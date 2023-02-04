TODAY

Prep Boys Basketball

Fountain Central at South Newton, 11 a.m.

Frontier at Seeger, 11 a.m.

Prep Girls Basketball

Heritage at Hoopeston Area, 10 a.m.

Danville at Peoria Richwoods, 11 a.m.

Prep Boys Swimming

Big 12 Conference Meet: Bloomington, Champaign Centennial, Champaign Central, Danville, Normal Community, Normal West, Peoria High, Peoria Manual, Peoria Richwoods and Urbana at Peoria Notre Dame, 8:30 a.m.

Prep Girls Swimming

IHSAA State Series: Covington, Fountain Central, North Vermillion and Seeger at Crawfordsville Sectional Finals

Prep Wrestling

IHSAA State Series: Covington, Fountain Central and North Vermillion at North Montgomery Regional, 8 a.m.

IHSA Class 1A State Series: Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at LeRoy regional, 8 a.m.

IHSA Class 1A State Series: Oakwood/Salt Fork and Westville/Georgetown-Ridge Farm at Lawrenceville regional, 8 a.m.

IHSA Class 1A State Series: Hoopeston Area at Pontiac regional, 8 a.m.

IHSA Class 2A State Series: Danville at Mahomet-Seymour regional, 8 a.m.

Men's College Basketball

Illinois at Iowa, 1:30 p.m.

Danville Area Community College at Lincoln Land Community College, 3 p.m.

Women's College Basketball

Danville Area Community College at Lincoln Land Community College, 1 p.m.

Minor-League Hockey

Vermilion County Bobcats at Quad-City Storm, 7:10 p.m.

SUNDAY

Women's College Basketball

Minnesota at Illinois, 2 p.m.

MONDAY

Prep Girls Basketball

Georgetown-Ridge Farm at Hoopeston Area, 6 p.m.

Mahomet-Seymour at Danville, 6 p.m.

Salt Fork at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 6 p.m.

Schlarman Academy at Oakwood, 6 p.m.

Westville at Armstrong-Potomac, 6 p.m.

Prep Boys Swimming

Benton Central, Covington and Lafayette Central Catholic at Attica, 5 p.m.

Fountain Central at Western Boone, 5 p.m.

Women's College Basketball

Danville Area Community College at Olney Central College

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Auto Racing

NASCAR Cup Series: Clash at the Coliseum qualifying, FS1, 7:30 p.m.

Men's College Basketball

Michigan State vs. Rutgers, FOX, 11 a.m.

Wake Forest at Notre Dame, Bally Sports Midwest, noon

Butler at Marquette, FS1, 1 p.m.

Illinois at Iowa, WDAN-AM 1490, WDNL-FM 102.1, FOX, 1:30 p.m.

George Mason at Loyola (Chicago), USA, 1:30 p.m.

Purdue at Indiana, ESPN, 3 p.m.

Murray State at Indiana State, CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

Bradley at Northern Iowa, ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Maryland at Minnesota, Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.

College Football

Senior Bowl, NFL Network, 1:30 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour: Pebble Beach Pro-Am, third round, GOLF, noon

PGA Tour: Pebble Beach Pro-Am, third round, CBS, 2 p.m.

National Basketball Association

Portland Trail Blazers at Chicago Bulls, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.

National Hockey League

NHL All-Star Game, ABC, 2 p.m.

SUNDAY

Auto Racing

NASCAR Cup Series: Clash at the Coliseum, WHRK-FM 94.9, FOX, 7 p.m.

Men's College Basketball

DePaul at Seton Hall, FS1, 11 a.m.

Missouri State at Southern Illinois, NBC Sports Chicago, Bally Sports Midwest, 1 p.m.

Penn State at Nebraska, Big Ten Network, 3:30 p.m.

Northwestern at Wisconsin, Big Ten Network, 5:30 p.m.

Women's College Basketball

Iowa at Penn State, Big Ten Network, 11 a.m.

Indiana at Purdue, FS1, 1 p.m.

Ohio State at Maryland, ESPN2, 3 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour: Pebble Beach Pro-Am, final round, GOLF, noon

PGA Tour: Pebble Beach Pro-Am, final round, CBS, 2 p.m.

National Basketball Association

Cleveland Cavaliers at Indiana Pacers, Bally Sports Midwest, 4 p.m.

National Football League

NFL Pro-Bowl Games, ABC, ESPN, 2 p.m.

MONDAY

Women's College Basketball

Nebraska at Northwestern, Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

National Basketball Association

San Antonio Spurs at Chicago Bulls, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

