TODAY
Prep Boys Basketball
Fountain Central at South Newton, 11 a.m.
Frontier at Seeger, 11 a.m.
Prep Girls Basketball
Heritage at Hoopeston Area, 10 a.m.
Danville at Peoria Richwoods, 11 a.m.
Prep Boys Swimming
Big 12 Conference Meet: Bloomington, Champaign Centennial, Champaign Central, Danville, Normal Community, Normal West, Peoria High, Peoria Manual, Peoria Richwoods and Urbana at Peoria Notre Dame, 8:30 a.m.
Prep Girls Swimming
IHSAA State Series: Covington, Fountain Central, North Vermillion and Seeger at Crawfordsville Sectional Finals
Prep Wrestling
IHSAA State Series: Covington, Fountain Central and North Vermillion at North Montgomery Regional, 8 a.m.
IHSA Class 1A State Series: Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at LeRoy regional, 8 a.m.
IHSA Class 1A State Series: Oakwood/Salt Fork and Westville/Georgetown-Ridge Farm at Lawrenceville regional, 8 a.m.
IHSA Class 1A State Series: Hoopeston Area at Pontiac regional, 8 a.m.
IHSA Class 2A State Series: Danville at Mahomet-Seymour regional, 8 a.m.
Men's College Basketball
Illinois at Iowa, 1:30 p.m.
Danville Area Community College at Lincoln Land Community College, 3 p.m.
Women's College Basketball
Danville Area Community College at Lincoln Land Community College, 1 p.m.
Minor-League Hockey
Vermilion County Bobcats at Quad-City Storm, 7:10 p.m.
SUNDAY
Women's College Basketball
Minnesota at Illinois, 2 p.m.
MONDAY
Prep Girls Basketball
Georgetown-Ridge Farm at Hoopeston Area, 6 p.m.
Mahomet-Seymour at Danville, 6 p.m.
Salt Fork at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 6 p.m.
Schlarman Academy at Oakwood, 6 p.m.
Westville at Armstrong-Potomac, 6 p.m.
Prep Boys Swimming
Benton Central, Covington and Lafayette Central Catholic at Attica, 5 p.m.
Fountain Central at Western Boone, 5 p.m.
Women's College Basketball
Danville Area Community College at Olney Central College
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Auto Racing
NASCAR Cup Series: Clash at the Coliseum qualifying, FS1, 7:30 p.m.
Men's College Basketball
Michigan State vs. Rutgers, FOX, 11 a.m.
Wake Forest at Notre Dame, Bally Sports Midwest, noon
Butler at Marquette, FS1, 1 p.m.
Illinois at Iowa, WDAN-AM 1490, WDNL-FM 102.1, FOX, 1:30 p.m.
George Mason at Loyola (Chicago), USA, 1:30 p.m.
Purdue at Indiana, ESPN, 3 p.m.
Murray State at Indiana State, CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.
Bradley at Northern Iowa, ESPN2, 5 p.m.
Maryland at Minnesota, Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.
College Football
Senior Bowl, NFL Network, 1:30 p.m.
Golf
PGA Tour: Pebble Beach Pro-Am, third round, GOLF, noon
PGA Tour: Pebble Beach Pro-Am, third round, CBS, 2 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Portland Trail Blazers at Chicago Bulls, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.
National Hockey League
NHL All-Star Game, ABC, 2 p.m.
SUNDAY
Auto Racing
NASCAR Cup Series: Clash at the Coliseum, WHRK-FM 94.9, FOX, 7 p.m.
Men's College Basketball
DePaul at Seton Hall, FS1, 11 a.m.
Missouri State at Southern Illinois, NBC Sports Chicago, Bally Sports Midwest, 1 p.m.
Penn State at Nebraska, Big Ten Network, 3:30 p.m.
Northwestern at Wisconsin, Big Ten Network, 5:30 p.m.
Women's College Basketball
Iowa at Penn State, Big Ten Network, 11 a.m.
Indiana at Purdue, FS1, 1 p.m.
Ohio State at Maryland, ESPN2, 3 p.m.
Golf
PGA Tour: Pebble Beach Pro-Am, final round, GOLF, noon
PGA Tour: Pebble Beach Pro-Am, final round, CBS, 2 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Cleveland Cavaliers at Indiana Pacers, Bally Sports Midwest, 4 p.m.
National Football League
NFL Pro-Bowl Games, ABC, ESPN, 2 p.m.
MONDAY
Women's College Basketball
Nebraska at Northwestern, Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.
National Basketball Association
San Antonio Spurs at Chicago Bulls, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
CONTACT US
Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151
Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210
E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com
Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.