North Vermillion and Seeger at Crawfordsville Sectional finals, 4:30 p.m.
Women's College Basketball
Spoon River at Danville Area Community College, 5:30 p.m.
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Auto Racing
NASCAR: Clash at the Coliseum qualifying, FS1, 7:30 p.m.
Men's College Basketball
Illinois at Indiana, WDAN-AM 1490, WDNL-FM 102.1, ESPN, 11 a.m.
St. John's at Butler, FS1, 11 a.m.
Northwestern at Nebraska, Big Ten Network, Noon
DePaul at Xavier, FS1, 1 p.m.
Michigan at Purdue, FOX, 1:30 p.m.
Michigan State at Rutgers, FS1, 3 p.m.
Penn State at Wisconsin, Big Ten Network, 5 p.m.
Women's College Basketball
Maryland at Michigan State, Big Ten Network, 5 p.m.
Penn State at Nebraska, Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.
Virginia Tech at Notre Dame, ACC Network, 7 p.m.
College Football
Senior Bowl, NFL Network, 1:30 p.m.
Golf
PGA Tour: Pebble Beach Pro-Am, third round, GOLF, noon
PGA Tour: Pebble Beach Pro-Am, third round, CBS, 2 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Chicago Bulls at Toronto Raptors, NBC Sports Chicago, 6:30 p.m.
National Hockey League
NHL All-Star Game, ABC, 2 p.m.
Winter Olympics
Men's Skiing, men's finals. Women's Hockey: United States vs. ROC, USA, 5:30 a.m.
Figure Skating (Team Event), Short-Track Speedskating, Alpine Skating, NBC, 7 p.m.
Mixed Doubles Curling: United States vs. Czech Republic, CNBC, 7:05 p.m.
Women's Snowboarding, slopestyle final,, men's downhill skiing, men's snowboarding USA, 7:30 p.m.
SUNDAY
Auto Racing
NASCAR: Clash at the Coliseum final qualifying, FOX, 2 p.m.
NASCAR: Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum, FOX, 5 p.m.
Men's College Basketball
Maryland at Ohio State, CBS, noon
Minnesota at Iowa, Big Ten Network, 3:30 p.m.
Women's College Basketball
Illinois at Wisconsin, Big Ten Network, 1 p.m.
Iowa at Michigan, Big Ten Network, 5:30 p.m.
Golf
PGA Tour: Pebble Beach Pro-Am, final round, GOLF, noon
PGA Tour: Pebble Beach Pro-Am, final round, CBS, 2 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Philadelphia 76ers at Chicago Bulls, NBC Sports Chicago, 2:30 p.m.
Indiana Pacers at Cleveland Cavaliers, Bally Sports Midwest, 5 p.m.
National Football League
NFL Pro Bowl, ABC, ESPN, 2 p.m.
Winter Olympics
Men's speedskating, women's skiing: Moguls finals, Women's hockey: United States vs. Switzerland, USA, 2:35 a.m.
Alpine skiing, Figure Skating (Team Event), Freestyle skiing, NBC, 7 p.m.
Freestyle Skiing, women's alpine skiing, Women's Hockey: Canada vs. ROC USA, 7:30 p.m.
MONDAY
Women's College Basketball
Rutgers at Ohio State, Big Ten Network, 5 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Phoenix Suns at Chicago Bulls, NBC Sports Chicago,7 p.m.
Winter Olympics
Women's speedskating, women's speedskating, women's luge, USA, 2:35 a.m.
Alpine skiing, Figure Skating (men's), Speedskating, NBC, 7 p.m.
Men's figure skating short program, Women's Hockey: United States vs. Canada, USA, 7:30 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
