LOCAL SPORTS CALENDAR

TODAY

Prep Boys Basketball

Benton Central at Covington, 10 a.m.

Normal West Shootout: Danville vs. Washington, 11:30 a.m.

Seeger at Frontier, 11 a.m.

South Newton at Fountain Central, 11 a.m.

Iroquois West at Oakwood, 2 p.m.

Arthur Christian at LaSalette Academy, 5 p.m.

Prep Girls Basketball

Milford at Hoopeston Area, 10 a.m.

Salt Fork at Oakwood, 11 a.m.

Peoria Manual at Danville, 2:30 p.m. (Mary Miller Complex)

IHSAA Class 2A Clinton Prairie Sectional: Fountain Central vs. Clinton Prairie, 2 p.m.

IHSAA Class 2A Clinton Prairie Sectional: Seeger vs. Sheridan, 4 p.m.

IHSAA Class 1A Attica Sectional: North Vermillion vs. Attica, 5 p.m.

Prep Boys Swimming

Big 12 Conference Championships: Bloomington, Champaign Centennial, Champaign Central, Danville, Normal West, Peoria High, Peoria Manual, Peoria Notre Dame, Peoria Richwoods and Urbana at Normal Community, 11 a.m.

Prep Girls Swimming

IHSAA State Series: Covington, Fountain Central, North Vermillion and Seeger at Crawfordsville Sectional Preliminaries, 8:30 a.m.

Prep Wrestling

IHSAA State Series: Seeger at Logansport Regional, 7 a.m.

IHSAA State Series: Covington, Fountain Central and North Vermillion at North Montgomery Regional, 9 a.m.

IHSA Class 2A State Series: Danville at Mahomet-Seymour Sectional

IHSA Class 1A State Series: Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin/Armstrong-Potomac, Hoopeston Area and Oakwood/Salt Fork at Heyworth Regional

IHSA Class 1A State Series: Westville/Georgetown-Ridge Farm at Olney Richland County Regional

Men's College Basketball

Illinois at Indiana, 11 a.m.

Danville Area Community College at John Wood Community College, 3 p.m.

Women's College Basketball

Danville Area Community College at John Wood Community College, 1 p.m.

Minor League Hockey

Vermilion County Bobcats at Evansville Thunderbolts, 7 p.m.

SUNDAY

Women's College Basketball

Illinois at Wisconsin, 1 p.m.

Minor League Hockey

Evansville Thunderbolts at Vermilion County Bobcats, 4 p.m.

MONDAY

Prep Boys Basketball

LaSalette Academy at Danville, 6 p.m.

Milford at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 6 p.m.

Prep Girls Basketball

Armstrong-Potomac at Westville, 6 p.m.

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Salt Fork, 6 p.m.

Danville at Mahomet-Seymour, 6 p.m.

Hoopeston Area at Georgetown-Ridge Farm, 6 p.m.

Oakwood at Schlarman Academy, 6 p.m.

Prep Boys Swimming

Western Boone at Fountain Central, 5 p.m.

Prep Girls Swimming

IHSAA State Series: Covington, Fountain Central, North Vermillion and Seeger at Crawfordsville Sectional finals, 4:30 p.m.

Women's College Basketball

Spoon River at Danville Area Community College, 5:30 p.m.

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Auto Racing

NASCAR: Clash at the Coliseum qualifying, FS1, 7:30 p.m.

Men's College Basketball

Illinois at Indiana, WDAN-AM 1490, WDNL-FM 102.1, ESPN, 11 a.m.

St. John's at Butler, FS1, 11 a.m.

Northwestern at Nebraska, Big Ten Network, Noon

DePaul at Xavier, FS1, 1 p.m.

Michigan at Purdue, FOX, 1:30 p.m.

Michigan State at Rutgers, FS1, 3 p.m.

Penn State at Wisconsin, Big Ten Network, 5 p.m.

Women's College Basketball

Maryland at Michigan State, Big Ten Network, 5 p.m.

Penn State at Nebraska, Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

Virginia Tech at Notre Dame, ACC Network, 7 p.m.

College Football

Senior Bowl, NFL Network, 1:30 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour: Pebble Beach Pro-Am, third round, GOLF, noon

PGA Tour: Pebble Beach Pro-Am, third round, CBS, 2 p.m.

National Basketball Association

Chicago Bulls at Toronto Raptors, NBC Sports Chicago, 6:30 p.m.

National Hockey League

NHL All-Star Game, ABC, 2 p.m.

Winter Olympics

Men's Skiing, men's finals. Women's Hockey: United States vs. ROC, USA, 5:30 a.m.

Figure Skating (Team Event), Short-Track Speedskating, Alpine Skating, NBC, 7 p.m.

Mixed Doubles Curling: United States vs. Czech Republic, CNBC, 7:05 p.m.

Women's Snowboarding, slopestyle final,, men's downhill skiing, men's snowboarding USA, 7:30 p.m.

SUNDAY

Auto Racing

NASCAR: Clash at the Coliseum final qualifying, FOX, 2 p.m.

NASCAR: Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum, FOX, 5 p.m.

Men's College Basketball

Maryland at Ohio State, CBS, noon 

Minnesota at Iowa, Big Ten Network, 3:30 p.m.

Women's College Basketball

Illinois at Wisconsin, Big Ten Network, 1 p.m.

Iowa at Michigan, Big Ten Network, 5:30 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour: Pebble Beach Pro-Am, final round, GOLF, noon

PGA Tour: Pebble Beach Pro-Am, final round, CBS, 2 p.m.

National Basketball Association

Philadelphia 76ers at Chicago Bulls, NBC Sports Chicago, 2:30 p.m.

Indiana Pacers at Cleveland Cavaliers, Bally Sports Midwest, 5 p.m.

National Football League

NFL Pro Bowl, ABC, ESPN, 2 p.m.

Winter Olympics

Men's speedskating, women's skiing: Moguls finals, Women's hockey: United States vs. Switzerland, USA, 2:35 a.m.

Alpine skiing, Figure Skating (Team Event), Freestyle skiing, NBC, 7 p.m.

Freestyle Skiing, women's alpine skiing, Women's Hockey: Canada vs. ROC USA, 7:30 p.m.

MONDAY

Women's College Basketball

Rutgers at Ohio State, Big Ten Network, 5 p.m.

National Basketball Association

Phoenix Suns at Chicago Bulls, NBC Sports Chicago,7 p.m.

Winter Olympics

Women's speedskating, women's speedskating, women's luge, USA, 2:35 a.m.

Alpine skiing, Figure Skating (men's), Speedskating, NBC, 7 p.m.

Men's figure skating short program, Women's Hockey: United States vs. Canada, USA, 7:30 p.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

CONTACT US

Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151

Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210

E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com

Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.

